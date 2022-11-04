Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dae Gee #4 - Aurora

No reviews yet

1910 South Havana Street

Aurora, CO 80014

Order Again

Popular Items

BEE BEEM BHOP
GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS
KIMCHEE SIDE

APPETIZERS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

$8.00

CRISP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

$7.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

Fried chicken, veggie, and kimchee dumplings (+2)

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$10.00

Korean style pancakes - please check availability before ordering

ENTREE

BEE BEEM BHOP

BEE BEEM BHOP

$16.00

Cooked Vegetables (spinach, bean sprouts, shitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, and seaweed), butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg, sesame oil with your choice of protein served in a bowl or dohl soht (hot stone pot) with a side of gochoochang sauce.

GALBEE TANG

GALBEE TANG

$20.00

Beef broth with clear noodles, onions, garlic, egg, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and dried dates.

GOOK

GOOK

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, kimchee, pork, and tofu stew

MACKEREL

MACKEREL

$20.00

Grill salted mackerel served with lemon and onions

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

$15.00

Hot and spicy soft tofu stew

KOREAN BBQ

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

$27.00

Chicken thigh meat marinated in house sauce

CHADOL - BRISKET

CHADOL - BRISKET

$29.00

Thinly sliced choice brisket

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

$36.00

Short ribs marinated in house sauce

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

$27.00

Sliced pork belly

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

$29.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in house sauce

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

$27.00

Thin sliced pork shoulder marinated in house sauce

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

$35.00

Seasoned boneless beef short rib meat

OPEN ITEM

RICE ONLY

$3.00

RICE SET

$12.00

PRESET SIDES
$8.00

$8.00

PREPACKED SIDES

KIMCHEE SIDE

KIMCHEE SIDE

Fermented napa cabbage with house red pepper sauce

CUCUMBER KIMCHEE SIDE

CUCUMBER KIMCHEE SIDE

Fermented cucumber with house red pepper sauce in soy sauce

FISHCAKES SIDE

FISHCAKES SIDE

Sauteed with onions, scallions, jalapenos, and carrots

POTATO SALAD SIDE

POTATO SALAD SIDE

Mashed with carrot, parsley, mayo, and sugar

KIMCHEE PANCAKE SIDE

KIMCHEE PANCAKE SIDE

Kimchee, tofu, egg, flour, and jalapeno

FERMENTED ONIONS & JALAPENOS SIDE

FERMENTED ONIONS & JALAPENOS SIDE

Fermented in soy sauce with sliced garlic

JANJORIM SIDE

JANJORIM SIDE

Meat stew with dried chili and white radish

YELLOW PICKLED RADISH

YELLOW PICKLED RADISH

Tossed with sesame oil and seed

DAE GEE SAUCES

DAE GEE SAUCES

LIST OF DAE GEE SAUCES

MKT - DRINKS

CANNED COFFEE
$4.00

$4.00

CHILSUNG CIDER
$3.00

$3.00

COKE - CAN

$3.00

ITOEN GREEN TEA
$5.00

$5.00

ITOEN OOLONG TEA
$5.00

$5.00

MILKIS

$3.00

RAMUNE

$5.00

SSAC GRAPE

$3.00

SSAC ORANGE

$3.00

N/A BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

BEVERAGE

DIET COKE

$3.00

BEVERAGE

DR PEPPER

$3.00

BEVERAGE

FUZE ICED TEA

$3.00

BEVERAGE

GINGER ALE

$3.00

BEVERAGE

LEMONADE

$3.00

BEVERAGE

SODA WATER

$3.00

BEVERAGE

SPRITE

$3.00

BEVERAGE

TEATULIA HOT TEA

$3.00

BEVERAGE

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Korean BBQ restaurant strive to give you all the best experience and food possible. Let's Pig Out!

1910 South Havana Street, Aurora, CO 80014

