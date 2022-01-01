Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dahlia Mexican Grill

164 S. B street

san mateo, CA 94403

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Tacos
Nachos

Antojitos Mexicanos/ Appetizers

Appetizer Chile Relleno

$10.00

Ceviche Mixto

$16.99

Coctel de Camarones Acapulco

$16.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Guacamole

$11.00

Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips

Huitlacoche-mushroom

$12.50

Nachos

$12.50

Nachos Carne Asada

$19.50

Nachos Carnitas

$17.50

Nachos Chicken

$17.50

Salmon Taco

$7.00

Street Corn Dip

$11.50

Taquitos

$9.50

Tostada de Ceviche

$8.99

Burritos

Carnitas Pork Burrito

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$15.00

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Vegetarian Burrito

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Chalkboard Specials

Monday Burrito Chicken Tinga

$9.99

Monday Burrito Steak

$9.99

Monday Burrito Carnitas

$9.99

Monday Burrito Vegetarian

$9.99

Tuesday Taco Chicken Tinga

$4.99

Tuesday Taco Steak

$4.99

Tuesday Taco Carnitas

$4.99

Tuesday Taco Vegetarian

$4.99

Wednesday Quesadilla Cheese only

$9.99

Wednesday Quesadilla Chicken Tinga

$9.99

Wednesday Quesadilla Carnitas

$9.99

Thursday Enchilada Chicken Tinga

$9.99

Thursday Enchilada Vegetarian

$9.99

Thursday Enchilada Potato Cheese

$9.99

Friday Pozole

$9.99

Saturday Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Sunday Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Huevos Rancheros Special

$9.99

Enmolada

$9.99

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Dulce de leche brownie

$6.00
Churros with Chocolate Sauce

Churros with Chocolate Sauce

$8.00

Four delicious churros dusted with sugar and rich chocolate dipping sauce.

Baked Alaska

$12.00

Seasonal Ice Cream

$6.00

Seasonal Sorbet

$6.00

Birthday Caramel Flan

Tres Leches

$14.00Out of stock

Strawberries and Cream

$9.00

Enchiladas

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.00
Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$15.00

Chicken Enchiladas, Cotija Cheese, guajillo chile salsa

Enchiladas Queso Y Papa

$15.00

Enchiladas Vegetariana

$15.00

Chicken Enmolada

$15.00

Especialidades

Barbacoa Hidalgo

$22.99

Birria

$22.99

Carne Asada Baja California

$24.99

Chile Relleno

$16.99

Mole Poblano

$22.99

Parillada De Antojitos

$32.99

Pollo Campestre

$22.99

Pork Cutlet

$21.99

Blackened Salmon

$23.99

Shrimp a la Diabla

$25.99

Skewer-Shrimp

$25.99

Vegetarian Parillada

$22.99

Huarache-Sandal

$14.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.99

Skirt Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.99

Steak and Chicken Fajitas (MIX)

$18.99

Shrimp and Steak Fajitas (MIX)

$18.99

Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas (MIX)

$18.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken taco

$9.00

Kids Steak taco

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Sopes

$9.00

Kids Beans, Rice and Tortillas

$7.00

Kids Small Dahlia Salad

$9.00

Kids Salmon and French Fries

$9.00

Kids Ice Cream

French Fries

$4.00

Kids Macaroni and Cheese

$9.00

Kids Linguini Pasta and Butter

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$9.00

Kids Sliders

$9.00

Quesadillas

Carnitas Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$14.00

Short Rib Quesadilla

$15.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$15.00

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$15.00

Quesabirria Rice And Beans

$17.00

Steak Quesadilla

$15.00

Sides

Epazote Black Bean

$4.00

Fried yucca cake

$4.00

Green Tamales

$5.00

Grilled nopales

$4.00

Handmade Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Refried Pinto Beans

$4.00

Rice And Beans

$4.00

Side Of Guacamole

$5.00

Tomato Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Soup and Salads

Bowl Tortilla soup

$10.00

Chipotle Salmon Salad

$19.99

Cup Tortilla soup

$5.00

Dahlia’s Chopped Salad

$14.50

Dahlia’s Chopped Salad Grilled Chicken

$19.50

Dahlia’s Chopped Salad Steak

$21.50

Mexican Caesar

$13.50

Mexican Caesar Chicken

$18.50

Mexican Caesar Salmon

$20.50

Mexican Caesar Steak

$20.50

Mexican Louie Salad

$17.99

Pozole

$16.00

Tostada Salad de Pollo

$19.50

Tostada Salad

$14.50

Tostada Salad Salmon

$21.50

Tostada Salad Steak

$21.50

Tacos Cuernavaca

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Rice And Beans

$1.50

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Sopes Two Ways Chicken-Carnitas

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Beer

Corona Extra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Clausthaler N/A

$5.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$6.00

Negra Modelo 24 Ounce

$8.00

Stella Btl

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

49ers Beer

$5.00

Allende IPA

$6.00

Allende Alec

$6.00

Stella Artois

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

Dos Equis

$8.00

Modelo Especial

$8.00

Pacifico

$8.00

Pitcher Beer

$28.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Bottles of Wine Red

BTL Langetwins Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Hindsight Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Simi Merlot

$44.00Out of stock

BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$36.00Out of stock

BTL Ron Rubin Pinot Noir

$56.00

BTL Stags Leap Petite Sirah

$64.00

BTL Frogs Leap Zinfandel

$64.00

BTL Jordan, Cab

$100.00

BTL Spring Mountains Cab

$100.00

BTL Petite Petit Petite Sirah

$30.00

BTL Yamhill Valley Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Flowers, Pinot Noir

$90.00

BTL Ridge Geyzerville, Zinfandel

$65.00

BTL The Prisoner Napa Valley Blend

$60.00

BTL Nickel and Nickel Merlot

$100.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

BTL Caolores Del Sol

$38.00

BTL Daou Cabernet Suavignon

$35.00

BTL ST. Francis Merlot

$25.00

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$32.00

Bottles of Wine White

BTL Boen Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$48.00

BTL Hahn Pinot Gris

$26.00Out of stock

BTL Sables Dazur Rose

$32.00

BTL Baletto Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

BTL Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Husch Chenin Blanc

$26.00

BTL Navarro Edelzwicker

$36.00

BTL Jess Parker Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Trefethen chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Talbott, Chardonnay

$46.00

BTL The Snitch chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Cakebread, Chardonnay

$75.00

Wine by Joe Pinot Gris

$32.00

BTL Bella Grace Vermentino

$34.00

BTL Reynolds sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL Paper planes Rose

$32.00

BTL Daou Suavignon Blanc

$25.00

BTL Santa Margherita

$35.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden's

$18.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Maker’s Mark

$10.00+

Michter's Rye

$13.00+

WhistlePig

$24.00+

WhistlePig 15 yr

$38.00+

Bullet

$11.00+

Bullet Rye

$11.00+

Four Roses

$10.00+Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00+

Redemtion B

$15.00+

Old Forester

$10.00

Knob Creek 9

$12.00

Rock Hill Farms

$12.00

By The Glass Red

GLS Pinot Noir Robert Mondavi

$9.00

GLS Hindsight Cab

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Simi, Merlot

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Rodney Strong Pinot Noir

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Frogs Leap Zinfandel

$18.00

GLS Colores Del Sol Malbec

$11.00

GLS Duckhorn Merlot

$12.00

GLS ST. Francis Merlot

$12.00

GLS Daou Cab

$15.00

GLS Robert Mondavi Private Selection

$10.00

Sparkling Wines

GLS Gloria Ferrer, Blanc De Noir

$14.00

GLS Francois Montand

$12.00

Mimosa

$8.99

Pitcher Mimosa

$34.00

BTL GLORIA Ferrer Blanc de Noirs

$48.00

BTL Francois Montand

$40.00

GLS Prosecco

$10.00

By The Glass White

GLS Boen, Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay

$13.00

GLS Sables Dazur Rose

$9.00

GLS Baletto Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

GLS Groth, Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Husch Chenin Blanc

$8.00Out of stock

GLS Navarro Edelzwicker

$10.00

GLS Paper Planes Rose

$9.00Out of stock

GLS Daou Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Cocktails

Signature Margarita

$9.00

Dahlia’s Flavored Margarita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$11.00

Dulce Vida

$13.00

Dahlia’s Mojito

$13.00

Pitcher Of Signature Margarita

$35.00

Dulce Beso

$13.00

Pitcher Cadillac Margarita

$40.00

El Don

$15.00

Dahlia Cantarito

$13.00

El Balazo

$13.00

La Fogata

$12.00

Brazilian Daiquiri

$10.00

El Madrazo

$12.00

Dahlia's Sangria

Pitcher Red Sangria

$40.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Brindisi con Dahlia

$40.00

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

La Dona

$12.00

Caipirina

$12.00

Pitcher Of Margarita (Special)

Jalapeño Tequila Margarita

$9.00

Virgin Cocktail

$6.00

Passion Daiquiri

$9.00

Coronarita

$15.00

Grandmarita

$18.00

Pitcher White Sangria

$40.00

Cognac, Brandy & Armagnac

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$13.00

Hennessey XO

$35.00

Hennessey Privillege

$16.00

Korbel

$10.00

Jacques Bonet

$12.00

Gin

209

$11.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Hendrick’s

$12.00

Junipero

$12.00

St. George Terroir Gin

$12.00

St. George Dry Rye Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tanqueray 10

$12.00

Uncle V.

$9.00

Irish Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Liqueurs & Cordials

Bailey’s Irish Cream

$10.00

Campari

$11.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Foro Amaro

$10.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lillet Red

$11.00

Lillet Blanc

$11.00

Patron Cafe XO

$11.00

Pisco Porton

$11.00

St. George Absinthe

$12.00

Aperol

$11.00

Canton Ginger

$11.00

Caravella Limoncello

$12.00

Carpana Antica Vermouth

$11.00

Dry Vermouth

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$11.00

Romana Sambuca Black

$12.00

Swt. Vermouth

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Tawny Porto

$8.00

Mezcal

Casa Amigos Mezcal Joven

$14.00

El Silencio Espadin

$19.00

Xicaru

$12.00

Union Mezcal El Viejo

$16.00

Union Mezcal Uno Joven

$12.00

Delirio Oaxaca Mezcal Joven

$16.00

HH White Sangria

$8.00

Bozal Mezcal

$16.00Out of stock

Mezcal Vecinos

$10.00

Perro De Sn Juan

$20.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Capt. Morgan

$10.00

Flor de Cana

$12.00

Zacapa Rum

$14.00

Malibu

$9.00

The Real Mccoy 12 Years

$14.00

The Real Mccoy 5 Years

$9.00

Bacardi Añejo

$13.00

Myerss Rum

$12.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Bacardi 10 Yr

$14.00

Zaya 16yr

$20.00

Single Malt

Dalmore 12 yr

$15.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$13.00

Macallen 12 yr

$15.00

Oban 14 yr

$17.00

Lagavulin 16

$16.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Taliskern10 Yr

$13.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$30.00

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Tequila Anejo

1800 Anejo Cristalino

$12.00

1921 anejo

$18.00

ArteNom anejo

$18.00

Ayate Anejo

$20.00

Azunia Anejo

$16.00

Campeon anejo

$20.00

Casa Noble anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Añejo

$18.00

Cazadores anejo

$12.00

Cenote Anejo

$20.00

Centenario Anejo

$16.00

Chinaco anejo

$20.00

Cincoro Anejo

$22.00

Codigo Anejo

$22.00

Corralejo Anejo

$18.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$18.00

De Leon Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio anejo

$18.00

El Tesoro anejo

$18.00

Herradura Añejo

$20.00

Hornitos anejo Black

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Traditional anejo

$14.00

Partida anejo

$16.00

Patron anejo

$15.00

Prospero Anejo

$14.00

Roca Patron Anejo

$16.00

Siete Leguas anejo

$14.00

Tequila Ocho anejo

$20.00

Tequila Blanco

ArteNOM Blanco

$12.00+Out of stock

Campeon Silver

$16.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cenote Blanco

$14.00

Centenario Plata

$13.00

Chinaco Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$18.00

Codigo Blanco

$17.00

Corralejo Silver

$14.00

De Leon Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Dulce Vida Blanco

$8.00+

El Tesoro Blanco

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Hornitos Plata

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Tradicional blanco

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Siete Leguas blanco

$10.00

Tequila 8 Plata

$16.00

Tequila premium

Avion 44 Anejo

$26.00

Ayate Anejo

$20.00

Cincoro Anejo

$22.00

Class Azul Anejo premium

$80.00

Class Azul reposado premium

$28.00

Codigo

$20.00

Gran Corralejo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942 premium

$30.00

Gran Patron Smoky

$44.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia

$28.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$20.00

1800 Millennium extra anejo

$36.00

Gran Coramino Reposado

$23.00

Dulce Vida Extra Anejo

$25.00

Tequila Reposado

1921 reposado

$16.00

ArteNom reposado

$13.00

Azunia Reposado

$18.00

Campeon reposado

$18.00

Casa Amigos reposado

$15.00

Casa Noble reposado

$14.00

Cazadores reposado

$11.00

Cenote Reposado

