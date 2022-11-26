- Home
daikichi
37 Reviews
$$
608 Valley Rd
Montclair, NJ 07043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
GREEN CHOICE
SEPARATE BOX
Please use this break line to indicate you would like the items below to be packed in a separate box. Good for separating orders with specific allergy requests/condiment requests. For example, if your order read as below: Sushi Special Sesame Allergy ========== Tri Color Sushi No Ginger No Wasabi The Sushi Special would be prepared with no sesame seeds (but with Ginger and Wasabi) and the Tri Color Sushi will be prepared with sesame seeds (but without Ginger and Wasabi)
SOUP
SALAD
House Salad
with dk's beloved ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Green Seaweed Salad
Edamame Hijiki
black seaweed, carrot, edamame, dashi
Tofu and Seaweed Salad
Asian Chicken Salad
Mango Chicken Salad
Sesame Seared Tuna Salad
Field greens, avocado, ponzu sauce, sansho pepper
CURRENT SPECIALS
Surf 'n' Turf R
Yakiniku Marinated Steak, Deep-Fried Lobster Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber
Yakisoba
A staple of Japanese street food, Yakisoba (Japanese stir fried noodles) is a wheat-based noodle with cabbage and carrots, mixed with special yakisoba sauce and topped off with a sprinkle of aonori, choice of chicken or shrimp
Sushi Lollipops
Tuna & Salmon over Krispy Rice, glazed in sweet and sour sauce and masago. A fun bite sized snack to enjoy!
Shrimp Lollipops
Deep fried shrimp lollipops with sweet and spicy dipping sauce
Zesty Roll
spicy salmon, mango, tuna, avocado, yuzu sauce
Sombre-Roll
Salmon avocado and hamachi yellowtail, topped with jalapeño and a dash of sriracha for that extra kick
Fantastic R
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, masago, scallion, white seaweed, chef's special dipping sauce
Sesame Soba Noodle
Japanese soba noodle(buckwheat), scallion, black and white sesame seeds, creamy sesame sauce, soy
Karaage Box
Karaage fried chicken + french fries to your liking!
IZAKAYA KITCHEN (small plates for table)
Agetofu
tempura fried tofu in tempura sauce, daikon and shoga oroshi, scallion
Beef Negima Yaki (Ap)
Thin sliced beef rolled with scallion, teriyaki sauce
Black Pepper Mango Tuna
lightly seared peppered tuna, mango, field green, yuzu ponzu sauce
Chicken Karaage
boneless Japanese style fried chicken thighs
Chicken Tempura (Ap)
chicken and vegetable tempura
Chicken Tempura (AP) (Chicken only)
Edamame
French Fries
French Fries with your choice of style: plain, shichimi, or spicy mayo
Fried Oyster (Ap)
Harumaki
housemade vegetable spring roll so tasty you don't even need dipping sauce
Hiyayakko
a japanese staple - simplest way to enjoy tofu - with oroshi shoga (grated ginger), scallion and soy
Ika Ring
panko fried calamari, tonkatsu dipping sauce
Ika Shoga Yaki
gridlled squid, ginger teriyaki sauce
Nasu Dengaku
japanese eggplant, sweet miso paste
Oshinko
Aassortment of japanese pickles
Pork Buns
Pork chashu, cucumber, scallion, lettuce, steamed soft bun, sweet sauce, crushed peanut, spicy mayo
Sauteed Spicy Spinach
Sauteed Veggies (Ap)
Sautéed baby bok choy
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
a little kick with sriracha and hint of honey - daikichi way
Sesame Seared Tuna
Field greens, avocado, ponzu sauce, sansho pepper
Sesame Soba Noodle
Japanese soba noodle(buckwheat), scallion, black and white sesame seeds, creamy sesame sauce, soy
Shisito Pepper
blistered shishito peppers, soy, dried bonito
Shrimp Tempura ( Shrimp Only)(Ap)
Shrimp Tempura (Ap)
Shrimp, vegetable
Spicy Edamame
Spicy Tuna Tartar Napoleon
onion, scallion, currant, black caviar, crispy wonton
Steamed Broccoli (Ap)
Tuna Tacos
Tuna, avocado, mango, guacamole, mayo
Veggie Tempura (Ap)
Yakitori
skewered chicken, teriyaki sauce
IZAKAYA SUSHI BAR (small plates for table)
Fluke Carpaccio
Yuzu wasabi sauce (6 pieces)
Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki
Fresh ginger, scallion, ponzu sauce
Salmon Carpaccio
Yuzu wasabi sauce (6 pieces)
Salmon Cilantro
Ponzu sauce (6 pieces)
Sashimi (Ap）
Spicy Kani Salad
Sunomono
Raw fish in vinegar sauce
Sushi (Ap）
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Ponzu sauce (6 pieces)
Veggie Sushi (Ap)
1 Piece Inari Sushi, Avocado Sushi, Kanpyo (Japanese Guord) Sushi, and Asparagus Sushi. A perfect starter for veggie lovers!
