Dahla 611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113

Popular Items

Spicy Drunken Noodle
Pad Thai
Thai Fried Rice

MAIN MENU

Small Plates

Thai Spring Rolls

$8.00

Fried, 5 pcs

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Pork, 5pcs

Fried Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Roti

$8.00Out of stock

Edamame

$6.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Shrimp Volcano

$15.00

Chiangmai Sausage

$15.00

Soup

Tom Yum

$10.00

Lemon grass, Tomato, mushrooms, scallions

Tom Kha

$10.00

Lemon grass, Tomato, mushrooms, scallions, coconut milk

Wonton Soup

$8.00

Pork wontons

Salad

Salad Roll

$12.00

Crab stick, carrots, cucumber, green lettuce

Papaya Salad

$13.00

Green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, peanuts

Tofu Salad

$13.00

Fried tofu, onions, scallions, crushed roasted rice

Larb

$13.00

Ground chicken, onions, scallions, crushed roasted rice

Namsod

$13.00

Ground chicken, onions, scallions ginger, peanuts

Tiger Tears

$13.00

Grilled sliced flank steak, onions, scallions, crushed roasted rice

Thai Beef Salad

$13.00

Grilled sliced flank steak, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, scallions

Seafood Salad

$17.00

Squid, shrimp, scallops, green muscles, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, scallions

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanuts

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrots

Spicy Drunken Noodle

$15.00

Rice noodles, Thai basil, egg, carrots, onions, greed & red peppers

Pad Woon Sen

$15.00

Glass noodles, egg, carrots, onions, celery

Stir Fry

Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables

$15.00

Broccoli, cabbage, bean sprouts, napa, zucchini, carrots,

Stir Fried Basil

$15.00

Zucchini, carrots, onions, green & red peppers

Stir Fried Fresh Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, celery, onions, scallions, carrots, green & red peppers

Stir Fried Garlic Sauce

$15.00

Garlic, pepper, mushroom, scallion, peas on mixed vegetables

Thai Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Bamboo shoots, pineapple, peas, carrots, zucchini, green & red bell peppers, Thai basil

Green Curry

$15.00

Bamboo shoots, pineapple, peas, carrots, zucchini, green & red bell peppers, Thai basil

Masaman Curry

$15.00

Sweet potatoes, onions

Panang Curry

$15.00

Broccoli, sweet potatoes, kaffir lime leaves

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$15.00

Peas, carrots, onions, eggs

Basil Fried Rice

$17.00

Peas, carrots, onions, green & red peppers, eggs, Thai Basil, Thai chili paste

Pineapple Fried Rice

$17.00

Peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, egg, curry powder, raisins

Dessert

Thai Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Thai Tea, 1 scoop

Coconut Ice Cream

$9.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$13.00

Cake Of The Day

$12.00

Specials

Khao Soi Chicken

$17.00

Yellow curry, egg noodles, onions, pickle, cilantro, fried noodles

Pad Ka Prao Khai

$17.00

Chicken, onion, Thai basil, Thai chili

Seafood Tom Yum Fried Rice

$25.00

Crispy duck, zucchini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers

Siam Steak

$30.00

N.Y. steak, zucchini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers

Fish Ginger

$30.00

Crispy fillet of snapper, zuccini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers

Fish Basil

$30.00

Fish Volcano

$30.00

Crispy fillet of snapper, cabbage, broccoli, sweet chili sauce

Crispy Duck Basil

$35.00

Crispy duck, zucchini, carrots, onions, Thai basil, green & red peppers

Crispy Duck Curry

$35.00

Crispy duck, tomato, pineapple, Thai basil, green & red peppers, raisins

Side Order

White Rice

$3.00

Fried Egg

$3.00

Noodle

$3.00

BAR MENU

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Fiji Water

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

HAPPY HOUR

HH

Dahla 75

$8.00

Grapefruit Martini

$8.00

Sazerac Royale

$10.00

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$7.00

Butterfly Daiquiri

$8.00

Blood Moon

$8.00

Lychee Mojito

$8.00

Chiang Mai Nights

$9.00

Electric Bangkok

$9.00

Thai One On

$8.00

Singha

$4.00

Sapporo

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Josh Merlot

$6.00

Shutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Clos Du Bois Pinot Noir

$7.00

Coppola Diamond Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Kendell Jackson Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

La Crema Chadonnay Monterey

$7.00

La Merca Prosecco

$7.00

La Vostra Prosecco

$7.00

La Vostra Prosecco Rose

$7.00
Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Delectable Thai Cuisine

611 O’KEEFE AVE. UNIT 10, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70113

Directions

