SEPARATE BOX

Please use this break line to indicate you would like the items below to be packed in a separate box. Good for separating orders with specific allergy requests/condiment requests. For example, if your order read as below: Sushi Special Sesame Allergy ========== Tri Color Sushi No Ginger No Wasabi The Sushi Special would be prepared with no sesame seeds (but with Ginger and Wasabi) and the Tri Color Sushi will be prepared with sesame seeds (but without Ginger and Wasabi)