$18.00

Centenario Reposado

$14.00

Chinaco reposado

$18.00

Codigo Reposado

$20.00

Corralejo reposado

$16.00

Dahlia reposado y cristalino

$12.00

De Leon Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio reposado

$16.00

El Tesoro reposado

$16.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$18.00

Hornitos reposado

$11.00

Jose Cuervo tradicional reposado

$12.00

Partida reposado

$14.00

Patron reposado

$14.00

Siege Leguas reposado

$12.00

Tequila Ocho reposado

$18.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$14.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$14.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado Cristalino

$12.00

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$13.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Hangar One

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Svedka

$8.00

Tito's

$11.00

Stoli

$12.00

Whiskey

Chivas Regal

$15.00

Crown Royal Canadian

$11.00

JW Black Label

$16.00

JW Blue Label

$40.00

7 Seagrams

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Blanton

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

High West

$12.00

1792 Whiskey

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

JW Red Label

$14.00

Soft Drinks

355 ml. Mexican Coke

$4.00

500 Ml Mexican Coke

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Pellegrino 500 ML

$6.00

Pellegrino Liter 1000 ML

$10.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Pellegrino 750 Ml

$7.00

Aguas Frescas

355 ml. Mexican Coke

$4.00

500 ML Mexican Coke

$6.00

Agua de Durazno (Peach)

$5.00

Agua de Fresca (Strawberry)

$5.00

Agua de Jamaica y Albahaca

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hot Beverages

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

(MOCKTAIL) Margarita

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Mango Habanero Margarita

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Jalapeno Tamarindo Margarita

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Prickly Pear Margarita

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Pina Colada

$6.00

(MOCKTAIL) Mojito

$6.00

KIDS SUNDAY MENU

Kids Sunday Chicken Tacos

Kids Sunday Steak Tacos

Kids Sunday Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Sunday Cheese and Beans Burrito

Kids Sunday Beans Rice and Tortilla

Kids Sunday Salmon and Fries

Kids Sunday Macaroni and Cheese

Kids Sunday Linguini Pasta and Butter

Kids Sunday Chicken Tenders and Fries

Kids Sunday Sliders

Kids Sunday Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce

Breakfast Specialties

Cafe de Olla

$8.00

Cafe de Olla, Churros and Chocolate

$12.00

Two Eggs

$8.00

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Ahogados en salsa

$12.00

Breakfast Enchilada

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito Ahogado

$14.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.00

Eggs Benedict Dahlia

$14.00

Birria

$22.00

Bisteca Arrachera y Huevos

$24.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Easter Specials

Scallops Ceviche

$17.00

Pan Fried Branzino

$26.00

Seafood Platter

$34.00

Capirotada

$7.00

Postres (Desserts)

Caramel Flan (Copy)

$8.00

Dulce de Leche Brownie

$6.00

Churros, Chocolate Sauce

$8.00

XO Tequila, Fresas con Crema

$9.00

Dulce de leche brownie, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, meringue

$12.00

Enchiladas

Enmoladas

$12.00

Enchiladas De Pollo

$12.00

Enchiladas De Queso y Papa

$12.00

Enchiladas Vegetarianas

$12.00

Quesadilla

Oaxaca Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$11.00

Tacos Cuernavaca

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$11.00

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Steak Tacos

$11.00

Chille Relleno

Chille Relleno

$12.00

Nachos

Chicken Tinga Nachos

$12.00

Carnitas Nachos

$12.00

Mexican Caesar Salad

Mexican Caesar

$11.00

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup (bowl)

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Colorfully decorated restaurant serving upscale Mexican Cuisine and Signature Cocktails. Executive Chef Gerardo Garcia creates modern versions of traditional favorites.

Website

Location

164 S. B street, san mateo, CA 94403

Directions

Gallery
Dahlia Mexican Grill image
Dahlia Mexican Grill image
Dahlia Mexican Grill image
Dahlia Mexican Grill image

