Sushi & Japanese

daikichi

37 Reviews

$$

608 Valley Rd

Montclair, NJ 07043

Popular Items

Miso Soup
House Salad
Salmon (Sake)

GREEN CHOICE

Be kind to our planet. Please click if you opt out single use chopsticks and togo soysauce packages
No Chopsticks

No Chopsticks

No Soy Sauce

No Soy Sauce

ALLERGY

Peanut Allergy

Nuts Allergy

Sesame Allergy

Shellfish Allergy

SEPARATE BOX

Please use this break line to indicate you would like the items below to be packed in a separate box. Good for separating orders with specific allergy requests/condiment requests. For example, if your order read as below: Sushi Special Sesame Allergy ========== Tri Color Sushi No Ginger No Wasabi The Sushi Special would be prepared with no sesame seeds (but with Ginger and Wasabi) and the Tri Color Sushi will be prepared with sesame seeds (but without Ginger and Wasabi)

====================

SOUP

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.95

miso broth with tofu, wakame seaweed and scallion

Clear Soup

Clear Soup

$3.95

shiitake, finely julienne carrots. scallion in dashi broth

Seafood Soup

$7.95

Miso Soup (Pt)

$6.95

Miso Soup (Qt)

$9.95

SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$3.95

with dk's beloved ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$6.95
Green Seaweed Salad

Green Seaweed Salad

$6.95
Edamame Hijiki

Edamame Hijiki

$6.95

black seaweed, carrot, edamame, dashi

Tofu and Seaweed Salad

Tofu and Seaweed Salad

$11.95
Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.95
Mango Chicken Salad

Mango Chicken Salad

$17.95
Sesame Seared Tuna Salad

Sesame Seared Tuna Salad

$19.95

Field greens, avocado, ponzu sauce, sansho pepper

CURRENT SPECIALS

Surf 'n' Turf R

Surf 'n' Turf R

$17.95

Yakiniku Marinated Steak, Deep-Fried Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$13.95

A staple of Japanese street food, Yakisoba (Japanese stir fried noodles) is a wheat-based noodle with cabbage and carrots, mixed with special yakisoba sauce and topped off with a sprinkle of aonori, choice of chicken or shrimp

Thanksgiving R

Thanksgiving R

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura in Soy Paper, topped with Eel & Avocado + Eel Sauce

Sushi Lollipops

Sushi Lollipops

$12.95

Tuna & Salmon over Krispy Rice, glazed in sweet and sour sauce and masago. A fun bite sized snack to enjoy!

Shrimp Lollipops

Shrimp Lollipops

$9.95

Deep fried shrimp lollipops with sweet and spicy dipping sauce

Zesty Roll

Zesty Roll

$15.95

spicy salmon, mango, tuna, avocado, yuzu sauce

Sombre-Roll

Sombre-Roll

$16.95

Salmon avocado and hamachi yellowtail, topped with jalapeño and a dash of sriracha for that extra kick

Fantastic R

Fantastic R

$18.95

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, masago, scallion, white seaweed, chef's special dipping sauce

Sesame Soba Noodle

Sesame Soba Noodle

$12.50

Japanese soba noodle(buckwheat), scallion, black and white sesame seeds, creamy sesame sauce, soy

Karaage Box

Karaage Box

$16.00

Karaage fried chicken + french fries to your liking!

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.50

IZAKAYA KITCHEN (small plates for table)

Agetofu

Agetofu

$8.95

tempura fried tofu in tempura sauce, daikon and shoga oroshi, scallion

Beef Negima Yaki (Ap)

Beef Negima Yaki (Ap)

$9.95

Thin sliced beef rolled with scallion, teriyaki sauce

Black Pepper Mango Tuna

Black Pepper Mango Tuna

$17.50

lightly seared peppered tuna, mango, field green, yuzu ponzu sauce

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.95

boneless Japanese style fried chicken thighs

Chicken Tempura (Ap)

Chicken Tempura (Ap)

$10.95

chicken and vegetable tempura

Chicken Tempura (AP) (Chicken only)

$10.95
Edamame

Edamame

$6.95

French Fries

$6.95

French Fries with your choice of style: plain, shichimi, or spicy mayo

Fried Oyster (Ap)

