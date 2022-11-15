Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daedo Sikdang 4001 West 6th Street



No reviews yet

4001 West 6th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90020



Popular Items

DAEDO YUKJEON
DAEDO YOLMU COLD NOODLE
KKAKDOOKI FRIED RICE

ENTREES

DAEDO BULGOGI

DAEDO BULGOGI

$25.00

THINLY SLICED UPPER PORTION OF RIBEYE, MARINATED WITH A SPECIAL SAUCE. * 1 WHITE RICE IS INCLUDED

DAEDO YUKJEON

DAEDO YUKJEON

$20.00

A SPECIAL MENU OF THINLY SLICED RIBEYE COATED WITH EGG AND COOKED TO PERFECTION. BEST ENJOYED WITH SPICY AND CRISP GREEN ONION SALAD.

KKAKDOOKI FRIED RICE

KKAKDOOKI FRIED RICE

$15.00

EXCLUSIVE TO DAEDO, THIS SIGNATURE DISH ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY THE CRISP AND SOUR TASTE OF KKAKDOOKI MADE IN BOEUN, KOREA, A CLEAN RURAL VILLAGE. * 2 SUNNY SIDE UP EGGS ARE INCLUDED * CRUNCH KIMCHI PUFF IS INCLUDED

DAEDO YOLMU COLD NOODLE

DAEDO YOLMU COLD NOODLE

$16.00

CRUNCHY AND REFRESHING RADISH LEAF KIMCHI, MADE FOR DAEDO IN BOEUN, KOREA. A CLEAN RURAL VILLAGE, SERVED WITH THIN NOODLES.

DAEDO YUKAEJANG

DAEDO YUKAEJANG

$18.00

RICH AND SPICY BEEF SOUP WITH SEASONAL VEGETABLES. * 1 WHITE RICE IS INCLUDED

DAEDO BEEF CONSOMME

DAEDO BEEF CONSOMME

$22.00

RICH AND DELICATE BROTH, SERVED WITH SLICED CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® PRIME STEAK, TOPPED WITH GARLIC FLAKES. * 1 WHITE RICE IS INCLUDED

NA BEVERAGE

COKE ORIGINAL

COKE ORIGINAL

$3.00

355 ml

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00

355 ml

SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

355 ml

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

HUMMY - ASIAN PEAR

HUMMY - ASIAN PEAR

$9.00

SOJU SELTZER, 5% ALCOHOL, 12oz, GRAIN NEUTRAL SPIRITS, SPARKLING WATER, ASIAN PEAR, AND NATURAL FLAVORS

HUMMY - PEACH

HUMMY - PEACH

$9.00

SOJU SELTZER, 5% ALCOHOL, 12oz, GRAIN NEUTRAL SPIRITS, SPARKLING WATER, WHITE PEACH, AND NATURAL FLAVORS

HUMMY - MELON

HUMMY - MELON

$9.00

SOJU SELTZER, 5% ALCOHOL, 12oz, GRAIN NEUTRAL SPIRITS, SPARKLING WATER, HONEY MELON, AND NATURAL FLAVORS

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Daedo Sikdang is a famous Korean ribeye steakhouse in Korea with a long and rich history. We have focused solely on serving the best Korean ribeye steak since 1964. Today, you can now enjoy rich tradition of Daedo not only in LA but also where you are.

4001 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020

West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
