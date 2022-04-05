Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers

Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen Daddy's 1 Inc

2,081 Reviews

$$

1808 Padre Blvd

South Padre Island, TX 78597

Popular Items

40 Piece Botana
Shrimp
Chicken Alfredo

Soups and Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Boiled Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Fish Salad

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.25

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Soup & Salad

$11.25

Soup Served in bread bowl. Does not include Lobster Bisque.

Shrimp Gumbo

$6.99+

Shrimp Bisque

$6.99+

Clam Chowder

$6.99+

Lobster Bisque

$12.99+

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50+

Caesar Salad Chicken

$15.25

Caesar Blackened Fish Salad

$13.95

Caesar Blackened Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Fried Seafood

Shrimp

$16.25+

Fish

$16.25+

Oysters

$16.25+

Mardi Gras Combo

$17.25

Shrimp, Fish, and Oysters

Scallops

$20.25+

Chicken Tenders

$16.25+

1 lb Red Snapper Throats

$9.99

(When in season)

Shrimp & Scallops

$20.25+

Shrimp & Fish

$16.25+

Shrimp & Oysters

$16.25+

Fish & Oysters

$16.25+

1 lb Red Snapper Ribs

$8.99

(When in season)

Mexican

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.25

Blackened Chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with a side salad.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.25

Blackened Shrimp, cheddar & jack cheeses. Served with a side salad.

Combo Tacos

$16.99

Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.25

Shrimp Marinara

$16.99

Chicken Marinara

$14.99

Combo Pasta

$17.99

Crawfish Alfredo

$16.99

Burgers & Po'Boys

Our half-pound 100% beef burgers are served with fries and all the fixings.

Hamburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Fish Po Boy

$14.25

Chicken Po Boy

$14.25

Buffalo Chicken Po Boy

$12.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$12.99

With sauteed mushrooms.

Blackened Cheeseburger

$11.99

La Mamalona Burger

$14.99

Topped with cheese, bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and crushed red pepper.

Texas Ribeye

$15.99Out of stock

Tender strips of marinated ribeye, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

Combo Poboy

$18.99

Oyster Po Boy

$17.99

Surf & Turf

Served with roasted red potatoes and veggies.

Ribeye

$28.99

Bacon Shrimp & Ribeye

$36.99

Cowboy Joe

$32.99Out of stock

Shrimp Kabob

$18.99Out of stock

Served with salad.

Lobster Tail

$29.99

Steak Special

$14.99Out of stock

Ribeye & Lobster

$49.99

Signature Dishes

Blk Red Snapper Fillet

$21.99

A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened and served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$24.99

A juicy tuna steak cooked medium and served on a bed of shrimp, crawfish, sausage, and scallops jambalaya.

Red Snapper Rockefeller

$28.99

A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened, topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.

Stuffed Flounder

$28.99

A whole 1 1/2 lb flounder butterflied, de-boned, and stuffed with seafood stuffing. Topped with crawfish and mushrooms in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.

Blk Red Fish Fillet

$18.99

A fresh red fish fillet served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)

Mahi Mahi Ixtapa

$25.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with shrimp, mild pico de gallo, and fresh avocado in a lime garlic butter sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.

Bourbon Salmon

$26.99

Grilled Salmon with 3 bacon wrapped shrimp glazed with Ethan's bourbon glaze. Served with red potatoes and veggies.

Whole Red Snapper

$26.99

Red Snapper or Flounder cooked how you like it: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven baked. Served with red potatoes and veggies. Per Lb

Blk Flounder Fillet

$22.99

Served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)

Blk Black Drum Fillet

$18.99

A fresh red fish fillet served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)

Whole Black Drum

$14.99

Whole Flaunder

$18.99

flounder Rockefeller

$22.99

Local Favorites

The Islander

$16.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with red potatoes and topped with a mild chipotle sauce.

The Bayou

$18.99

A blackened fish fillet topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with white rice.

West Bank

$18.25

A blackened fish fillet topped with shrimp creole. Served with white rice.

The Almondy

$18.99

Almond encrusted pan broiled fish fillet topped with sauteed crab fingers in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes.

The Mussette

$21.99

A fish fillet topped with crawfish, crabcake, mushrooms, and a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes.

The Veracruz

$15.25

A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with white rice.

Whiskey Bay

$21.99

A blackened fish fillet, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and sausage topped with a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and vegetables.

Chef Feature

$25.99

Cajun Delights

Crawfish Etouffee

$19.99

Served with white rice.

Shrimp Etouffee

$19.99

Served with white rice.

Shrimp Creole

$19.99

Served with white rice.

Fried Crawfish & Crawfish Etouffee

$19.99

Served with white rice.

Fried Shrimp & Shrimp Etouffee

$19.99

Served with white rice.

Seafood Jambalaya

$13.99+

Red Beans & Rice

$8.99

Cajun Boils

Blue Crab

$8.99Out of stock

King Crab

$80.00

Snow Crab

$44.99

Dungenese Crab

Out of stock

Classic Boiled Shrimp

$8.99+

Boiled Crawfish

$13.99

Freddy's Mixup

$44.99

Snow Crab, shrimp, sausage, corn, and red potatoes. Sub King Crab add $15 more.

Cajun Mixup

$29.99

Boiled crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage, and red potatoes.

Clams

$10.99Out of stock

Mussels

$10.99

King Mix Up

$65.99

Seafood Botanas

20 Piece Botana

$31.25

Oysters, fish, chicken, and shrimp.

