Daikokuya Anex

review star

No reviews yet

321 E 1/4 1st Street

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

Cold Appetizers

California Roll

California Roll

$8.95

a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetable avocado, cucumber, kalware radish. 8pcs.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetarian-friendly kappa maki. 6pcs.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$6.50

assorted pickles including kimchi and takuwan radish with shiso leaf

Mix Sashimi

Mix Sashimi

$14.50

3pcs raw tuna and 4pcs salmon with radish shavings

Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$14.50

7pcs raw salmon and radish shavings

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Daikokuya original kimchi

Crunchy Poke Salad

Crunchy Poke Salad

$12.00

red leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, avocado, mayo, tuna or salmon or mix poke with crunchy thin tortilla on top

Appetizers

Homemade Gyoza

Homemade Gyoza

$9.50

5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside. made fresh every day in store

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.50

deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

5pcs octopus ball

Shiso Age

Shiso Age

$7.95

ground spicy tuna wrapped in a shiso leaf and deep fried in tempura batter

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$9.50

our crunchy and juicy deep fried breaded pork cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki (AP)

Chicken Teriyaki (AP)

$9.50

roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce

Sliced Roast Pork

Sliced Roast Pork

$9.50

seared homemade pork belly chashu with sweet glaze and green onions

Sausage

Sausage

$6.95

5pcs flavorful and juicy pork sausage garnished with onion slices and mustard

Tempura

Tempura

$14.00

vegetables and 3 pieces of shrimp deep fried in tempura batter

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!

Tofu Nugget

Tofu Nugget

$6.50

deep fried tofu and vegetables w/ sweet chili sauce

Sprig Veggie Roll

Sprig Veggie Roll

$5.20

3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce

Noodle

Daikoku Ramen

Daikoku Ramen

$17.00

our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$18.00

mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$18.00

too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00

Vegan Spicy Sesame Ramen

Vegan Spicy Sesame Ramen

$16.00

bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean

Vegan White Creamy Ramen

$16.00
Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$14.50

japanese style pan-fried noodles. onions, bean sprouts, carrot, cabbage, and pork belly with yakisoba (barbecue) sauce ~ comes with salad **Vegetarian option available by request

Spicy Miso Tsukemen

Spicy Miso Tsukemen

$18.50

too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00

Rice Bowl

Regular Size Rice Bowl come with Miso Soup and Salad
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.50

onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request

Pork Cutlet Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$15.00

breaded in panko crumbs and deep fried pork cutlet cooked again with egg in a soy sauce marinade

Chashu Pork Bowl

Chashu Pork Bowl

$15.50

our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze

Chicken Egg Bowl

Chicken Egg Bowl

$14.00

chopped chicken leg cooked with egg and onion in a house soy sauce

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.50

that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$25.00

teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice

Tempura Bowl

$15.00

3 pcs of shrimp and vegetables tempura over rice

Sashimi Bowl

Sashimi Bowl

$18.95

slices of raw tuna or salmon over a bowl of sushi rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.95

with our original poke sauce, it’s a little bit spicy. onion, masago, green onion, flavored sesame seeds & seaweed, over steamed rice

Ex Ramen Topping

Spicy Miso Bomb

Spicy Miso Bomb

$1.50
Ex Black Garlic Oil

Ex Black Garlic Oil

$1.00
Extra Chashu Pork

Extra Chashu Pork

$4.50
Extra Egg

Extra Egg

$2.00
Extra Green Onion

Extra Green Onion

$1.50

Extra Bean Sprout

$1.00
Extra Bamboo Shoot

Extra Bamboo Shoot

$2.00
Extra Corn

Extra Corn

$1.50
Extra Wet Seweed

Extra Wet Seweed

$1.50

Extra Dried Seweed

$1.50
Extra Butter

Extra Butter

$1.50
Extra Tofu

Extra Tofu

$2.00
Extra Chicken Brest Chashu

Extra Chicken Brest Chashu

$3.50
Extra Soup

Extra Soup

$4.00
Extra Noodle

Extra Noodle

$3.50
Extra Cabbege

Extra Cabbege

$2.00

Side

Rice

$1.50
Salad

Salad

$1.50

Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$1.50

Combo

Ramen Combo

Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$23.00

R + Pork Cutlet

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Sashimi bowl

$25.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$27.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Poke Bowl

$25.00

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Tempura Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Combo

Miso and Small Fried Rice

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Beef Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Sashimi Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Poke Rice

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$28.00

Served with a salad.

Miso and Small Tempura Rice

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Vegan Spicy Sesame Combo

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Poke Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Ramen and Small Tempura Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen Combo

Tsuekemen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Fried Rice

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Beef Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$23.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Poke Bowl

$26.00

Served with a salad.

Tsukerman and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$28.50

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Tempura Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Vegan White Combo

White Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$21.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Poke Bowl

$24.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Tempura Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Drink

Soft Drink

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke (Can)

$2.00

Sprite (Can)

$2.00

Diet Coke (Can)

$2.00

Melon Cream Soda

$4.00

Mango Cream Soda

$4.00

Iced Green Tea (Can)

$3.00

Iced Oolong Tea (Can)

$3.00

Ramune Soda

$3.00

Milk Coffee (Can)

$3.00

Calpico (Can)

$3.00

Calpico Soda (Can)

$3.00

Merchant Goods

Food

Dressing Bottle

Dressing Bottle

$7.00

Goods

Daikokuya Original T-shirts

$25.00
Daikokuya Original Tea Cup

Daikokuya Original Tea Cup

$8.00

Daikokuya Orignal Cap

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Daikokuya Annex is the first Daikokuya Take - Out Restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, You can now enjoy our famous ramen at your home!! Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002, One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings. We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.

Website

Location

321 E 1/4 1st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Directions

