Dahlia Cafe
291 Reviews
$$
2450 RR 1869
Liberty Hill, TX 78642
Appetizers
Green Chile Pimento Cheese
Tillamook cheddar cheese with green chiles, served with crostinis
Zydeco Dip
Creamy, cheesy, shrimp, & Andouille sausage equals bayou music in your mouth and topped with green onions. Served with Texas toast triangles.
Onion Rings
Our homemade onion rings stacked high. Served with your choice of Ranch or Green Chile Ranch.
Chicken Livers
Hand breaded crispy fried chicken livers served with your choice of gravy.
Basket of Chips
A basket of our own kettle chips served with Green Chile Ranch dip.
Loaded Queso Fries
French fries smothered with house made green chile queso.
Soups
Chili - Cup
Homemade & slow cooked; served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Chili - Bowl
Homemade & slow cooked; served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced onions.
Chicken Tortilla - Cup
We start with our own chicken stock, chicken, veggies, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Chicken Tortilla - Bowl
We start with our own chicken stock, chicken, veggies, and topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Salads
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cherry tomatoes, avocado, bacon bits, and crispy chicken tenders, served with our house dressing.
Southwest Salad
Field greens topped with a medley of Texas favorites: black beans, corn, shredded cheese, guacamole, and crispy tortilla strips.
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, aged Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons.
Dinner Salad
Field greens topped with shredded cheese, cucumber, carrots, red onion, and homemade croutons.
House Salad
Field Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & red onion
Sandwiches
Turkey Swiss Avocado
Slow roasted turkey breast sliced thin, topped with Swiss cheese, avocado slices, field greens, and fresh tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Slow roasted chicken, celery, onions, and pecans, with a creamy mayonnaise dressing served on fresh toast with lettuce, tomato.
BLT Sandwich
Thick slices of bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, & tomatoes piled high atop fresh toast spread with mayo.
Green Chile Queso Philly
USDA Grain Fed Sirloin steak sautéed with green chiles, sautéed mushrooms and grilled onions topped with green chile queso, nestled in a fresh hoagie bun.
Ragin Cajun Philly
Blackened USDA Grain Fed Sirloin steak sautéed with Andouille sausage and grilled onions topped with pepper jack cheese and chipotle remoulade nestled in a fresh hoagie bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Chicken fried chicken topped with pepper jack and hot wing sauce nestled on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, and spread with mayo.
1/2 Sandwich - Cup of Soup
Select a cup of any soup with a half of a Chicken Salad, Turkey Swiss Avocado, or BLT.
1/2 Sandwich - Salad
House salad with a choice of half of a Chicken Salad, Turkey Swiss Avocado, or BLT.
Burgers
Burning Ring of Fire
As the name suggests this one is a little spicy, topped with pepper jack cheese, hot wing sauce, one of our large homemade onion rings packed with pickled jalapeno slices, & drizzled with green chile ranch dressing. You’ll need extra napkins for this one.
Steakhouse Burger
This one is like eating steak and potatoes all in one burger, topped with A1 sauce, a small scoop of mashed potatoes, cheddar jack cheese, bacon crumbles, & drizzled with ranch dressing.
Queso Burger
This combo is different and delicious, topped with our house made green chile queso, chipotle candied bacon, and crispy onion strips.
Western Burger
This is the one to satisfy that hunger after a hard day on the ranch (or the couch), topped with our slow smoked pulled pork, bourbon glaze, & grilled onions.
Hamburger
Cheese Burger
Chili Cheese Burger
Brioche bun spread with mayo and onions, topped with homemade chili and cheese.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Patty Melt
Choice of white or wheat toast spread with mayo, topped with sauteed onions and Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheese Burger
Entrees
Chicken Fried Steak Small
All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Chicken Fried Steak Large
All natural 44 Farms fresh cutlet hand breaded with special spices . Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Chicken Fried Chicken
All natural, Red Bird Farms fresh marinated chicken breast and hand breaded with special spices. Fried to a golden brown and topped with cream gravy or jalapeno cream gravy. Choice of two sides.
Pork Chop
One thick cut porterhouse pork chop marinated in our special blend of seasonings and grilled over an open flame. Choice of two sides.
Shrimp & Grits
A bowl of green chile cheese grits topped with Cajun butter sauce, andouille sausage and extra large sautéed shrimp. Served with a house salad.
Salmon
Fresh and cut in house 8 oz salmon seared or blackened. Served with a choice of two sides.
Creamy Herbed Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, basil, garlic, and spinach in an herbed cream sauce.
Meatloaf
Old family recipe handed down from my mother in law’s mother in law. Choice beef slow baked with celery, onion, and Mama's special seasonings. Served with a choice of two sides.
Chopped Steak
8 oz. chopped steak patty flame grilled, topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions, finished with our homemade brown gravy. Served with a choice of two sides.
Cajun Tilapia
Blackened tilapia topped with a creamy Cajun sauce with andouille sausage and shrimp. Served with rice pilaf.
Ribeye
44 Farms fresh hand cut 12 oz. Ribeye steak grilled to your desired temperature. Served with a choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken
6 oz. All natural, Red Bird Farms chicken breast marinated in a special blend of seasonings & grilled to perfection. Served with a choice of two sides.
Chicken Liver Meal
Hand breaded and crispy fried chicken livers and gravy. Served with a choice of two sides.
Sides
Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Jalapeno Rice
Mac & Cheese
Cinnamon Apples
Mashed Potatoes
Fried Okra
French Fries
Corn
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Side Onion Rings
House Salad
Field Greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot, & red onion
Side Kettle Chips
Roll
Scoop of Chicken Salad
Gravy
Queso Dish
Small Ranch
Small Jalapeno Ranch
Dressing Dish
Dressing Medium
Dressing Large
Fig Preserves
Kid's Meals
Desserts
Aunt Bea's Buttermilk Pie
Sweet vanilla and velvety smooth. This is my Aunt Bea's recipe and our families favorite. Aunt Bea & Uncle John were farmers during the Great Depression and they had a deep appreciation for everything, especially family and Aunt Bea loved to feed her family. We appreciate you letting us share a little of our family with you. and yours.
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Southern favorite with just a touch of bourbon.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Rich chocolate pie dense with flavor and a texture that rests perfectly between a fudge and mousse consistency.
Peanut Butter Pie
OMGoodness Pie
Apple-acian Bar
Bread Pudding
Hillbilly Bar
Cheesecake
Brownie
Ice Cream
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
HI C Lemonade
Root Beer
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Half Sweet/Half Unsweet Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Sangria Half Gallon
Half Gallon Sangrita (margarita/sangria)
To Go Water
Coffee
Decaff
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Topochico
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Dressed Up Country Cookin! Come on in and enjoy some great country classics as well as some new takes on your favorites.
2450 RR 1869, Liberty Hill, TX 78642