Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Dagabi Cucina

42 Reviews

$$

3970 N. Broadway #101

Boulder, CO 80304

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Chicken Marsala
Bolognese linguini bowl

SPECIAL FOOD MENU

Daily rotating special food menu items

Soup Cup

$7.00

Soup Bowl

$9.00

ENSALADA ESPECIAL

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, orange slices, fresh fennel, Piquillo peppers, fresh tomato, goat cheese, Mediterranean olives ,turmeric vinaigrette

PAELLA ESPECIAL

$27.00

Calasparra saffron rice with butifarra ( Catalan white sausage),shrimp, Venus clams, mushrooms, judiones ( giant white beans),green and red peppers, asparagus, lemon garnish

TRUCHA AL AZAFRAN CON UVAS TAPA

$16.00

Sautéed red trout in a saffron cream sauce with grapes.

MOSTILLO CON ALMENDRAS

$7.00

Traditional artisan grape must jelly with Marcona almonds and cinnamon

TAPAS

Pork Loin Skewers

$9.00

Grilled Pork, Moorish Style rub (Gluten-Free)

Petit Fillet Mignon

$14.50

Peppercorn Brandy Cream Sauce (Gluten-Free)

Chicken Croquetas

$9.50

2 Chicken and Serrano Fritters, Basil Aioli

2 Large Meatballs

$10.00

Beef-Chicken, Marinara

Spanish Polenta

$10.00

Salpicon, Goat Cheese, Olives (Gluten-Free)

Mushrooms & Feta

$11.50

Button Mushrooms topped with Honey-Balsamic Glaze (Gluten-Free)

House-made Linguini

$9.00

Shallots, Garlic, Parmesan

Artichoke & Green Beans

$9.00

Olive Oil, Garlic (Gluten-Free)

Spanish Tortilla

$9.00

Egg, Potato, Zucchini, Aioli (Gluten-Free)

Fried Padron Peppers

$8.50

Sea Salt, Olive Oil (Gluten-Free)

Fish Croquetas

$10.00

2 Salmon and Shrimp Fritters, Saffron Aioli

Fried Calamari

$11.00

House-made Marinara, Lemon wedge

Salmon Filet

$14.50

Orange glaze with shallots & Piquillo peppers (Gluten-Free)

P.E.I. Steamed Mussels

$13.00

Tomato red chili broth, Shallots, Herbs (Gluten-Free)

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Manchego Mashed Potatoes

Oven-Baked Bread

$3.00

3 Wrapped Dates

$12.50

3 Serrano ham wrapped organic Medjool dates stuffed with local goat cheese and Marcona almonds, basil aioli

Clams

$14.00

Sauteed greens

$9.00

Meat And Cheese board

$11.00

Spanish shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp braised in wine, butter, garlic, and chili. Served in cast-iron, hot out of Wood-fire oven.

Cod Bacalao

$11.50

Lightly breaded cod saffron aioli, and lemon

Homemade Linguini

$9.00

shallots, garlic, Parmesan, olive oil

Cup of Olives

$10.00

Pisto Manchengo

$9.00

BIG PLATES

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

Chicken Breast, sautéed mushrooms, Marsala Wine Sauce, Manchego mashed potatoes and artichoke-green bean medley

Canelones

$25.00

Homemade pasta tubes filled w/Beef & Pork, spinach, pine nuts, béchamel, marinara

Zarzuela De Maricos

$33.00

Traditional Seafood Tomato stew w/ Salmon, Squid, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, house-made Garlic read

Grilled Tuna

$26.00

Marinated Tuna topped w/ Mojama Butter. Served w/ Pisto Manchego, Manchego Mashed Potatoes

Filet Mignon Steak

$31.00

Peppercorn Brandy cream sauce, grilled & served w/ Manchego mash potatoes, grilled asparagus

PAELLAS

Carne Paellas

$27.00

Chicken, Chorizo, Pork

Mariscos Paellas

Mariscos Paellas

$30.00

Shrimps, Clams, Mussels, Calamari

Verdura Paellas

$23.00

Asparagus, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Giant white beans

PIZZA

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Marinara

Coca Catalana Pizza

$17.00

Serrano Ham, Manchego, Pine nuts, Caramelized Onions, Arugula

Salsiccia Pizza

$14.50

Marinara, Mozzarella, Salami, Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper

Pan de Ajo Garlic Bread

$9.50

Garlic, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Pizza Pollo

$14.50

Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Grilled Chicken, Goat Cheese

Coca De Verduras Pizza

$14.00

Mozzarella, Pesto, Artichoke hearts, Ricotta, Sun-dried Tomatoes

Gluten free crust

$6.00

SOUP & SALAD

Dagabi Ensalada

$13.00

Tomato , Cucumber, Olives

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Daily Soup - creamy serrano ham and green pea

Manchego Caesar

$12.00

Parmesan, Croutons

DaGabi Half Salad

$7.00

Manchego Ceasar Half Salad

$7.00

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Tort

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Tort with an Almond Crust (Gluten-Free)

Dagabi Tiramisu

$9.00

ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavored with cocoa.

Torta Santiago

$9.00

Flourless Almond Tort (Gluten-Free)

Zabaione

$8.00

FOOD

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

30 yr old restaurant. Serving the North Boulder community. A Mediterranean restaurant with a strong focus on Spanish cuisine. Come try our specialty paella dishes. Family owned and operated.

Website

Location

3970 N. Broadway #101, Boulder, CO 80304

Directions

Gallery
Dagabi Cucina image
Dagabi Cucina image
Dagabi Cucina image

