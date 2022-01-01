Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House

1,352 Reviews

$

245 E Main St

Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

#1 - Two Eggs, Hash Browns, And Toast

$4.69

#2 - Two Eggs, Bacon, Hash Brown, And Toast

$6.99

#3 - Two Eggs, Sausage, Hash Browns, And Toast

$6.99

#4 - Two Eggs, Ham, Hash Browns, And Toast

$6.99

#5 - Two Eggs, Scrapple, Hash Browns, And Toast

$6.99

#6 - Two Eggs, Corned Beef Hash, Hash Browns, And Toast

$7.91

#7 - "The 222" Two Eggs, Two Bacon Strips, Two Pancakes, And Toast

$7.99

#8 Two Eggs, Smoke Sausage, Home Fries And Toast

$6.99

#9 Cream Chipped Beef Over Toast And Home Fries

$7.99

#10- Southern Style Gravy Over Biscuits And Home Fries

$7.99

Breakfast special

$2.99

Omelettes

#11 - Plain With Hash Band Toast

$5.49

#12- Cheese With Hash Browns And Toast

$6.49

#13 - Bacon And Cheese With Hash Browns And Toast

$7.29

#14- Ham And Cheese With hashbrowns And Toast

$7.29

#15 - Sausage And Cheese With Hash Browns And Toast

$7.29

#16 - Fresh Mushroom And Cheese With Hash Browns And Toast

$7.29

#17 - Western With Hash Browns And Toast

$7.29

#18- Meat Lovers

$7.29

#19- Spanish With Home Fries And Toast

$7.99

#20 Garden With Home Fries And Toast

$7.99

#21- Alpin With Home Fries And Toast

$7.99

#22- Greek With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

#23- Italian With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

#24- North Philly Omelette With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

#25- Memphis With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

#26-Happy Wife With Home Fries And Toast

$8.99

# 27 Signature Omelette

$8.99

#28 corn beef hash omelet

$9.99

Garbage Breakfast

$9.99

Dutch Scramble

$9.99

Stockyard Breakfast

$11.99

Big & Tall

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$9.99

Pancakes & French Toast

Buttermilk pancakes

$2.99

Two Buttermilk pancakes

$3.99

Three Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.99

Blueberry pancakes

$2.99

Two Blueberry pancakes

$3.99

Three Blueberry pancakes

$4.99

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$3.29

Two Chocolate Chip Pancake

$6.99

Three Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

French toast

$2.69

Two French toast

$3.99

Three French toast

$4.99

Belgian Waffle

$4.99

Belgian Waffle With Ice Cream

$6.69

Belgian Waffle With Chipped Beef

$8.99

Belgian Waffle And Fried Chicken

$10.99

Sides & Extras

Homemade Baked Oatmeal With Milk

$5.49

Hot Oatmeal With Milk

$3.99

Bagel With Cream Cheese

$2.69

Single Egg

$1.29

Two Eggs

$2.29

Corn Beef Hash

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.29

Toast And Jelly

$1.29

Chipped Beef

$3.29

Sausage Gravy

$3.29

English Muffin

$1.49

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.29

Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Bacon

$3.29

Sausage

$3.29

Ham

$3.29

Scraple

$3.29

Kid's Breakfast Menu

Two Eggs And One Pancake Kid

$3.99

One Pancake Or One French Toast And Two Strips of Bacon

$3.99

One Egg, One Strip Of Bacon One Pancake Or One French Toast

$4.49

One Egg, Hash Browns, & Toast

$3.29

Fun Food & Baskets

Dad's Garage Pile Up

$10.99

Big Block Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Deep Fried Bread And Butter Pickles

$6.99

Mopar Parkway Onion Rings

$6.99

Garage Style Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Texaco Chiken Fingers

$8.99

Three Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Three Cheese Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Three Cheese Pork BBQ Quesadilla

$9.99

Bacon Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$10.99

Fries

French Fries

$3.49

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Gravy Cheese Fries

$4.99

Vegas Fries

$6.49

Sw Potatoes Fries

$3.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99

Cheese fries

$4.29

Gravy fries

$4.29

Hot Dogs

Loaded Chili Dog

$4.49

Plain, Old Fashioned Hot Dog

$3.49

Big Block Sandwiches

The Grilled Cheeserie Sandwich

$5.69

The Grilled Bacon Cheeserie Sandwich

$7.99

The Grilled Ham Cheeserie Sandwich

$7.99

Classic BLT Sandwich

$7.49

Fried Chicken Fillet

$8.99

Grilled Marinated Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Pulled Pork BBQ sandwich

