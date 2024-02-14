DaddyO's Pizza - Katy 6356 S. Peek Rd
No reviews yet
6356 S. Peek Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- LG 14" HAWAIIAN$19.99
Pineapple, canadian bacon, bacon bits, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" VEGGIE$19.99
Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, black olives, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
- LG 14" LONG ISLAND$19.99
Italian sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce
APPETIZERS
- GARLIC BREAD$3.99
Two halves of a fresh hoagie roll, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- BREADSTICKS$6.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, sliced into approx 10 pcs, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- CHEESY BREADSTICKS$8.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, sliced into approx 10 pcs, topped with whole-milk mozzarella, served with house marinara
- GARLIC CHEESE ROLL$9.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with whole-milk mozzarella, fresh garlic, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
- PEPPERONI ROLL$10.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara