Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins

review star

No reviews yet

120 West Olive Street

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BEE BEEM BHOP
DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS
SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

APPETIZERS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

$8.00

CRISP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

$7.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

$6.00

Fried chicken, veggie, and kimchee dumplings (+2)

ENTREE

BEE BEEM BHOP

BEE BEEM BHOP

$16.00

Cooked Vegetables (spinach, bean sprouts, shitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, and seaweed), butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg, sesame oil with your choice of protein served in a bowl or dohl soht (hot stone pot) with a side of gochoochang sauce.

GALBEE TANG

GALBEE TANG

$20.00

Beef broth with clear noodles, onions, garlic, egg, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and dried dates.

GOOK

GOOK

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, kimchee, pork, and tofu stew

MACKEREL

MACKEREL

$20.00

Grill salted mackerel served with lemon and onions

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

$15.00

Hot and spicy soft tofu stew

KOREAN BBQ

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

DAK BULGOGI - CHICKEN

$27.00

Chicken thigh meat marinated in house sauce

CHADOL - BRISKET

CHADOL - BRISKET

$29.00

Thinly sliced choice brisket

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

GALBEE - BEEF SHORT RIBS

$36.00

Short ribs marinated in house sauce

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

SAM GYEOB SAL - PORK BELLY

$27.00

Sliced pork belly

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

SOGOGI BULGOGI- RIBEYE BEEF

$29.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in house sauce

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

DAEGEE BULGOGI - PORK SHOULDER

$27.00

Thin sliced pork shoulder marinated in house sauce

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

JOOMULRUK - BEEF SHORT RIBS MEAT

$35.00

Seasoned boneless beef short rib meat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Korean BBQ restaurant strive to give you all the best experience and food possible. Let's Pig Out!

Website

Location

120 West Olive Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rainbow Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Laurel Street Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext
The Waffle Lab - Olive Street
orange starNo Reviews
130 West Olive Street Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Avogadro's Number
orange star4.5 • 775
605 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Tap and Handle
orange starNo Reviews
307 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
632 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston