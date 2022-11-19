Dagwoods Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Dagwoods Cafe

33 Reviews

$

1117 Southwest Blvd

Kansas City, KS 66103

Popular Items

DAGWOOD
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
BREAKFAST BURRITO

Drinks

Bottomless Coffee Only

$3.49

Bottomless Coffee with Meal

$2.49

Shakes and Malts

$3.99+

Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Pibb

$2.49

Red Creme

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Ice tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Hot Cocoa

$2.49

Apple Juice

$1.79+

Orange Juice

$1.79+

Milk

$1.79+

Sweet tea

$2.49

Breakfast Favorites

BISCUITS AND GRAVY SPECIAL

$9.79

BREAKFAST SKILLET

$9.79

COUNTRY BENEDICT

$9.79

WAFFLE SPECIAL

$9.79

FRENCH TOAST SPECIAL

$9.79

PANCAKE SPECIAL

$9.79

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.29

Breakfast

MEAT AND TWO EGGS

$8.79

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK AND TWO EGGS

$10.29

WHOLE HAM STEAK AND TWO EGGS

$15.49

HALF HAM STEAK AND TWO EGGS

$9.99

CORNED BEEF HASH BREAKFAST

$8.79

TWO EGG BREAKFAST

$6.89

HAMBURGER STEAK AND TWO EGGS

$9.29

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN AND TWO EGGS

$9.29Out of stock

TENDERLOIN AND TWO EGGS

$9.79

Breakfast Sandwiches

DAGWOOD

$6.49

DOUBLE DECKER DAGWOOD

$10.49

ALL MEAT DAGWOOD

$7.99

IRISH DAGWOOD

$6.49

EGG, CHEESE, MEAT ON TOAST

$5.49

BACON CHEESEBURGER DAGWOOD

$9.29

NO MEAT DAGWOOD

$5.29

EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$4.29

Omelets

ROSEDALE OMELET

$9.79

WESTERN OMELET

$9.79

MEAT LOVER OMELET

$10.49

MEXICAN OMELET

$9.29

BIG DAGWOOD OMELET

$14.49

VEGGIE OMELET

$8.79

CHEESE OMELET

$8.29

Ala Carte

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$6.29+

OATMEAL

$4.29

PANCAKES

$6.79+

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$7.99+

PECAN PANCAKES

$7.99+

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$7.99+

FRENCH TOAST

$6.49+

WAFFLE

$5.49

SIDE OF BACON

$3.99

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$3.99

SIDE OF THIN HAM

$3.99

ONE EGG

$1.69

TOAST

$1.79

HASH BROWNS

$2.49

SIDE OF GRAVY

$1.99+

EXTRA CHEESE

$0.49

WHOLE HAM STEAK

$11.49

HALF HAM STEAK

$6.49

CORNED BEEF HASH

$6.29

OATS AND TOAST

$5.49

HASH BROWNS WITH GRAVY

$3.49

HOME FRIES

$2.49

HOME FRIES WITH GRAVY

$3.49

Sandwiches

TENDERLOIN

$7.99

CLUB

$7.99

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

B.L.T.

$7.99+

PHILLY

$7.99

OPEN FACE ROAST BEEF

$8.99+

TURKEY BACON MELT

$6.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$8.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$3.29

GRILLED HAM AND CHEESE

$5.79

B.E.L.T. Small

$6.79

B.E.L.T. Large

$9.29

Salads

CHEF SALAD

$9.29

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.29

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$9.29

SIDE SALAD

$4.29

Certified Angus Burgers

CHEESEBURGER CLUB

$7.99

TEXAS BURGER

$7.99

MUSHROOM BACON SWISS

$7.99

BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.99

PATTY MELT

$6.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

BACON CHEESEBURGER DAGWOOD

$9.49

BACON DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$9.99

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$8.49

HAMBURGER

$5.99

CHEESEBURGER

$6.49

Sides

BASKET OF FRIES AND ONION RINGS

$3.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.99

COTTAGE CHEESE

$2.79

FRENCH FRIES

$2.79+

ONION RINGS

$3.99+

POTATO CHIPS

$0.79

CHICKEN STRIPS AND FRIES

$8.99

Dinners

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK

$12.49+

HAMBURGER STEAK

$12.49+

ROAST BEEF

$12.49+

BREADED PORK TENDERLOIN

$12.49+

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.49

SMALL CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$8.99

RUEBEN AND FRIES

$8.99Out of stock

RUEBEN

$7.99Out of stock

Daily Lunch Specials

CHILI CHEESE DOG WITH FRIES

$7.99Out of stock

CHILI CHEESE DOG

$6.99Out of stock

Reuben and fries

$9.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1117 Southwest Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66103

Directions

