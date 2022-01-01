Daddy Rich's imageView gallery
Chicken
Breakfast & Brunch

Daddy Rich's

156 Reviews

$

617 W. Oak St.

Louisville, KY 40203

Wings

5 Wings

$7.49

10 Wings

$13.49

20 Wings

$25.49

50 Wings

$52.50

100 Wings

$92.50

Tenders

2 Tenders

$5.25

4 Tenders

$9.00

8 Tenders

$16.50

12 Tenders

$24.00

18 Tenders

$36.50

Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Combos

# 1 Combo (5 Wings)

$9.59

# 2 Combo (4Tenders)

$11.99

# 3 Combo (10 wings)

$14.99

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fry

$3.50

Wedges

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cornbread

$2.00

Desserts

3 pk Cookies

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$3.50Out of stock

2 pk Cookies

$3.00

Cakes

$6.50

2 Cakes

$10.00

Extra Sauce

Lemon pepper buffalo

$1.00

Traditional

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Wet

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue cheese

$0.75

Sweet Honey Sriracha

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.00

Syrup

$0.50

Sriracha Ranch

$1.00

Louisville Hot

$1.00

Sting’n Garlic

$1.00

Cocktail sauce

$0.75

Spicy BBQ

$1.00

Rich Bites

Small Bites

$5.25

Large Bites

$9.00

Waffles

Single Waffle

$3.50

Double waffle

$5.50

Deluxe Chicken Sandwhich

Chicken Sandwich w/Fries

$10.50

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Sandwich w/Fries

$10.50

Shrimp Basket

Large Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Small Shrimp Basket

$10.00

Southwestern Egg rolls

3 Egg Rolls

$7.49Out of stock

Bottle Sauce

Lemon Pepper Buffalo bottle

$9.99

Traditional Buffalo bottle

$9.99

Louisville Hot bottle

$9.99

Honey BBQ bottle

$9.99

Sweet Honey Sriracha bottle

$9.99

Chickens & Waffle Meal

5 wings & Waffle

$10.50

2 Tenders & Waffle

$10.50

Buddy Rich Burger

Burger

$8.50

Burger Meal

$10.99

Beef Frank

Beef Frank

$3.50

Beef Frank add Sauce, Peppers. Onions

$3.75

Beef Frank /W Fry

$6.00

Beef Rrank/W Fry add Sauce, Peppers. Onions

$6.50

16oz Drinks

Lemonade

$1.89

Bottle Water

$1.89

Cup of Water

$1.89

Refill

$0.50

Ice Tea

$1.89

Grape

$1.80

Pink Lemonade

$1.80

Rich Palmer half n half

$1.89

Employee Drink 14oz cup

Pepsi

$0.50

Diet Pepsi

$0.50

Mountain Dew

$0.50

Big Red

$0.50

Sierra mist

$0.50

Orange Crush

$0.50

Lemonade

$0.50

Fruit punch

$0.50

Tea

$0.50

Rich Palmer

$0.50

Refill

$0.50

Water

Vendor Table

Table

$75.00

Ribs

3 pc

$8.00

Rib Meal

$15.00

Rib Tips

Small Tips

$10.00

Large Tips

$15.00

Rib Tip Meal

$18.50

Grilled WIngs

5 wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$13.50

5 wing meal

$12.00

10 wing meal

$17.50

Grilled Burger

Burger

$9.50

Burger Meal

$14.50

Sides

Mac and cheese

$2.50

Baked Beans

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Drink

Pink

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Grape Ape

$1.89

Rich Palmer

$1.89

Desserts

Honey Bun Cake

$8.00

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Cinn Toast Crunch

$8.00

2 Cakes for $15

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

617 W. Oak St., Louisville, KY 40203

Directions