$9.95
Harumaki

Harumaki

$7.95

housemade vegetable spring roll so tasty you don't even need dipping sauce

Hiyayakko

$7.95

a japanese staple - simplest way to enjoy tofu - with oroshi shoga (grated ginger), scallion and soy

Ika Ring

Ika Ring

$9.95

panko fried calamari, tonkatsu dipping sauce

Ika Shoga Yaki

Ika Shoga Yaki

$9.95

gridlled squid, ginger teriyaki sauce

Nasu Dengaku

Nasu Dengaku

$8.95

japanese eggplant, sweet miso paste

Oshinko

Oshinko

$7.95

Aassortment of japanese pickles

Pork Buns

Pork Buns

$10.95

Pork chashu, cucumber, scallion, lettuce, steamed soft bun, sweet sauce, crushed peanut, spicy mayo

Sauteed Spicy Spinach

Sauteed Spicy Spinach

$8.95

Sauteed Veggies (Ap)

$8.95
Sautéed baby bok choy

Sautéed baby bok choy

$8.95
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts

$8.95

a little kick with sriracha and hint of honey - daikichi way

Sesame Seared Tuna

Sesame Seared Tuna

$18.50

Field greens, avocado, ponzu sauce, sansho pepper

Sesame Soba Noodle

Sesame Soba Noodle

$12.50

Japanese soba noodle(buckwheat), scallion, black and white sesame seeds, creamy sesame sauce, soy

Shisito Pepper

Shisito Pepper

$8.95

blistered shishito peppers, soy, dried bonito

Shrimp Tempura ( Shrimp Only)(Ap)

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura (Ap)

$12.95

Shrimp, vegetable

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$9.50
Spicy Tuna Tartar Napoleon

Spicy Tuna Tartar Napoleon

$17.95

onion, scallion, currant, black caviar, crispy wonton

Steamed Broccoli (Ap)

$8.95
Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$17.50
Tuna Tacos

Tuna Tacos

$16.95

Tuna, avocado, mango, guacamole, mayo

Veggie Tempura (Ap)

$9.95

Yakitori

$8.95

skewered chicken, teriyaki sauce

IZAKAYA SUSHI BAR (small plates for table)

Fluke Carpaccio

$16.95

Yuzu wasabi sauce (6 pieces)

Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki

$18.50

Fresh ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce

Salmon Carpaccio

$18.50

Yuzu wasabi sauce (6 pieces)

Salmon Cilantro

$18.50

Ponzu sauce (6 pieces)

Sashimi (Ap）

$13.95

Spicy Kani Salad

$10.95

Sunomono

$12.00

Raw fish in vinegar sauce

Sushi (Ap）

$12.50
Yellowtail Jalapeno

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$17.95

Ponzu sauce (6 pieces)

Veggie Sushi (Ap)

Veggie Sushi (Ap)

$9.95

1 Piece Inari Sushi, Avocado Sushi, Kanpyo (Japanese Guord) Sushi, and Asparagus Sushi. A perfect starter for veggie lovers!

❤️🥟 DUMPLINGS❤️🥟

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$8.95

pork dumplings panfried

Shrimp Gyoza

Shrimp Gyoza

$8.95

Pan-fried shrimp dumpling

Veggie Gyoza

Veggie Gyoza

$8.95
Shumai

Shumai

$8.95

Steamed shrimp dumpling

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

Jumbo Shrimp Shumai

$8.50

SUSHI CONDIMENTS

No Wasabi

Please add this item if you do not want wasabi to come with your sushi orders

Extra Wasabi

No Ginger

Please add this item if you do not want Ginger to come with all of your sushi orders

Extra Ginger

Low Sodium Soy Sauce

SUSHI/SASHIMI A LA CARTE

Amaebi (Sweet Baby Shrimp)

Amaebi (Sweet Baby Shrimp)

$8.50

Black Caviar

$8.50

Fish Salad

$7.50
Fluke (Hirame)

Fluke (Hirame)

$8.50
IKA (Squid)

IKA (Squid)

$7.50
Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$10.50
Inari Sushi

Inari Sushi

$6.50

sushi rice in tofu pocket

Kani Kama (Crab Stick - Alaskan Pollock)

$6.50

King Crab Leg

$18.00
Masago (Flying Fish Roe)

Masago (Flying Fish Roe)

