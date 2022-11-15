Daedo Sikdang 4001 West 6th Street
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Daedo Sikdang is a famous Korean ribeye steakhouse in Korea with a long and rich history. We have focused solely on serving the best Korean ribeye steak since 1964. Today, you can now enjoy rich tradition of Daedo not only in LA but also where you are.
4001 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020
