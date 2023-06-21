Dahlia Cafe 1595 denmark rd suite 4
1595 Denmark Road
Suite 4
Union, MO 63084
Breakfast
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Eggs with your choice of cheese
Meat and Cheese Omelet
Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and cheddar
Chorizo Omelet
Chorizo with onions, bell peppers, and pepper jack
Veggie Omelet
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheddar
Supreme Omelet
Sausage, ham, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and cheddar
Egg White Omelet
Ham, spinach, and parmesan
Meat Trio Omelet
Sausage, bacon, ham, and cheddar
Platters
The Classic
2 eggs with sausage, bacon, and hash browns or spicy home fries
Eggs Benedict
English muffin and ham topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce, hash browns or spicy home fries on the Side
Half Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Full Biscuits and Gravy
Biscuits topped with sausage gravy
Dahlia's Egg Special
2 fried eggs on top of 2 corn tortillas layered with beans and dahlia sauce, hash browns or spicy home fries
Breakfast Chimichanga
Eggs with your choice of chorizo, ham, bacon or sausage rolled in a fried flour tortilla topped with dahlia sauce and hash browns or spicy home fries
Steak Breakfast
8 oz ribeye with 2 eggs cooked to your liking. Hash browns or spicy home fries on the side
Breakfast Crepe
Eggs, swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo, hash browns or spicy home fries
Pick Four
Your choice of meat (sausage, bacon, or ham), potato (hashbrowns or spicy home fries) and bread (white wheat, muffin, biscuit or pancakes) with 2 eggs cooked to your liking
Pork Chop Breakfast
8 oz. pork chop served with 2 eggs, choice of potatoes and toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Biscuit Sandwich
Biscuit with your choice of meat, 2 eggs and American
Muffin Sandwich
English muffin with your choice of meat, 2 American
Egg White Sandwich
English muffin with egg whites, meat of choice, American and topped with spinach
Monte Christo
Ham, bacon, American and swiss in a toasted egg-battered sandwich, served with fries
Scramblers
Meat, Egg, and Cheese Scrambler
Meat of choice (sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham) and cheddar
All Together Scrambler
Sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, eggs and cheddar
Meat Trio Scrambler
Sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, and cheddar
Supreme Scrambler
Sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggs and cheddar
Southwest Scrambler
Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, eggs
Veggie Scrambler
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and cheddar
Burritos
Meat, Egg, and Cheese Burrito
Meat of choice (sausage, bacon, chorizo, ham) and cheddar
All Together Burrito
Sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onions, eggs and cheddar
Meat Trio Burrito
Sausage, bacon, ham, eggs, and cheddar
Supreme Burrito
Sausage, ham, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, eggs and cheddar
Southwest Burrito
Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, eggs
Veggie Burrito
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes and cheddar
Other Breakfast Options
Short Pancakes
Your choice of short or tall stack
Tall Pancakes
Your choice of short or tall stack
French Toast
2 pieces of French toast topped with powdered sugar
One Crepe
Crepe(s) filled with house made whipped cream and includes 2 toppings of choice
Two Crepes
Crepe(s) filled with house made whipped cream and includes 2 toppings of choice
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt topped with fruit and granola
Avocado Toast
2 slices of wheat toast topped with avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and eggs cooked to your liking
Kids Menu - Breakfast
Lunch
Burgers
Cheeseburger
Topped with your choice of cheese (American, pepper jack, cheddar, swiss) with lettuce, pickles, and onion upon request
Philly Cheeseburger
Topped with swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell pepper
Breakfast Burger
Topped with American, thick cut bacon and an egg cooked to your liking
Patty Melt
Served on toasted white bread, topped with American and swiss, and grilled thousand island dressing
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with swiss and sautéed mushrooms
Sandwiches
Cordon Bleu Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast and grilled ham topped with swiss, lettuce, tomato, and Mayo
Dahlia Club
Ham, bacon, and grilled chicken served on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato. Served with mayo
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted wheat bread. Served with a side of mayo
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast with lettuce and tomato
Santa Fe Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast topped with pepper jack, fried jalapeños, lettuce and tomato with a side of ranch
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast with thick cut bacon, pepper jack, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato
Ribeye Sandwich
8 oz ribeye on a hoagie bun topped with swiss, sautéed green peppers and onions, and jalapeños with a side of mayo
Drinks
8 Oz Fresh Squeezed OJ
16 Oz Fresh Squeezed OJ
Bottomless Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Iced Tea
Free refills
Caramel Iced Coffee
Free refills
Halzenut Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Water
Sweat Tea
Lemonade
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Dr. Pepper
Vanilla Iced Coffee
Apple Juice
Salads
Berry Bacon Salad
Bed of spinach topped with bacon, strawberries, pecans and feta served with a sunny side up egg and side of raspberry vinaigrette
Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumber and mozzarella, served with grilled or fried chicken breast
Southwest Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce, bell peppers, cucumbers, avocado, tortilla chips and cheddar served with grilled or fried chicken breast and a side of chipotle ranch
Caesar Salad
Iceberg lettuce, parmesan and croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Ribeye Salad
8oz ribeye steak cooked to your liking on a bed of mixed greens, tomato, fresh mushrooms and cucumbers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dahlia Cafe is a modern breakfast brunch & dinner restaurant on the East side of Union.
1595 Denmark Road, Suite 4 , Union, MO 63084