$8.50

Red Clam (Hokkigai)

$7.50
Saba (Mackerel)

Saba (Mackerel)

$7.50
Salmon (Sake)

Salmon (Sake)

$9.00
Salmon Toro (Salmon Belly)

Salmon Toro (Salmon Belly)

$12.00

Scallops (Kaibashira)

$9.50

Sea Bass (Suzuki)

$8.50
Shrimp (Ebi)

Shrimp (Ebi)

$8.50

Smoked Salmon

$10.00
Snapper (Tai)

Snapper (Tai)

$8.50

Spanish Mackerel

$8.50
Super White Tuna

Super White Tuna

$9.50
Tako (Octopus)

Tako (Octopus)

$8.50
Tamago (Egg Omlet)

Tamago (Egg Omlet)

$7.50

Toro (Tuna Belly)

$16.50Out of stock
Tuna (Maguro)

Tuna (Maguro)

$9.50
Unagi (Broiled Eel)

Unagi (Broiled Eel)

$9.50
Uni (Sea Urchin)

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$18.00Out of stock

2 Pieces Uni Sushi

Wasabi Tobiko

$8.50
White Tuna

White Tuna

$8.50
Yellowtail (Hamachi)

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$9.50

Yellowtail Toro (Hamachi Belly)

$13.50

NORIMAKI (Seaweed Outside Rolls)

Avocado Roll

$6.95

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Ebi (Shrimp) Roll

$7.50
Futomaki (Half)

Futomaki (Half)

$9.95

Ikura Roll

$10.50

Kani Roll

$6.95

Mango Roll

$6.95

Masago Roll

$8.50

Oshinko Roll

$6.50

Rice Roll

$5.00

Salmon Roll

$9.50

Smoked Salmon Roll

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.95

Tamago Roll

$6.95
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$8.95

Yellowtail/Scallion Roll

$8.95

YT/Jallapeno Roll

$9.95

URAMAKI (Rice Outside Rolls)

Alaskan R

$9.95
Avocado Cucumber R

Avocado Cucumber R

$6.95
California R

California R

$7.95

Chicken Tempura R

$8.50
Eel Avocado R

Eel Avocado R

$9.95
Eel Cucumber R

Eel Cucumber R

$9.95

Kanpyo Avocado R

$6.25

King Crab Leg R

$18.00

Salmon Avocado R

$9.95

Salmon Cucumber R

$9.95

Salmon Skin R

$8.50

Scallop Cucumber R

$9.50

Shrimp Avocado

$8.50
Shrimp Tempura R

Shrimp Tempura R

$9.50

Soft Shell Crab R

$9.50

Spicy Salmon Avocado R

$9.95

Spicy Scallop R

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Avocado R

$9.95

Tuna Avocado R

$9.95

Tuna Cucumber R

$9.95

Veggie R

$6.50

cucumber, avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish)

Veggie Tempura R

Veggie Tempura R

$6.95

yum and brocoli tenpura, sweet kabayaki sauce

Yam Tempura R

$6.95

Yellowtail Jalapeño R

$9.95

daikichi ORIGINAL ROLLS

2022 R

2022 R

$16.95

Soft Shell Crab & Avocado, topped with seared black peppered tuna & golden tobiko for a crackling and golden new year 🎉❤️🎊

4 Guys R

4 Guys R

$16.95

Tempura Fried Unagi with Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, and White Fish topped of with spicy mayo and eel sauce

608 R

608 R

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, yellowtail, golden tobiko

Bad Boy R

Bad Boy R

$16.95

Shrimp tempura , tuna, super white tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, masago

Batman R

Batman R

$14.50

Kanikama, avocado, tuna, salmon, caviar

Boston R

$8.95

Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, mayo

Cancun R

Cancun R

$11.50

Spicy tuna, tempura crunch, chili powder

Chef’s R

Chef’s R

$12.50

Eel, avocado, peanut sauce

Daikichi R

Daikichi R

$15.50

Spicy tuna, tempura crunch, avocado, masago

Dragon R

Dragon R

$15.50

Kanikama, cucumber, eel, avocado

Dynamic R

Dynamic R

$16.95

Tuna, white fish, masago, avocado, spicy mayo, aonori whole roll is lightly tempura fried

