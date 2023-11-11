Daiboku 609 West 29th
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Introducing Japanese ramen restaurant Sazan's new sister restaurant in West Campus on 29th, Daiboku. We focus on shoyu and miso-style ramen and other Japanese dishes. This includes a smoked chicken shoyu ramen and spicy miso ramen with pork shoulder chashu and a habanero-lime slaw. There's also a bar stocked with Japanese whiskey, sakes, beer, and wine. Come in and enjoy today!
Location
609 West 29th, Austin, TX 78705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Austin
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurant