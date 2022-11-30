Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dahlia Cafe

291 Reviews

$$

2450 RR 1869

Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Southwest Salad
Chicken Fried Steak Small
Chicken Fried Chicken

Appetizers

Green Chile Pimento Cheese

$7.49

Tillamook cheddar cheese with green chiles, served with crostinis

Zydeco Dip

$10.99

Creamy, cheesy, shrimp, & Andouille sausage equals bayou music in your mouth and topped with green onions. Served with Texas toast triangles.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Our homemade onion rings stacked high. Served with your choice of Ranch or Green Chile Ranch.

Chicken Livers

$7.99

Hand breaded crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of gravy.

Basket of Chips

$5.49

A basket of our own kettle chips served with Green Chile Ranch dip.

Loaded Queso Fries

$9.99

French fries smothered with house made green chile queso.

Soups

Chili - Cup

$4.99

Homemade & slow cooked; served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Chili - Bowl

$8.99

Homemade & slow cooked; served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.

Chicken Tortilla - Cup

$4.99

We start with our own chicken stock, chicken, veggies, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Chicken Tortilla - Bowl

$8.99

We start with our own chicken stock, chicken, veggies, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Salads

Salads come automatically with two dressings of your choice. If you select ranch dressing you will receive two ranch dressings on the side for your salad.

Crispy Chicken Tender Salad

$14.99

Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, and crispy chicken tenders, served with our house dressing.

Southwest Salad

$7.99

Field greens topped with a medley of Texas favorites: black beans, corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips.

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.

Dinner Salad

$8.99

Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cucumber, carrots, red onion, and homemade croutons.

House Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Field Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & red onion

Sandwiches

Turkey Swiss Avocado

$10.99

Slow roasted turkey breast sliced thin, topped with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, field greens, and fresh tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.99

Slow roasted chicken, celery, onions, and pecans, with a creamy mayonnaise dressing served on fresh toast with lettuce, tomato.

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Thick slices of bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, & tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.

Green Chile Queso Philly

$12.99

USDA Grain Fed Sirloin steak sautéed with green chiles, sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions topped with green chile queso, nestled in a fresh hoagie bun.

Ragin Cajun Philly

$13.99

Blackened USDA Grain Fed Sirloin steak sautéed with Andouille sausage and grilled onions topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle remoulade nestled in a fresh hoagie bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

Chicken fried chicken topped with pepper jack and hot wing sauce nestled on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and spread with mayo.

1/2 Sandwich - Cup of Soup

$10.49

Select a cup of any soup with a half of a Chicken Salad, Turkey Swiss Avocado, or BLT.

1/2 Sandwich - Salad

$10.49Out of stock

House salad with a choice of half of a Chicken Salad, Turkey Swiss Avocado, or BLT.

Burgers

Our burgers are made with 8 oz. fresh 100% Angus chuck patties cooked to medium well, unless otherwise requested, served on a brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, spread with mayo, & served with French fries. Substitute onion rings or sweet potato waffle fries for 1.59

Burning Ring of Fire

$13.99

As the name suggests this one is a little spicy, topped with pepper jack cheese, hot wing sauce, one of our large homemade onion rings packed with pickled jalapeno slices, & drizzled with green chile ranch dressing. You’ll need extra napkins for this one.

Steakhouse Burger

$13.99

This one is like eating steak and potatoes all in one burger, topped with A1 sauce, a small scoop of mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, bacon crumbles, & drizzled with ranch dressing.

Queso Burger

$14.99

This combo is different and delicious, topped with our house made green chile queso, chipotle candied bacon, and crispy onion strips.

Western Burger

$14.99

This is the one to satisfy that hunger after a hard day on the ranch (or the couch), topped with our slow smoked pulled pork, bourbon glaze, & grilled onions.

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheese Burger

$9.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.49

Brioche bun spread with mayo and onions, topped with homemade chili and cheese.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

Patty Melt

$11.49

Choice of white or wheat toast spread with mayo, topped with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak Small

$12.99

All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.

Chicken Fried Steak Large

$17.99

All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

All natural, Red Bird Farms fresh marinated chicken breast and hand breaded with special spices. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.

Pork Chop

$16.99

One thick cut porterhouse pork chop marinated in our special blend of seasonings and grilled over an open flame. Choice of two sides.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.99

A bowl of green chile cheese grits topped with Cajun butter sauce, andouille sausage and extra large sautéed shrimp. Served with a house salad.

Salmon

$17.99

Fresh and cut in house 8 oz salmon seared or blackened. Served with a choice of two sides.

Creamy Herbed Pasta

$9.99

Penne pasta tossed with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, basil, garlic, and spinach in an herbed cream sauce.

Meatloaf

$12.99

Old family recipe handed down from my mother in law’s mother in law. Choice beef slow baked with celery, onion, and Mama's special seasonings. Served with a choice of two sides.

Chopped Steak

$13.99

8 oz. chopped steak patty flame grilled, topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, finished with our homemade brown gravy. Served with a choice of two sides.

Cajun Tilapia

$15.99

Blackened tilapia topped with a creamy Cajun sauce with andouille sausage and shrimp. Served with rice pilaf.

Ribeye

$28.99

44 Farms fresh hand cut 12 oz. Ribeye steak grilled to your desired temperature. Served with a choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken

$14.49

6 oz. All natural, Red Bird Farms chicken breast marinated in a special blend of seasonings & grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides.

Chicken Liver Meal

$13.99

Hand breaded and crispy fried chicken livers and gravy. Served with a choice of two sides.

Sides

Broccoli

$2.99

Sauteed Spinach

$2.99

Jalapeno Rice

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Cinnamon Apples

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Corn

$2.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.99Out of stock

Side Onion Rings

$4.99

House Salad

$4.99Out of stock

Field Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & red onion

Side Kettle Chips

$2.49

Roll

$1.19

Scoop of Chicken Salad

$4.99

Gravy

$0.99

Queso Dish

$2.29

Small Ranch

$0.69

Small Jalapeno Ranch

$0.69

Dressing Dish

$1.69

Dressing Medium

$3.50

Dressing Large

$6.50

Fig Preserves

$8.99Out of stock

Kid's Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.49

Kids Tenders

$7.99

Kids Meatloaf

$9.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Grilled

$11.49

Desserts

Aunt Bea's Buttermilk Pie

$3.99

Sweet vanilla and velvety smooth. This is my Aunt Bea's recipe and our families favorite. Aunt Bea & Uncle John were farmers during the Great Depression and they had a deep appreciation for everything, especially family and Aunt Bea loved to feed her family. We appreciate you letting us share a little of our family with you. and yours.

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$3.99

Southern favorite with just a touch of bourbon.

Chocolate Chess Pie

$3.99

Rich chocolate pie dense with flavor and a texture that rests perfectly between a fudge and mousse consistency.

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99

OMGoodness Pie

$3.99

Apple-acian Bar

$8.49

Bread Pudding

$4.99

Hillbilly Bar

$3.50

Cheesecake

$6.49

Brownie

$3.50

Ice Cream

$1.49

Beverages

Coke

$2.69

Diet Coke

$2.69

Sprite

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.69

HI C Lemonade

$2.69

Root Beer

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$6.99

Sangria Half Gallon

$18.99

Half Gallon Sangrita (margarita/sangria)

$19.99

To Go Water

$0.79

Coffee

$2.69

Decaff

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.49+

Bottled Water

$1.49

Topochico

$2.69Out of stock
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dressed Up Country Cookin! Come on in and enjoy some great country classics as well as some new takes on your favorites.

2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

Dahlia Cafe image
Banner pic
Dahlia Cafe image

