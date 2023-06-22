Daikokuya Anex

Restaurant info

Daikokuya Annex is the first Daikokuya Take - Out Restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles, You can now enjoy our famous ramen at your home!! Daikokuya Opened its first location in Los Angeles in 2002, One of the first ramen bars in the scene of LA, Daikokuya has since expanded into multiple spots beyond its original location of Little Tokyo. Tonkotsu broth is Our signature due to its delicious umami flavor, and Ramen is made with custom noodles that incorporate our signature broth and the perfect mix of toppings. We have locations in Little Tokyo, El Monte, Sawtelle, and Monterey Park.

