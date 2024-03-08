Daddy’s Country Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Daddy's Country Kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet along with wings, burgers Cobb county,
Location
3485 Acworth Due West Rd, Acworth, GA 30101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Doro's Italian Restaurant - Acworth - 3979 S Main St
No Reviews
3979 South Main Street Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurant
Red Top Brewhouse - 4637 South Main Street
No Reviews
4637 South Main Street Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurant