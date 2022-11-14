Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dae Gee #1 - Westminister

7570 Sheridan Boulevard

Arvada, CO 80003

BEE BEEM BHOP
GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS
GALBEE

APPETIZERS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

DAK NALGAE - CHICHEN WINGS

$8.00

CRISP FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

GOOK (SOUP) - APPETIZER

$7.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

GOON MANDOO - DUMPLINGS

Fried chicken, veggie, and kimchee dumplings (+2)

PANCAKES

PANCAKES

$10.00

Korean style pancakes - please check availability before ordering

ENTREE

BEE BEEM BHOP

BEE BEEM BHOP

$16.00

Cooked Vegetables (spinach, bean sprouts, shitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, and seaweed), butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg, sesame oil with your choice of protein served in a bowl or dohl soht (hot stone pot) with a side of gochoochang sauce.

GALBEE TANG

GALBEE TANG

$20.00

Beef broth with clear noodles, onions, garlic, egg, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and dried dates.

GOOK

GOOK

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, brisket, egg, and veggies. Choice of rice cakes, chicken dumplings, or both

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

KIMCHEE CHEEGAE

$17.00

Beef broth with noodles, kimchee, pork, and tofu stew

MACKEREL

MACKEREL

$20.00

Grill salted mackerel served with lemon and onions

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

SOON DOOBOO CHEEGAE

$15.00

Hot and spicy soft tofu stew

KOREAN BBQ

CHICKEN BULGOGI -DAK

CHICKEN BULGOGI -DAK

$27.00

Chicken thigh meat marinated in house sauce

BRISKET - CHADOL

BRISKET - CHADOL

$29.00

Thinly sliced choice brisket

SHRIMP

SHRIMP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

SCALLOP

SCALLOP

$26.00

Lightly marinated in house sauce

GALBEE

GALBEE

$36.00

Short ribs marinated in house sauce

PORK BELLY - SAM GYEOB SAL

PORK BELLY - SAM GYEOB SAL

$27.00

Sliced pork belly

BEEF BULGOGI - SOGOGI

BEEF BULGOGI - SOGOGI

$29.00

Thinly sliced ribeye beef marinated in house sauce

PORK BULGOGI - DAEGEE

PORK BULGOGI - DAEGEE

$27.00

Thin sliced pork shoulder marinated in house sauce

JOOMULRUK

JOOMULRUK

$35.00

Seasoned boneless beef short rib meat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Korean BBQ restaurant strive to give you all the best experience and food possible. Let's Pig Out!

7570 Sheridan Boulevard, Arvada, CO 80003