Fantastic R

Fantastic R

$18.95

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, masago, scallion, white seaweed, chef's special dipping sauce

Freeman R

$14.50

Spicy salmon, yellowtail

Fried Oyster R

$12.95

Fried oyster, avocado, caviar

Fuji R

$14.95

Spicy tuna, tempura crunch inside and outside

Funky Monkey R

$18.50

King crab, avocado, masago

Godzilla R

$15.95

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, peanut sauce, masago

Harry Potter R

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, aonori

Hello Kitty R

$13.50

Grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber with soy bean seaweed

House Special R

$12.95

Smoked salmon, kani, avocado, masago

Linsanity R

$16.50

Spicy salmon, avocado, yellowtail, salmon, sriracha

Mango Tango R

$16.50

Shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, spicy mayo

Masahiro R

$16.50

Eel, tempura crunch, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo

Matsui R

$13.50

Spicy yellowtail, tempura crunch, bonito flakes

Mega R

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon

Mets R

$15.95

Spicy salmon, avocado, salmon, tempura crunch, spicy mayo

Montclair R

$14.50

Kanikama, avocado, tuna, bonito flakes

New Year R

New Year R

$16.50

Salmon, tempura flakes, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, bonito flakes

Orange Dragon R

$16.95

Eel, avocado, tempura crunch, salmon , black caviar

Pancho V R

$12.95

Avocado, tempura crunch, spicy tuna

Panda R

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, super white tuna, black caviar

Philly R

$11.95

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Playoff R

Playoff R

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, black peppered tuna

Poinsettia R

Poinsettia R

$15.95

Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, golden tobiko

Popeye R

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, peanut topping

Rainbow Roll

$17.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, scallions

Roll of Honor

$15.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon, wasabi caviar

Sakura R

$14.50

Salmon, avocado, salmon, tuna

Sombre-Roll

Sombre-Roll

$16.95

Salmon avocado and hamachi yellowtail, topped with jalapeño and a dash of sriracha for that extra kick

Spicy Lovers R

Spicy Lovers R

$15.50

spicy tuna, avocado, spicy salmon, shichimi spices

Spicy Shrimp Tempura R

Spicy Shrimp Tempura R

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago

Sushi Sandwich

Sushi Sandwich

$16.95

Tuna, super white tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, soy bean seaweed, masago

Upper Montclair R

$14.50

Kanikama, avocado, white tuna ,spicy sauce

Valentine R

Valentine R

$19.95

Deep Fried Lobster tail tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago

Yankees R

$16.95

Spicy tuna, avocado, tuna, tempura crunch, spicy mayo

Zesty Roll

Zesty Roll

$15.95

spicy salmon, mango, tuna, avocado, yuzu sauce

daikichi SEASONAL ROLLS

Back to School R

Back to School R

$13.95Out of stock

School can be hard, ease the pain with our new special roll! Shrimp Tempura topped with a layer of avocado and red caviar, with a touch of homemade sweet mango sauce

Dear Mama R

Dear Mama R

$15.95

Celebrate Mama: Shrimp tempura, Eel, Avocado + Eel Sauce in White Seaweed

Haru R

$14.95

Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Fluke, Lime, Wasabi Masago

Heat Wave R

$15.95Out of stock

Salmon, cucumber, asparagus, yellowtail, chili powder

Jingle Bell Roll

Jingle Bell Roll

$17.50

eel and cucumber roll topped with tuna and fluke, dressed with spicy mayo, red and green masago

Sombre-Roll

Sombre-Roll

$16.95

Salmon avocado and hamachi yellowtail, topped with jalapeño and a dash of sriracha for that extra kick

Sunshine R

Sunshine R

$13.95

Tuna, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo

Thanksgiving R

Thanksgiving R

$16.95

Shrimp Tempura in Soy Paper, topped with Eel & Avocado + Eel Sauce

Volcano R

$14.95

Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo

daikichi RICE PAPER ROLLS

080808 R

$15.95

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayo, caviar

20th Anniversary R

$15.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, lettuce, wasabi mayo, caviar

Hawaii R

Hawaii R

$15.95

Spicy tuna tartar, tempura crunch, celery crunch, miso sauce

John R

$14.95

Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, peanut sauce

Summer R

$15.95

Tuna, avocado, mango, spicy mayo

SUSHI PLATTERS