Daddy O'Briens

5910 Suwanee Dam Rd

400

Sugar Hill, GA 30518

FOOD

Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese Dip

$8.00

Large soft pretzel with warm beer cheese dip

Candied Bacon - Slice

$2.50

Perfect blend of sweet and savory

Candied Bacon - 4

$10.00

Bangers in a Blanket (2)

$7.95

Our version of a pig in a blanket, Irish bangers wrapped in dough. Served with choice of spicy mustard or beer cheese for dipping

Bangers in a Blanket (4)

$9.95

Our version of a pig in a blanket, Irish bangers wrapped in dough. Served with choice of spicy mustard or beer cheese for dipping

Reuben Sliders

$5.00

Our famous ruben on kings hawaiian slider buns

Irish Soda Bread - Slice

$2.00

PRE ORDER ONLY Load of homemade Irish soda bread by the slice for only $2.00 -- Please allow for a week to order

Loaf Irish Soda Bread

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

5 mozerlla sticks with marinara sauce

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Soups

Cup Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.00

Cup New Potato Cheese

$8.00

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup Guinness Irish Stew

$8.00

Bowl Tomato Basil Bisque

$10.00

Bowl New Potato Cheese

$12.00

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

Bowl Guinness Irish Stew

$12.00

Soup/Sandwich Combo

Cup of Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.95

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese Panini

$10.00

Galway Wrap

$15.00

Chopped Chicken tenders, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce & special sauces rolled in a 12

Reuben Panini

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss & 1000 island dressing

Candied Bacon BLT

$14.00

Our candied bacon, lettuce and tomato

Sweet turkey melt panini

$14.00

Smoked turkey breast, cheddar, mayo & rasberry jam

Chicken Salad Panini

$14.00

Roasted chicken breast, celery, grapes, pecans & lettuce

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$15.00

Premium chopped steak with American cheese, onions and peppers

Traditional Irish

Irish Bangers & Mash

$10.95

2 quarter pound irish banger atop a mound of mashed potatoes topped with brown onion gravy with peas on the side. One Banger for $12

Bangers And Mash

$13.95

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Pot roast, corn, garlic mashed potatoes, and shredded carrots

CORN BEEF PLATE

$11.00

Kids Corner

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

2 pieces of crispy chicken

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Poffertjes

$8.00

10 mini pancakes served with cinnamon honey butter and powedered sugar

Poffertjes Sunday

$12.00

10 mini pancakes served with cinnamon honey butter and powedered sugar with ice cream sunday

DESSERTS

Sundaes

The Motherlode

$25.00

Serces up to 4 people, 12 scoops of up to 4 flavors with all of our toppings atop our chocolate cake served in a giat martini glass

Churro Sundae

$9.00

2 scoops of your choice topped with whipped cream, cinnnamon and sugar churro Adult Flavor for an additional $1.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Chocoholic Sundae

$13.00

3 scoops of ice cream, M&M's, cookies and chocolate cake

Ice cream Nachos

$9.00

2 scoops of your choice, with vanilla waffle cone crisps

Ice cream Tacos

$10.00

2 scoops of your choice on vanilla waffle cone taco

Baked Goods

Poffertjes

$12.00

20 mini pancakes served with cinnamon honey butter and powedered sugar

Cookie Dough Pofferties

$13.00

Poffertjes Sundae

$15.00

20 mini pancakes served with cinnamon honey butter and powedered sugar and ice cream

Aunt Marty's Chocolate Cake

$7.00

100 year old family recipe is made from scratch daily. Add scoop of Ice cream $3

Irish Bread Pudding

$8.00

Traditional Irish bread pudding with a jameson glaze!

Rum Cake

$7.00

Gourmet Homemade Ice Cream

Wee One

$6.00

Single Scoop

Blarney

$8.00

Double Scoop

Flight Sampler Paddle

$20.00

Cant Decide? Sample 4 flavors ona traditional beer sample paddle, 20 oz total. Adult Flavor $0.50 each

2 Scoop Waffle Cone

$10.00

Double Scoop

2 Scoop Waffle Bowl

$12.00

Double Scoop

2 topping sundae

$10.00

Double Scoop

1 Scoop Cone

$7.00

1 Scoop Bowl

$7.00

Packed Ice Cream To Go

Pint

$12.00

Adult Pint

$14.00

Quart

$18.00

Adult Quart

$20.00

Belgian Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

Powdered sugar, cinnamon honey btter and syrup

Belgian Waffle Sundae

$15.00

Waffle topped with a scooop of yout choice of ice cream. Topped with powedered sugar, whipped cream and choice of sauce - With Adult flavor ice cream $100

Bacon Belgian Waffle

$13.00

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Shakes & Floats

Milkshakes

$10.00

Adult Milkshake

$11.00

NA DRINKS

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

LIQUOR

Vodka

Legends Vodka

$7.00

369 Dbl Chocolate

$8.00

DBL Legends Vodka

$11.00

DBL 369 Dbl Chocolate

$12.00

Gin

Bombay Dry Gin

$8.00

DBL Bombay Dry Gin

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Rum

$8.00

Margarittville Dark Rum

$6.00

DBL Bacardi Rum

$12.00

DBL Margaritaville Dark Rum

$10.00

Whiskey

Skrewball PB Whiskey

$8.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$9.00

Kentucky Gentleman

$6.00

DBL Skrewball PB Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Slane Irish Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jim Beam

$11.00

DBL Makers Mark

$13.00

DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey

$13.00

DBL Kentucky Gentleman

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Irishman Single Malt Scotch

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

DBL Irishman Single Malt Scotch

$12.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Liqueur / Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Buttershots

$7.00

Fireball

$8.00

Kapali Coffe Liquer

$7.00

Ryan's Irish Cream

$7.00

DBL Amaretto

$10.00

DBL Buttershots

$11.00

DBL Fireball

$12.00

DBL Kapali Coffe Liquer

$11.00

DBL Ryan's Irish Cream

$11.00

BEER

Bottled Beer

BTL Guiness Irish Draught

$8.00

BTL Murphy's Irish Stout

$8.00

BTL Smothwick's Irish Red Ale

$8.00

BTL Harp

$8.00

BTL Stella Artois

$8.00

BTL Amstel Light

$8.00

BTL Sweet water 420

$8.00

BTL Stillfire Seasonal

$8.00

BTL Koppaberg Strawberry- Lime Hard Cider

$8.00

BTL Not your fathers's root beer

$6.00

BTL Black and blonde or Blacksmith

$10.00

Draft Beer

Guinness

$8.00

Smithwick

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Still Fire Irish Red

$8.00

Still Fire College Dropout

$8.00

Sullivan Irish Gold

$8.00

COCKTAILS

Irish Carbomb

$10.00

Lemon Shandy

$6.00

Black & Blonde

$10.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Peanut Butter Jelly Old Fashion

$12.00

WINE

Red Wine

GLS Pinot noir Black Box

$6.00

GLS Merlot Black Box

$6.00

GLS Cab Black Box

$6.00

GLS La Crema Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Mondavi Private Selection Merlot

$12.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GLS Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$9.00

Chateau St Jean Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

White Wine

GLS Chardonnay Black Box

$6.00

GLS Pinot Grigio Black Box

$6.00

GLS Joel Gott Savignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Hayes Valley Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Chateau St Michelle Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Art of the Earth Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Columbia Crest 2 Vines Riesling

$9.00

Woodridge Moscato Bottle

$20.00

La Crema Chardonnay Sonoma Bottle

$28.00

RETAIL

SHIRT

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5910 Suwanee Dam Rd, 400, Sugar Hill, GA 30518

Directions