❤️🥟 DUMPLINGS❤️🥟
SUSHI CONDIMENTS
SUSHI/SASHIMI A LA CARTE
Amaebi (Sweet Baby Shrimp)
Black Caviar
Fish Salad
Fluke (Hirame)
IKA (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Inari Sushi
sushi rice in tofu pocket
Kani Kama (Crab Stick - Alaskan Pollock)
King Crab Leg
Masago (Flying Fish Roe)
Red Clam (Hokkigai)
Saba (Mackerel)
Salmon (Sake)
Salmon Toro (Salmon Belly)
Scallops (Kaibashira)
Sea Bass (Suzuki)
Shrimp (Ebi)
Smoked Salmon
Snapper (Tai)
Spanish Mackerel
Super White Tuna
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg Omlet)
Toro (Tuna Belly)
Tuna (Maguro)
Unagi (Broiled Eel)
Uni (Sea Urchin)
2 Pieces Uni Sushi
Wasabi Tobiko
White Tuna
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Yellowtail Toro (Hamachi Belly)
NORIMAKI (Seaweed Outside Rolls)
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Ebi (Shrimp) Roll
Futomaki (Half)
Ikura Roll
Kani Roll
Mango Roll
Masago Roll
Oshinko Roll
Rice Roll
Salmon Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tamago Roll
Tuna Roll
Yellowtail/Scallion Roll
YT/Jallapeno Roll
URAMAKI (Rice Outside Rolls)
Alaskan R
Avocado Cucumber R
California R
Chicken Tempura R
Eel Avocado R
Eel Cucumber R
Kanpyo Avocado R
King Crab Leg R
Salmon Avocado R
Salmon Cucumber R
Salmon Skin R
Scallop Cucumber R
Shrimp Avocado
Shrimp Tempura R
Soft Shell Crab R
Spicy Salmon Avocado R
Spicy Scallop R
Spicy Tuna Avocado R
Tuna Avocado R
Tuna Cucumber R
Veggie R
cucumber, avocado, oshinko (Japanese pickled radish)
Veggie Tempura R
yum and brocoli tenpura, sweet kabayaki sauce
Yam Tempura R
Yellowtail Jalapeño R
daikichi ORIGINAL ROLLS
2022 R
Soft Shell Crab & Avocado, topped with seared black peppered tuna & golden tobiko for a crackling and golden new year 🎉❤️🎊
4 Guys R
Tempura Fried Unagi with Cucumber, Tuna, Salmon, and White Fish topped of with spicy mayo and eel sauce
608 R
Spicy tuna, avocado, yellowtail, golden tobiko
Bad Boy R
Shrimp tempura , tuna, super white tuna, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, masago
Batman R
Kanikama, avocado, tuna, salmon, caviar
Boston R
Shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, mayo
Cancun R
Spicy tuna, tempura crunch, chili powder
Chef’s R
Eel, avocado, peanut sauce
Daikichi R
Spicy tuna, tempura crunch, avocado, masago
Dragon R
Kanikama, cucumber, eel, avocado
Dynamic R
Tuna, white fish, masago, avocado, spicy mayo, aonori whole roll is lightly tempura fried
Freeman R
Spicy salmon, yellowtail
Fried Oyster R
Fried oyster, avocado, caviar
Fuji R
Spicy tuna, tempura crunch inside and outside
Funky Monkey R
King crab, avocado, masago
Godzilla R
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, lettuce, peanut sauce, masago
Harry Potter R
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, aonori
Hello Kitty R
Grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber with soy bean seaweed
House Special R
Smoked salmon, kani, avocado, masago
Linsanity R
Spicy salmon, avocado, yellowtail, salmon, sriracha
Mango Tango R
Shrimp tempura, avocado, mango, spicy mayo
Masahiro R
Eel, tempura crunch, salmon, avocado, spicy mayo
Matsui R
Spicy yellowtail, tempura crunch, bonito flakes
Mega R
Shrimp tempura, spicy salmon
Mets R
Spicy salmon, avocado, salmon, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
Montclair R
Kanikama, avocado, tuna, bonito flakes
New Year R
Salmon, tempura flakes, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, bonito flakes
Orange Dragon R
Eel, avocado, tempura crunch, salmon , black caviar
Pancho V R
Avocado, tempura crunch, spicy tuna
Panda R
Shrimp tempura, super white tuna, black caviar
Philly R
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber
Playoff R
Spicy tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, black peppered tuna
Poinsettia R
Spicy tuna, tuna, avocado, golden tobiko
Popeye R
Shrimp tempura, peanut topping
Rainbow Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, avocado, scallions
Roll of Honor
Spicy tuna, avocado, salmon, wasabi caviar
Sakura R
Salmon, avocado, salmon, tuna
Spicy Lovers R
spicy tuna, avocado, spicy salmon, shichimi spices
Spicy Shrimp Tempura R
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, masago
Sushi Sandwich
Tuna, super white tuna, avocado, tempura crunch, spicy mayo, soy bean seaweed, masago
Upper Montclair R
Kanikama, avocado, white tuna ,spicy sauce
Valentine R
Deep Fried Lobster tail tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, masago
Yankees R
Spicy tuna, avocado, tuna, tempura crunch, spicy mayo
daikichi SEASONAL ROLLS
Back to School R
School can be hard, ease the pain with our new special roll! Shrimp Tempura topped with a layer of avocado and red caviar, with a touch of homemade sweet mango sauce
Dear Mama R
Celebrate Mama: Shrimp tempura, Eel, Avocado + Eel Sauce in White Seaweed
Haru R
Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, Fluke, Lime, Wasabi Masago
Heat Wave R
Salmon, cucumber, asparagus, yellowtail, chili powder
Jingle Bell Roll
eel and cucumber roll topped with tuna and fluke, dressed with spicy mayo, red and green masago
Sunshine R
Tuna, cucumber, avocado, masago, spicy mayo
Volcano R
Kanikama, cucumber, avocado, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo
daikichi RICE PAPER ROLLS
080808 R
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, lettuce, spicy mayo, caviar
20th Anniversary R
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, lettuce, wasabi mayo, caviar
Hawaii R
Spicy tuna tartar, tempura crunch, celery crunch, miso sauce
John R
Shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, peanut sauce
Summer R
Tuna, avocado, mango, spicy mayo