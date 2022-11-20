Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Bars & Lounges

Da Francesco's

review star

No reviews yet

49521 Vandyke Avenue

Shelby Township, MI 48317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Child Pasta & Meatball
Cannoli

Kids Menu

Child Gnocchi

$8.95

Homemade gnocchi with your choice of meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.

Child Pasta & Meatball

$8.95

Penne pasta tossed with meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.

Child Alfredo

$8.95

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our own alfredo sauce prepared with imported cheeses.

Child Meat Ravioli

$8.95

Large pasta pillows filled with ground beef and Italian cheeses, topped with your choice of meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.

Child Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Large pasta pillows filled ricotta cheese, topped with meat sauce, plain tomato sauce, alfredo sauce or palomino sauce.

Child Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.95

Served with ketchup and ranch dressing.

Child Cheese Flatbread

$8.95

Child Chicken Parmesan

$8.95

Kids Cheese Tortellini

$8.95

Child Buttered Noodles

$8.95

Everyday

Cannoli

$4.75

Homemade shells stuffed with a sweet cream filled with chocolate pieces. Dipped in crushed almonds and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Godiva Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Moist chocolate cake warmed and drizzled with chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$9.00

Topped with a delicious strawberry glaze

Tirmisu

$9.00

Homemade Italian finger lady biscotti dipped in espresso coffee and layered with a sweet mascarpone cream and topped with shaved chocolate.

Spumoni La Bomba

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Da Francesco's Ristorante and Bar serves classic recipes in a family friendly location that includes a full bar with a beautiful selection of domestic and Italian imported wines. Guests can stop in for lunch and dinner and enjoy the rustic décor paired with homemade dishes that have been passed down through the Belcastro family. We offer a kids and gluten-free menu so everyone can find a favorite on the menu. We offer plenty of bread and soup or salad before starting their meal or visitors can start with the appetizers, which include Arancini di Riso, Mamma's Meatballs, Fried Calamari, Sausage and Hot Peppers and more. The menu features specialties like the Ravioli con Sugo, Eggplant or Pollo Parmigiana and Gnocchi! We also offer plenty of meat and fish choices, including Steak Alla Francesco, Domenic's Filet Mignon, Perch Lemone and Parmigiana Pickerel. Lastly, to end your night just right, finish it off with Mamma Sue's Homemade Tiramisu and a fresh Italian Cappuccino!

Website

Location

49521 Vandyke Avenue, Shelby Township, MI 48317

Directions

Gallery
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image
Da Francesco's Ristorante & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Nonna's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
50528 Schoenherr Rd Shelby Township, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Sahara Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
45199 Market St Shelby Township, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Jake O'Malleys
orange starNo Reviews
11471 26 Mile Rd Washington, MI 48094
View restaurantnext
Bologna Via Cucina
orange star4.3 • 240
334 S Main St Rochester, MI 48307
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Shelby Township

National Coney Island - Utica Park
orange star4.5 • 5,056
45221 Utica Park Blvd Utica, MI 48315
View restaurantnext
Steampunk Tap Room
orange star5.0 • 168
7722 Auburn Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Vino & Vibes Wine bar - Downtown Utica
orange star5.0 • 21
7740 Auburn Rd Utica, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Shelby Township
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Macomb
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Clinton Township
review star
No reviews yet
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mount Clemens
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Fraser
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston