Daikokuya - El Monte 9911 Garvey Avenue

Daikoku Ramen (To Go)

$16.50

our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.