Introducing Japanese ramen restaurant Sazan's new sister restaurant in West Campus on 29th, Daiboku. We focus on shoyu and miso-style ramen and other Japanese dishes. This includes a smoked chicken shoyu ramen and spicy miso ramen with pork shoulder chashu and a habanero-lime slaw. There's also a bar stocked with Japanese whiskey, sakes, beer, and wine. Come in and enjoy today!