40 Piece Botana

$56.25

Oysters, fish, chicken, and shrimp.

For Kids

B.B. Burgers

$8.99

Kids Chicken

$9.25

Served with fries.

Kids Shrimp

$10.25

Served with fries.

Corn Dog

$7.99

Served with fries.

Kids Fish

$8.99

Served with fries.

Kids Alfredo Chicken

$9.25

Kids Alfredo Shrimp

$10.25

Mac N Cheese

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Alfredo No Meat

$6.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Bread Pudding

$8.99

Banana, bourbon, bread pudding. Contains nuts.

Brownie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$8.99

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$2.00

Palletas

$3.00

1pint Ice Cream

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Rice

$3.75

Cole Slaw

$3.75

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.75

Side of Salsa

$3.75Out of stock

Side Pico De Gallo

$3.75

Garlic Parmesan Bread

$3.75

Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

$3.75

Corn

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Veggie

$3.75

tortillas

$3.00

Sausage

$3.75

Guacamole

$4.99Out of stock

Side Bread

$3.75

Mac & Cheese Side

$3.75Out of stock

Serranos Toreados

$1.25

Grilled Onions

$1.25

Cheese

$0.99

Jalapenos En Vinagre

$0.99

Refill Chips

$1.50

Side Aguacate

$1.25

Side Okra

$3.75

Cup Sauce

$4.00

Bowl Sauce W Meat

$8.00

Corn Bread

$3.50

Side Of Limes

$0.75

Corn Bread (Copy)

$3.50

Whole Red Potatoes

$3.75

Inertia

Inertia Shrimp Basket

$11.97

Shrimp With Fries

$7.99

Fish With Fries

$7.99

Mini Cheeseburgers With Fries

$7.99

The Islander

$9.99

Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Cheeseburger W/fries

$9.99

Fish And Shrimp W/fries

$9.99

Soft Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$3.25

Water

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Manzanita

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.75

Fanta Mexican

$3.75

Juice

$2.50

Gatorade 20oz

$3.75

Coffe

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.50

Pepsi 2L

$5.00

Pepsi 20oz

$3.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Employe Botle Water

$1.00

Employe 2 Lt Pepsi

$3.50

Employee Mexican Coke

$2.00

Employe Cans Coke

$1.25

Employ Fanta

$2.00

Emp Gatorade

$2.00

Employe Can Coke

$1.25

Topochico

$3.50Out of stock

House Wines

Chardonnay

$8.00

Decoy Chard

Out of stock

Becker Chardonay

Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

Moscato

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00Out of stock

Becker Cab

Out of stock

Becker Merlot

Out of stock

Messina Pinot Nior

Out of stock

Decoy Pinot Noir

Out of stock

Lleno Rose

Out of stock

Becker Chard

Out of stock

Berin Wht Zin

Out of stock

Messina Moscato

Out of stock

Llano Sweet Red

Out of stock

Decoy Chard

Out of stock

Decoy Sauv

Out of stock

Cocktails

Premium Margarita

$12.99

Daddy's Margarita

$13.99

Mango Chamoy

$12.99

Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita

$12.99

Moscow Mule

$10.99

Mojito's

$12.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.99

Pain Killer

$12.99

Green Gator

$12.99

Maleficent Iced Tea

$12.99

Hurricane Cocktail

$12.99

Rum Runner

$12.99

Tequila Sunrise

$12.99

Sex On The Beach

$12.99

Mai Tai

$12.99

Red Head Pina Colada

$12.99

Blue Hawaiian

$12.99

Dirty Monkey

$12.99

Mudslide

$12.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.99

Paloma

$12.99

Bloody Marys

$12.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Pina Colada

$12.99

Turbo Colada

$12.99

Top Shelf Marg

$14.99

Bahama mama

$12.99

Jagermeister Shot

$10.00

Daddys Shots

$10.00

Jaigerbomb

$14.00

Brandy

$8.00

Fireball

$10.00

Beers

Bud Light

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Michelo Ultra Gold

$4.75

Land Shark

$4.50Out of stock

O'Doul's

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.50

XX Lager

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.75

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelada

$2.50

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$2.50Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Dos XX Rita

$14.99Out of stock

Corona Rita

$14.99

Heineken Light

$5.00

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Ranch Water

$4.50

Vodkas

Absolute

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$12.00

Smirnoff

$10.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One

$10.00Out of stock

Rum

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Myers Rum

$10.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Flor De Cana

$10.00Out of stock

Tequilas

Patron Silver

$10.99Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$10.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Don Julio 1970

$20.99

Don Julio Blanco

$10.99Out of stock

Don Julio Reposado

$10.99Out of stock

Don Julio Anejo

$10.99

Cuervo Gold

$10.00Out of stock

1800 Silver

$10.99

1800 Reposado

$10.99Out of stock

Hornitos Reposado

$10.99

Well Tequila

$10.99

Scotch

Dewars

$10.00

Bucanas

$10.00

Chivas

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Glen Levit

$12.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Bourbon

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$10.00

Jim Bean

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Makers Mark

$10.00Out of stock

VO

$7.00Out of stock

Gin

Tangueray

$10.00

Beefeaters

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00Out of stock

Martini

Bombay Martini

$9.00

Beefeater Martini

$9.00

Tangueray Martini

$9.00

Grey Goose Martini

$9.00

Tito's Martini

$9.00

Absolute Martini

$9.00

Cosmo Martini

$9.00

Flirttini

$9.00

Martini Sp

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Directions

Gallery
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen image

Map
