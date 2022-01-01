Dad's Garage Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dad’s Garage Grill & Burger House is an American Classic diner serving the best burgers in the area. Breakfast is served all day as well as a huge selection of old-fashioned milkshakes. If you don’t eat here, then you don’t know what you’re missing!
Location
245 E Main Street, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Your Place Restaurant - Mechanicsburg
No Reviews
6035 Carlisle Pike. Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Mechanicsburg
Appalachian Brewing Company - Mechanicsburg
4.0 • 797
6462 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
Bamboo Frozen Yogurt Cafe - Mechanicsburg PA
4.5 • 277
5001 Carlisle Pike Mechanicsburg, PA 17050
View restaurant
More near Mechanicsburg