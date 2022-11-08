Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Greek

Daddy Jones

review star

No reviews yet

525 Medford St

Somerville, MA 02145

Non-Alcoholic

Epsa Cola

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.50

Fever Tree Tonic Water

$4.50

Fever Tree Soda Water

$4.50

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$4.50

Fever Tree Ginger Ale

$4.50

Epsa Lemon Lime Soda

$4.00

Epsa Sour Cherry Juice

$4.00

Epsa Blood Orange Soda

$4.00

Epsa Lemonade

$4.00

London Essence Roasted Pinapple Soda

$4.50

London Essence Jasmine White Peach Soda

$4.50

Vodka/Gin

Grainger's Organic Vodka

$8.00

Tito's Vodka

$9.00

Hanson Mandarin Vodka

$9.00

Stateside Vodka

$14.00

Citadelle Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Gin

$11.00

Hendricks Gin Neptunia

$12.00

Short Path Botanical Gin

$12.00

Gin Mare Mediterra Gin

$14.00

Old Tom Gin Ransom

$16.00

Boatyard Double Gin

$11.00

Whiskey/Scotch

Henry Mckenna Bourbon

$8.00

Henry McKenna 10yr

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00

Glendalough Pot Still

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder Scotch

$10.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$13.00

Tullamore DEW

$10.00

West Cork Bourbon Cask

$13.00

West Cork Black Cask

$20.00

Pigs Nose Scotch

$9.00

Elijah Craig Bourbon

$12.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$13.00

Rum/Tequila

Plantation 3-Star Rum

$7.00

Plantation Original Dark Rum

$7.00

Coconut Cartel Dark Rum

$12.00

Foursquare Sagcity Rum

$16.00

Lunazul Blanco Tequila

$8.00

Tequila Ocho Plata

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$15.00

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$17.00

Peloton Mezcal

$8.00

Vago Mezcal

$13.00

Leyenda Mezcal

$13.00

Cordials

Metaxa Ouzo

$8.00

Kleos Masticha

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$15.00

Amaro Del Etna

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$9.00

Lazzaroni Marachino

$9.00

Amaro Di Sante Maria

$12.00

Fernet Vittone Original

$12.00

Fernet Vittone Menta

$13.00

Cognac/Brandy

Pierre Ferrand Ambre Cognac

$9.00

Metaxa

$9.00

Coffee/Espresso/Tea (Copy)

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.75

Mocha

$5.25

Chai Latte

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte with added Espresso Shot

Iced Drinks (Copy)

Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Freddo Cappuccino

$4.00

Nescafe Frappe

$4.00

Thunderbolt

$4.00

Greek Grocery

Monastiri Greek Cretan Honey 16oz

Monastiri Greek Cretan Honey 16oz

$15.00

This Monastiri honey is a pure blossom honey that is produced from the nectar of flowers and is harvested, aged, filtered and cleared naturally, without any preservatives. This honey comes from newly built beehives located at remotely populated areas on the island of Crete.

Monastiri Greek Cretan Honey 33.5oz

Monastiri Greek Cretan Honey 33.5oz

$25.00

This Monastiri honey is a pure blossom honey that is produced from the nectar of flowers and is harvested, aged, filtered and cleared naturally, without any preservatives. This honey comes from newly built beehives located at remotely populated areas on the island of Crete.

Drapetsonas Petimezi Grape Molasses

Drapetsonas Petimezi Grape Molasses

$15.00

Petimezi is a traditional Greek grape molasses! Use it as a fun addition to your favorite cocktail or to make a delicious glaze for meat.

Greek Giant White Beans

Greek Giant White Beans

$7.00

Gigantes Elephantes beans grown on a small family farm in the Kastoria Lake area of Greece.

Terra Ferea Greek Oregano

Terra Ferea Greek Oregano

$7.00
Sour Cherries in Syrup

Sour Cherries in Syrup

$7.00
Jumbo Snacks Peanut Puff Chips

Jumbo Snacks Peanut Puff Chips

$4.00
Tsavos Breadsticks

Tsavos Breadsticks

$3.50
Tsavos Breadsticks GLUTEN FREE

Tsavos Breadsticks GLUTEN FREE

$5.00
Meze Giant Beans in Tomato Sauce

Meze Giant Beans in Tomato Sauce

$4.00
Voion Dried Medium Beans

Voion Dried Medium Beans

$7.00
Kalamata Olive Paste

Kalamata Olive Paste

$7.00
Saradis Preserved Rose Petals in Syrup

Saradis Preserved Rose Petals in Syrup

$7.00

Coffee Goods

Nescafe Greek Instant Coffee

Nescafe Greek Instant Coffee

$11.00

Perfect for a classic Greek frappe!

Noynoy Greek Evaporated Milk

Noynoy Greek Evaporated Milk

$6.00

The original milk to add to your Greek frappe

Dynamix Frappediser Coffee Whipper

Dynamix Frappediser Coffee Whipper

$13.00

Ideal for whipping Greek Nescafe with a touch of water and sugar to make a traditional frappe.

Greek Nescafe Frappe Kit

Greek Nescafe Frappe Kit

$28.00

All you need to make the perfect Greek frappe - Greek Nescafe instant coffee, Noyoy evaporated milk, and a Dynamix Frappediser coffee frother.

Real Housewives Thermos

Real Housewives of Somerville Thermos

Real Housewives of Somerville Thermos

$22.00
Real Housewives of Medford Thermos

Real Housewives of Medford Thermos

$22.00

Home Decor

Moira Rose Idol Candle

Moira Rose Idol Candle

$14.00
David Rose Idol Candle

David Rose Idol Candle

$14.00
Sophia Idol Candle

Sophia Idol Candle

$14.00
Betty White Candle

Betty White Candle

$14.00
Armadillo Love Print

Armadillo Love Print

$9.00

This cute armadillo design is printed on beautiful vintage dictionary paper. 10.5" x 8"

Hedgehog Love Print

Hedgehog Love Print

$9.00

This cute hedgehog design is printed on beautiful vintage dictionary paper. 10.5" x 8"

T-Rex Balloon Print

T-Rex Balloon Print

$9.00

This playful Tyrannosaurus Rex with a balloon design is printed on beautiful vintage dictionary paper. 10.5" x 8"

Kitten with Yarn Print

Kitten with Yarn Print

$9.00

This adorable kitten playing with yarn is printed on beautiful vintage dictionary paper. 10.5" x 8"

Betty Premium Candle by Fury Bros

Betty Premium Candle by Fury Bros

$22.00

Soy wax candle blended in Hell's Kitchen, NY. Scent of Red Rose and White Tea. 12.5 oz , approx 80 hour burn.

Gear

Death Before Decaf Coffee Unisex Tee

Death Before Decaf Coffee Unisex Tee

$32.00
Death Before Decaf Coffee Muscle Tee

Death Before Decaf Coffee Muscle Tee

$32.00
Portland Bee Balm

Portland Bee Balm

$2.99

Local Sweater - Black

$48.00

Local Sweater - Tan

$48.00

Kitchen Goods

Petimezi is a traditional Greek grape molasses! It's the perfect addition to your favorite cocktail or can be used to create a delicious glaze for meat.
Recktech Hawthorne Strainer - Stainless Steel

Recktech Hawthorne Strainer - Stainless Steel

$19.00
Recktech Hawthorne Strainer - Copper Plated

Recktech Hawthorne Strainer - Copper Plated

$29.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Established in 2012, Somerville native Dimitra Murphy wanted to create an extension of her living room. A place for you to enjoy a cocktail and a beer or some Greek food like she enjoys and hang out with friends and family or make new ones!

Location

525 Medford St, Somerville, MA 02145

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Daddy Jones image

Map