$8.99

Old Fashioned Burgers

Single Hamburger

$6.99

Double Hamburger

$8.99

Triple Hamburger

$11.99

Single Cheeseburger

$7.49

Double Cheeseburger

$9.49

Triple Cheeseburger

$11.49

Single Mushroom Burger

$8.49

Double Mushroom burger

$10.49

Triple Mushroom burger

$11.99

Single Bacon cheeseburger

$8.49

Double Bacon cheeseburger

$10.49

Triple Bacon cheeseburger

$11.99

Big Block Burgers

Downtown Burger

$12.99

Louisiana Burger

$12.99

Memphis Burger

$12.99

Roadhouse Burger

$12.99

The Meltdown

$12.99

Naughty Burger

$12.99

Dads garage burger

$12.99

Chilli Burgers

Chilli Burger

$7.49+

Old School Philly Steaks

Large Old School Philly Steaks

$11.99

Small Steak

$8.99

Fresh Salads

Pittsburgh Chicken Salad

$11.99

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Taco Salad

$11.99

Kid's Lunch Menu

Hot Dog & Fries Kids

$5.99

Chicken Fingers & Fries Kids

$5.99

Cheeseburger & Fries Kids

$5.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries Kids

$5.99

Hamburger And Fries Kids Menu

$5.99

Fried Chicken

1Pc Breast Meal

$7.99

2 Pc White

$8.99

2 Pc Dark

$7.99

3 Pc White

$10.99

3 Pc Dark

$9.99

4 Pc White

$11.99

4 Pc Dark

$10.99

4 Pc Mix

$11.99

8 Piece Meal w/2 Sides & 2 Biscuits

$22.99

8pc Only

$16.99

12 Piece Meal W/3 Sides & 3 Biscuits

$32.99

12 Pc. Only

$24.99

16 Piece Meal w/4 Sides & 4 Biscuits

$41.99

16 Pc. Only

$28.99

20 Piece Meal w/5 Sides & 5 Biscuits

$47.99

20. Pc Only

$33.99

Combo Specials

#1 Chili Dogs Special

$10.99

#2 Single Cheeseburger Special

$10.99

#3 Chicken Tacos Special

$10.99

#4 NC Pork BBQ Special

$10.99

#5 Shrimp Tacos Special

$10.99

#6 Santa Fe Burger Special

$10.99

#7 South Philly Special

$10.99

#8 North Philly Special

$10.99

#9 Chicken Cheesesteak Special

$10.99

#10 Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak Special

$10.99

#11 Cheeseburger Sub Special

$10.99

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Chips

$2.49

Potato Wedges

$2.99

Sw. Potato Fries

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

small onion ring

$2.99

Side salad

$4.99

Combos

#1 Two Chili Dogs

$11.99+

#2 Single Cheeseburger

$11.99+

#3 Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99+

#4 Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99+

#5 Ham and Swiss Club

$11.99+

#6 Cajun Shrimp Wrap

$11.99+

#7 North Carolina Burger

$11.99+

#8 South Carolina Pork BBQ Quesadilla

$11.99+

Specials

Chicken cheesesteak

$10.99

Meatball sub

$10.99

Bowl of soup

$3.49

Cup of soup

$2.49

bowl of cream of crab

$4.69

Cheeseburger and fry special

$10.99

Crab Cake sandwich

$10.99

Crab Cake Sandwich with cup of soup

$12.99

cup of cream of crab

$3.99

LASAGNA special

$10.99

Stuffed French Toast

$6.99

Dessert

Sm Waffle Cone

$3.99

Med Waffle Cone

$4.50

Lg Waffle Cone

$4.99

Sm Regular Cone

$2.99

Med Regular Cone

$3.99

Lg Regular Cone

$4.99

Sm Ice Cream Dish

$2.99

Med Ice Cream Dish

$3.99

Lg Ice Cream Dish

$4.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$5.99

New York Style Loaded Banana Boat

$4.99

Regular Sundae

$4.99

Milkshake

$4.99

Root Beer Foat

$3.99

NA Beverages

Whole Milk

$1.49+

Sm Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Lg Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Sm Juice

$1.59

Lg Juice

$1.99

Regular Coffee

$1.69

Decaf Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.59

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.79

Raspberry Iced Tea

$1.79

Hot Chocolate w/Whipped Cream

$1.99

Soda

$1.89

Lemonaid

$1.89

Bottled drinks

Bottled water

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House is an American Classic diner serving the best burgers in the area. Breakfast is served all day as well as a huge selection of old-fashioned milkshakes. If you don’t eat here, then you don’t know what you’re missing!

Website

Location

245 E Main St, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055

Directions

Gallery
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House image
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House image
Dad's Garage Grill & Burger House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dad's Garage Grill
orange starNo Reviews
245 E Main Street Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Hops & Barleys - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
398 N York St #6260 Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
JukeBox Diner
orange starNo Reviews
4890 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Wolf Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
100 Legacy Park Drive Suite 400 Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Your Place Restaurant - Mechanicsburg
orange starNo Reviews
6035 Carlisle Pike. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Home Slice at Walden
orange star4.6 • 163
111 Walden Way MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg

Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
orange star4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Bonbon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 656
6499 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Cold Springs Inn & Brewing Company
orange star4.4 • 536
993 Park Pl Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe - Mechanicsburg PA
orange star4.5 • 277
5001 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Home Slice at Walden
orange star4.6 • 163
111 Walden Way MECHANICSBURG, PA 17050
View restaurantnext
Shirley Rae's
orange star4.7 • 61
1347 Saxton Way Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mechanicsburg
Camp Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Hershey
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Palmyra
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
York
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston