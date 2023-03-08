A map showing the location of Daddy O's JrView gallery

Daddy O's Jr

4212 S. College Ave #101

Fort Collins, CO 80525

Popular Items

Sm Santa Fe Chicken
Reg Spicy Italian
Reg Turkey Classic

FOOD

Small Sandwich*

Sm Turkey Bacon Club

$8.00

Sm Santa Fe Chicken

$7.75

Sm Spicy Italian

$8.10

Sm Avocado Chicken

$8.00

Sm Classic

$6.85

Sm Classic Double

$8.60

Sm Italian

$7.25

Sm Italian Double Classic

$9.25

Sm Turkey Classic

$7.60

Sm Roast Beef

$8.25

Sm BLT

$7.50

Sm Pastrami Reuben

$7.60

Sm Pastrami & Swiss

$7.25

Sm French Dip

$9.00

Gyro

$8.75

Sm SMK Turkey Breast

$6.65

Sm Ham & Cheese

$6.90

Sm Vegetarian

$6.25

Sm Turkey Reuben

$7.60

Regular Sandwich*

Reg Turkey Bacon Club

$9.50

Reg Santa Fe Chicken

$9.00

Reg Spicy Italian

$9.60

Reg Avocado Chicken

$9.50

Reg Classic

$8.35

Reg Classic Double

$10.10

Reg Italian

$8.80

Reg Italian Double

$10.80

Reg Turkey Classic

$9.20

Reg Roast Beef

$9.75

Reg BLT

$8.95

Reg Pastrami Reuben

$9.10

Reg Pastrami & Swiss

$8.75

Reg French Dip

$10.50

Gyro

$8.75

Reg SMK Turkey Breast

$7.90

Reg Ham & Cheese

$8.15

Reg Vegetarian

$7.50

Reg Turkey Reuben

$9.10

Reg Tijuana Toaster

$8.50

Salads

Cobb

$10.00

Chef Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$8.65

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

$10.50

Soups

Wisconsin Cheese

Pizza

Double Cheese Pizza

$7.75

Double Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza

$8.75

Double Cheese & Sausage Pizza

$8.75Out of stock

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.50

Chicken Pesto Pizza

$8.90

Chip/Drink Combo

Chips & Soda

$2.95

Potato Salad & Soda

$2.95

Applesauce & Soda

$2.95

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$2.25

Potato Salad

$1.85

Applesauce

$1.85

Chips

$1.95

Chips & Soda

$2.95

Xtra Pickle Spear

$0.35

Avocado

$1.35

Breadstick

$0.35

Kids

Kids Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

Kids Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

Kids Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$4.25

DRINKS

Fountain Soda/Iced Tea

Regular Fountain Drink

$1.95

Boylan Bottles

Boylan's Cherry Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Cream Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Orange Soda

$2.75

Boylan's Cola

$2.75

Boylan's Root Beer

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4212 S. College Ave #101, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Directions

