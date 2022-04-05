- Home
Daddy's Seafood Cajun Kitchen Daddy's 1 Inc
2,081 Reviews
$$
1808 Padre Blvd
South Padre Island, TX 78597
Order Again
Popular Items
Soups and Salads
Dinner Salad
Shrimp Salad
Boiled Shrimp Salad
Fish Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Soup & Salad
Soup Served in bread bowl. Does not include Lobster Bisque.
Shrimp Gumbo
Shrimp Bisque
Clam Chowder
Lobster Bisque
Red Beans & Rice
Caesar Salad Chicken
Caesar Blackened Fish Salad
Caesar Blackened Shrimp Salad
Fried Seafood
Mexican
Blackened Fish Tacos
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
With lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce. Served on flour tortillas with french fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened Chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with a side salad.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Blackened Shrimp, cheddar & jack cheeses. Served with a side salad.
Combo Tacos
Pasta
Burgers & Po'Boys
Hamburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fish Po Boy
Chicken Po Boy
Buffalo Chicken Po Boy
Shrimp Po Boy
Mushroom Cheeseburger
With sauteed mushrooms.
Blackened Cheeseburger
La Mamalona Burger
Topped with cheese, bacon, grilled onions, grilled jalapenos, avocado, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and crushed red pepper.
Texas Ribeye
Tender strips of marinated ribeye, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Combo Poboy
Oyster Po Boy
Surf & Turf
Signature Dishes
Blk Red Snapper Fillet
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened and served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
A juicy tuna steak cooked medium and served on a bed of shrimp, crawfish, sausage, and scallops jambalaya.
Red Snapper Rockefeller
A fresh Gulf red snapper fillet blackened, topped with spinach, bacon, and shrimp in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
Stuffed Flounder
A whole 1 1/2 lb flounder butterflied, de-boned, and stuffed with seafood stuffing. Topped with crawfish and mushrooms in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
Blk Red Fish Fillet
A fresh red fish fillet served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)
Mahi Mahi Ixtapa
Grilled Mahi Mahi topped with shrimp, mild pico de gallo, and fresh avocado in a lime garlic butter sauce. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
Bourbon Salmon
Grilled Salmon with 3 bacon wrapped shrimp glazed with Ethan's bourbon glaze. Served with red potatoes and veggies.
Whole Red Snapper
Red Snapper or Flounder cooked how you like it: blackened, grilled, fried, or oven baked. Served with red potatoes and veggies. Per Lb
Blk Flounder Fillet
Served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)
Blk Black Drum Fillet
A fresh red fish fillet served with red potatoes and veggies. (When in season)
Whole Black Drum
Whole Flaunder
flounder Rockefeller
Local Favorites
The Islander
A blackened fish fillet topped with cheddar and jack cheeses, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with red potatoes and topped with a mild chipotle sauce.
The Bayou
A blackened fish fillet topped with crawfish etouffee. Served with white rice.
West Bank
A blackened fish fillet topped with shrimp creole. Served with white rice.
The Almondy
Almond encrusted pan broiled fish fillet topped with sauteed crab fingers in a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes.
The Mussette
A fish fillet topped with crawfish, crabcake, mushrooms, and a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes.
The Veracruz
A blackened fish fillet topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and garlic. Served with white rice.
Whiskey Bay
A blackened fish fillet, shrimp, spinach, mushrooms, and sausage topped with a 3-cheese cream sauce. Served with red potatoes and vegetables.
Chef Feature
Cajun Delights
Cajun Boils
Blue Crab
King Crab
Snow Crab
Dungenese Crab
Classic Boiled Shrimp
Boiled Crawfish
Freddy's Mixup
Snow Crab, shrimp, sausage, corn, and red potatoes. Sub King Crab add $15 more.
Cajun Mixup
Boiled crawfish, shrimp, corn, sausage, and red potatoes.
Clams
Mussels
King Mix Up
Seafood Botanas
For Kids
Desserts
Sides
French Fries
Rice
Cole Slaw
Roasted Red Potatoes
Side of Salsa
Side Pico De Gallo
Garlic Parmesan Bread
Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Corn
Sweet Potato Fries
Veggie
tortillas
Sausage
Guacamole
Side Bread
Mac & Cheese Side
Serranos Toreados
Grilled Onions
Cheese
Jalapenos En Vinagre
Refill Chips
Side Aguacate
Side Okra
Cup Sauce
Bowl Sauce W Meat
Corn Bread
Side Of Limes
Corn Bread (Copy)
Whole Red Potatoes
Inertia
Soft Drinks
Lemonade
strawberry lemonade
Water
Unsweetened Tea
Raspberry Tea
Sweet Tea
Dr Pepper
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Manzanita
Orange Crush
Bottle Water
Mexican Coke
Fanta Mexican
Juice
Gatorade 20oz
Coffe
Can Coke
Pepsi 2L
Pepsi 20oz
Red Bull
Employe Botle Water
Employe 2 Lt Pepsi
Employee Mexican Coke
Employe Cans Coke
Employ Fanta
Emp Gatorade
Employe Can Coke
Topochico
House Wines
Chardonnay
Decoy Chard
Becker Chardonay
Pinot Grigio
White Zinfandel
Sauvignon Blanc
Moscato
Merlot
Cabernet
Becker Cab
Becker Merlot
Messina Pinot Nior
Decoy Pinot Noir
Lleno Rose
Becker Chard
Berin Wht Zin
Messina Moscato
Llano Sweet Red
Decoy Chard
Decoy Sauv
Cocktails
Premium Margarita
Daddy's Margarita
Mango Chamoy
Prickly Pear Cactus Margarita
Moscow Mule
Mojito's
Long Island Iced Tea
Pain Killer
Green Gator
Maleficent Iced Tea
Hurricane Cocktail
Rum Runner
Tequila Sunrise
Sex On The Beach
Mai Tai
Red Head Pina Colada
Blue Hawaiian
Dirty Monkey
Mudslide
Strawberry Daiquiri
Paloma
Bloody Marys
Virgin Pina Colada
Pina Colada
Turbo Colada
Top Shelf Marg
Bahama mama
Jagermeister Shot
Daddys Shots
Jaigerbomb
Brandy
Fireball
Beers
Bud Light
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Michelo Ultra Gold
Land Shark
O'Doul's
Miller Lite
Coors Light
XX Lager
Corona
Modelo Negra
Modelo Especial
Sol
Shiner Bock
Pacifico
Michelada
Tecate
Blue Moon
Heineken
Dos XX Rita
Corona Rita
Heineken Light
Bud Light Next
Ranch Water
Vodkas
Rum
Tequilas
Scotch
Bourbon
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
1808 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island, TX 78597