Dahlia Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
164 S. B street
san mateo, CA 94403
Order Again
Popular Items
Antojitos Mexicanos/ Appetizers
Appetizer Chile Relleno
$10.00
Ceviche Mixto
$16.99
Coctel de Camarones Acapulco
$16.99
Fried Calamari
$14.99
Guacamole
$11.00
Haas Avocado, onion, cilantro, tomato, lime, tortilla chips
Huitlacoche-mushroom
$12.50
Nachos
$12.50
Nachos Carne Asada
$19.50
Nachos Carnitas
$17.50
Nachos Chicken
$17.50
Salmon Taco
$7.00
Street Corn Dip
$11.50
Taquitos
$9.50
Tostada de Ceviche
$8.99
Burritos
Chalkboard Specials
Monday Burrito Chicken Tinga
$9.99
Monday Burrito Steak
$9.99
Monday Burrito Carnitas
$9.99
Monday Burrito Vegetarian
$9.99
Tuesday Taco Chicken Tinga
$4.99
Tuesday Taco Steak
$4.99
Tuesday Taco Carnitas
$4.99
Tuesday Taco Vegetarian
$4.99
Wednesday Quesadilla Cheese only
$9.99
Wednesday Quesadilla Chicken Tinga
$9.99
Wednesday Quesadilla Carnitas
$9.99
Thursday Enchilada Chicken Tinga
$9.99
Thursday Enchilada Vegetarian
$9.99
Thursday Enchilada Potato Cheese
$9.99
Friday Pozole
$9.99
Saturday Breakfast Burrito
$9.99
Sunday Breakfast Burrito
$9.99
Huevos Rancheros Special
$9.99
Enmolada
$9.99
Desserts
Enchiladas
Especialidades
Fajitas
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken taco
$9.00
Kids Steak taco
$9.00
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$8.00
Kids Burrito
$8.00
Kids Sopes
$9.00
Kids Beans, Rice and Tortillas
$7.00
Kids Small Dahlia Salad
$9.00
Kids Salmon and French Fries
$9.00
Kids Ice Cream
French Fries
$4.00
Kids Macaroni and Cheese
$9.00
Kids Linguini Pasta and Butter
$8.00
Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries
$9.00
Kids Sliders
$9.00
Quesadillas
Sides
Soup and Salads
Bowl Tortilla soup
$10.00
Chipotle Salmon Salad
$19.99
Cup Tortilla soup
$5.00
Dahlia’s Chopped Salad
$14.50
Dahlia’s Chopped Salad Grilled Chicken
$19.50
Dahlia’s Chopped Salad Steak
$21.50
Mexican Caesar
$13.50
Mexican Caesar Chicken
$18.50
Mexican Caesar Salmon
$20.50
Mexican Caesar Steak
$20.50
Mexican Louie Salad
$17.99
Pozole
$16.00
Tostada Salad de Pollo
$19.50
Tostada Salad
$14.50
Tostada Salad Salmon
$21.50
Tostada Salad Steak
$21.50
Tacos Cuernavaca
Beer
Corona Extra
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Budweiser
$6.00
Victoria
$6.00
Coors Light
$6.00
Bud Light
$6.00
Clausthaler N/A
$5.00
Modelo Negra Bottle
$6.00
Negra Modelo 24 Ounce
$8.00
Stella Btl
$6.00
Heineken 0.0
$5.00
49ers Beer
$5.00
Allende IPA
$6.00
Allende Alec
$6.00
Stella Artois
$8.00
Lagunitas IPA
$8.00
Blue Moon
$8.00
Dos Equis
$8.00
Modelo Especial
$8.00
Pacifico
$8.00
Pitcher Beer
$28.00
Modelo Negra
$8.00
Bottles of Wine Red
BTL Langetwins Cabernet Sauvignon
$36.00Out of stock
BTL Hindsight Cabernet Sauvignon
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Simi Merlot
$44.00Out of stock
BTL Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
$36.00Out of stock
BTL Ron Rubin Pinot Noir
$56.00
BTL Stags Leap Petite Sirah
$64.00
BTL Frogs Leap Zinfandel
$64.00
BTL Jordan, Cab
$100.00
BTL Spring Mountains Cab
$100.00
BTL Petite Petit Petite Sirah
$30.00
BTL Yamhill Valley Pinot Noir
$34.00
BTL Flowers, Pinot Noir
$90.00
BTL Ridge Geyzerville, Zinfandel
$65.00
BTL The Prisoner Napa Valley Blend
$60.00
BTL Nickel and Nickel Merlot
$100.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
BTL Caolores Del Sol
$38.00
BTL Daou Cabernet Suavignon
$35.00
BTL ST. Francis Merlot
$25.00
Robert Mondavi Cabernet
$32.00
Bottles of Wine White
BTL Boen Chardonnay
$32.00
BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay
$48.00
BTL Hahn Pinot Gris
$26.00Out of stock
BTL Sables Dazur Rose
$32.00
BTL Baletto Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
BTL Groth Sauvignon Blanc
$52.00
BTL Husch Chenin Blanc
$26.00
BTL Navarro Edelzwicker
$36.00
BTL Jess Parker Chardonnay
$28.00
BTL Trefethen chardonnay
$34.00
BTL Talbott, Chardonnay
$46.00
BTL The Snitch chardonnay
$68.00
BTL Cakebread, Chardonnay
$75.00
Wine by Joe Pinot Gris
$32.00
BTL Bella Grace Vermentino
$34.00
BTL Reynolds sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
BTL Paper planes Rose
$32.00
BTL Daou Suavignon Blanc
$25.00
BTL Santa Margherita
$35.00
Bourbon
By The Glass Red
GLS Pinot Noir Robert Mondavi
$9.00
GLS Hindsight Cab
$12.00Out of stock
GLS Simi, Merlot
$12.00Out of stock
GLS Rodney Strong Pinot Noir
$10.00Out of stock
GLS Frogs Leap Zinfandel
$18.00
GLS Colores Del Sol Malbec
$11.00
GLS Duckhorn Merlot
$12.00
GLS ST. Francis Merlot
$12.00
GLS Daou Cab
$15.00
GLS Robert Mondavi Private Selection
$10.00
Sparkling Wines
By The Glass White
GLS Boen, Chardonnay
$9.00
GLS Sonoma Cutrer, Chardonnay
$13.00
GLS Sables Dazur Rose
$9.00
GLS Baletto Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
GLS Groth, Sauvignon Blanc
$14.00
GLS Husch Chenin Blanc
$8.00Out of stock
GLS Navarro Edelzwicker
$10.00
GLS Paper Planes Rose
$9.00Out of stock
GLS Daou Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
GLS Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$14.00
Cocktails
Signature Margarita
$9.00
Dahlia’s Flavored Margarita
$13.00
Cadillac Margarita
$11.00
Dulce Vida
$13.00
Dahlia’s Mojito
$13.00
Pitcher Of Signature Margarita
$35.00
Dulce Beso
$13.00
Pitcher Cadillac Margarita
$40.00
El Don
$15.00
Dahlia Cantarito
$13.00
El Balazo
$13.00
La Fogata
$12.00
Brazilian Daiquiri
$10.00
El Madrazo
$12.00
Dahlia's Sangria
Pitcher Red Sangria
$40.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$11.00
Brindisi con Dahlia
$40.00
Corkage Fee
$20.00
Pina Colada
$13.00
La Dona
$12.00
Caipirina
$12.00
Pitcher Of Margarita (Special)
Jalapeño Tequila Margarita
$9.00
Virgin Cocktail
$6.00
Passion Daiquiri
$9.00
Coronarita
$15.00
Grandmarita
$18.00
Pitcher White Sangria
$40.00
Cognac, Brandy & Armagnac
Gin
Irish Whiskey
Liqueurs & Cordials
Bailey’s Irish Cream
$10.00
Campari
$11.00
Chambord
$10.00
Cointreau
$10.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$11.00
Foro Amaro
$10.00
Frangelico
$11.00
Grand Marnier
$12.00
Jagermeister
$10.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Lillet Red
$11.00
Lillet Blanc
$11.00
Patron Cafe XO
$11.00
Pisco Porton
$11.00
St. George Absinthe
$12.00
Aperol
$11.00
Canton Ginger
$11.00
Caravella Limoncello
$12.00
Carpana Antica Vermouth
$11.00
Dry Vermouth
$10.00
Romana Sambuca
$11.00
Romana Sambuca Black
$12.00
Swt. Vermouth
$10.00
Midori
$10.00
Tawny Porto
$8.00
Mezcal
Rum
Single Malt
Tequila Anejo
1800 Anejo Cristalino
$12.00
1921 anejo
$18.00
ArteNom anejo
$18.00
Ayate Anejo
$20.00
Azunia Anejo
$16.00
Campeon anejo
$20.00
Casa Noble anejo
$18.00
Casamigos Añejo
$18.00
Cazadores anejo
$12.00
Cenote Anejo
$20.00
Centenario Anejo
$16.00
Chinaco anejo
$20.00
Cincoro Anejo
$22.00
Codigo Anejo
$22.00
Corralejo Anejo
$18.00
Dulce Vida Anejo
$18.00
De Leon Anejo
$18.00
Don Julio anejo
$18.00
El Tesoro anejo
$18.00
Herradura Añejo
$20.00
Hornitos anejo Black
$12.00
Jose Cuervo Traditional anejo
$14.00
Partida anejo
$16.00
Patron anejo
$15.00
Prospero Anejo
$14.00
Roca Patron Anejo
$16.00
Siete Leguas anejo
$14.00
Tequila Ocho anejo
$20.00
Tequila Blanco
ArteNOM Blanco
$12.00+Out of stock
Campeon Silver
$16.00
Casa Noble Blanco
$12.00
Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
Cazadores Blanco
$10.00
Cenote Blanco
$14.00
Centenario Plata
$13.00
Chinaco Blanco
$16.00
Clase Azul Plata
$18.00
Codigo Blanco
$17.00
Corralejo Silver
$14.00
De Leon Blanco
$12.00
Don Julio Blanco
$13.00
Dulce Vida Blanco
$8.00+
El Tesoro Blanco
$14.00
Herradura Silver
$13.00
Hornitos Plata
$10.00
Jose Cuervo Tradicional blanco
$10.00
Partida Blanco
$14.00
Patron Silver
$13.00
Siete Leguas blanco
$10.00
Tequila 8 Plata
$16.00
Tequila premium
Avion 44 Anejo
$26.00
Ayate Anejo
$20.00
Cincoro Anejo
$22.00
Class Azul Anejo premium
$80.00
Class Azul reposado premium
$28.00
Codigo
$20.00
Gran Corralejo
$25.00
Don Julio 1942 premium
$30.00
Gran Patron Smoky
$44.00
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia
$28.00
Corralejo Extra Anejo
$20.00
1800 Millennium extra anejo
$36.00
Gran Coramino Reposado
$23.00
Dulce Vida Extra Anejo
$25.00
Tequila Reposado
1921 reposado
$16.00
ArteNom reposado
$13.00
Azunia Reposado
$18.00
Campeon reposado
$18.00
Casa Amigos reposado
$15.00
Casa Noble reposado
$14.00
Cazadores reposado
$11.00
Cenote Reposado
$18.00
Centenario Reposado
$14.00
Chinaco reposado
$18.00
Codigo Reposado
$20.00
Corralejo reposado
$16.00
Dahlia reposado y cristalino
$12.00
De Leon Reposado
$14.00
Don Julio reposado
$16.00
El Tesoro reposado
$16.00Out of stock
Herradura Reposado
$18.00
Hornitos reposado
$11.00
Jose Cuervo tradicional reposado
$12.00
Partida reposado
$14.00
Patron reposado
$14.00
Siege Leguas reposado
$12.00
Tequila Ocho reposado
$18.00
Dulce Vida Reposado
$14.00
Roca Patron Reposado
$14.00
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado Cristalino
$12.00
Vodka
Whiskey
Soft Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Hot Beverages
MOCKTAIL
KIDS SUNDAY MENU
Kids Sunday Chicken Tacos
Kids Sunday Steak Tacos
Kids Sunday Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Sunday Cheese and Beans Burrito
Kids Sunday Beans Rice and Tortilla
Kids Sunday Salmon and Fries
Kids Sunday Macaroni and Cheese
Kids Sunday Linguini Pasta and Butter
Kids Sunday Chicken Tenders and Fries
Kids Sunday Sliders
Kids Sunday Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Sauce
Breakfast Specialties
Cafe de Olla
$8.00
Cafe de Olla, Churros and Chocolate
$12.00
Two Eggs
$8.00
Huevos Rancheros
$9.99
Huevos Ahogados en salsa
$12.00
Breakfast Enchilada
$14.00
Breakfast Burrito Ahogado
$14.00
Chilaquiles Verdes
$14.00
Chilaquiles Rojos
$14.00
Eggs Benedict Dahlia
$14.00
Birria
$22.00
Bisteca Arrachera y Huevos
$24.00
Breakfast Burrito
$9.99
Enchiladas
Quesadilla
Tacos Cuernavaca
Chille Relleno
Mexican Caesar Salad
Tortilla Soup
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Colorfully decorated restaurant serving upscale Mexican Cuisine and Signature Cocktails. Executive Chef Gerardo Garcia creates modern versions of traditional favorites.
Location
164 S. B street, san mateo, CA 94403
Gallery
