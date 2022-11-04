Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dagiya

review star

No reviews yet

5612 S Parker Rd

Aurora, CO 80015

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Fried Chicken

Comes with pickled radish

Original Fried

$12.99

Original fried with 24 hour marinate

White Onion (양파 크림)

$14.99

Original fried topped with onion slices and sweet, tangy white sauce

Yangnyum (양념)

$13.99

Sweet and spicy gochujang (red chili paste) sauce

Spicy Yangnyum (매운양념)

$13.99

Sweet and extra spicy

Ddukbokki (떡볶이)

Ddukbokki (떡볶이)

$11.99

Sweet and spicy rice cake and fish cake

Rosé Ddukbokki (로제 떡볶이)

$12.99

Rice cake and fish cake in creamy, slightly spicy sauce

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Curly Fries

$5.99

Pickled Radish (무)

$1.00

Drinks

Ramune (Original)

Ramune (Original)

$4.99
Ramune (Peach)

Ramune (Peach)

$4.99
Ramune (Strawberry)

Ramune (Strawberry)

$4.99
Yogo Vera (Melon)

Yogo Vera (Melon)

$4.99
Yogo Vera (Mango)

Yogo Vera (Mango)

$4.99
Barley Tea (하늘보리)

Barley Tea (하늘보리)

$4.99
Coke (20 oz)

Coke (20 oz)

$2.59
Diet Coke (20 oz)

Diet Coke (20 oz)

$2.59
Sprite (20 oz)

Sprite (20 oz)

$2.59
Arizona Green Tea (16 oz)

Arizona Green Tea (16 oz)

$1.59
Monster (16 oz)

Monster (16 oz)

$2.89
Minute Maid Orange Juice (10 oz)

Minute Maid Orange Juice (10 oz)

$2.39
Smart Water (20 oz)

Smart Water (20 oz)

$2.59
Cool Peace (쿨피스 1.5 L)

Cool Peace (쿨피스 1.5 L)

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5612 S Parker Rd, Aurora, CO 80015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Madras Cafe - Authentic Indian Vegetarian Cuisine
orange star4.4 • 136
5422 S Parker Rd Aurora, CO 80015
View restaurantnext
Howdy Homemade Ice cream - 6340 S Parker Rd, Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
6340 S Parker Rd, Suite 101 Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Toley's on the Creek
orange star4.5 • 235
16728 E Smoky Hill Rd Suite 11C, Centennial, CO 80015 Centennial, CO 80015
View restaurantnext
Poke House - Centennial
orange starNo Reviews
12023 East Araphoe Road Unit 140 Centennial, CO 80112
View restaurantnext
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
orange starNo Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurantnext
The Chicken Shack Aurora
orange star3.6 • 36
6710 S. Cornerstar Way Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,357
15290 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Aurora - Aurora
orange star4.4 • 1,790
23870 E Smoky Hill Rd Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston