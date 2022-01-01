Italian
Mediterranean
Dahl and Diluca
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info
Dahl & Di Luca is recognized for creating and defining the city’s fine dining scene more than 25 years ago. Chef Dahl prides herself in creating angelic pastas that are as light and delicate as they are satisfying, decadent vegetable-based dishes and hard-to-find Italian seafood classics. Impeccable service, live jazz piano, an expansive wine list.
Location
2321 AZ-89A, SEDONA, AZ 86336
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
4.3 • 1,384
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant