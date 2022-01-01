Main picView gallery

Daikokuya - El Monte 9911 Garvey Avenue

No reviews yet

9911 Garvey Avenue

El Monte, CA 91733

Popular Items

Spicy Miso Ramen (To Go)
Daikoku Ramen (To Go)
Homemade Gyoza (To Go)

* Cold Appetizers *

California Roll (To Go)

California Roll (To Go)

$8.95

a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs

Spicy Tuna Roll (To Go)

Spicy Tuna Roll (To Go)

$9.95

Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetable avocado, cucumber, kalware radish. 8pcs.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetarian-friendly kappa maki. 6pcs.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00

Daikokuya original kimchi

Crunchy Poke Salad

Crunchy Poke Salad

$12.00

red leaf lettuce, arugula, tomato, avocado, mayo, tuna or salmon or mix poke with crunchy thin tortilla on top

Salmon Roll (To Go)
$9.95

$9.95

* Appetizers *

Homemade Gyoza (To Go)

Homemade Gyoza (To Go)

$9.50

5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside. made fresh every day in store

Chicken Karaage (To Go)

Chicken Karaage (To Go)

$9.50

deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce

Takoyaki (To Go)

Takoyaki (To Go)

$7.50

5pcs octopus ball

Shiso Age

Shiso Age

$7.95

ground spicy tuna wrapped in a shiso leaf and deep fried in tempura batter

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$9.50

our crunchy and juicy deep fried breaded pork cutlet

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.50

roasted tender dark thigh meat collaborated with our original teriyaki sauce

Sliced Roast Pork

Sliced Roast Pork

$9.50

seared homemade pork belly chashu with sweet glaze and green onions

Edamame (To Go)

Edamame (To Go)

$5.00

boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!

Tofu Nugget

Tofu Nugget

$6.50

deep fried tofu and vegetables w/ sweet chili sauce

Sprig Veggie Roll

Sprig Veggie Roll

$5.20Out of stock

3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce

Shrimp Pop ( To Go)
$7.50

$7.50

* Noodle *

Daikoku Ramen (To Go)

Daikoku Ramen (To Go)

$16.50

our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.

Spicy Miso Ramen (To Go)

Spicy Miso Ramen (To Go)

$17.50

mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)

Tsukemen (To Go)

Tsukemen (To Go)

$17.50

too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00

Spicy Sesame Vegan Ramen (To Go)

Spicy Sesame Vegan Ramen (To Go)

$15.50

bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean

Vegan White Ramen

Vegan White Ramen

$15.50

tomato, arugula, zucchini * No MSG - sauce contains soybean

* Rice Bowl *

Regular Size Rice Bowl come with Miso Soup and Salad
Fried Rice (To Go)

Fried Rice (To Go)

$14.50

onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request

Kat-D (Togo)

Kat-D (Togo)

$15.00

breaded in panko crumbs and deep fried pork cutlet cooked again with egg in a soy sauce marinade

Buta-D (To Go)

Buta-D (To Go)

$15.50

our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze

Chicken Egg Bowl

Chicken Egg Bowl

$14.00

chopped chicken leg cooked with egg and onion in a house soy sauce

Beef Bowl (To Go)

Beef Bowl (To Go)

$14.50

that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (To Go)

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (To Go)

$14.00

our crispy chicken thigh with teriyaki sauce over a bowl of rice

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$25.00

teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

$18.95

slices of raw tuna or salmon over a bowl of sushi rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.95

with our original poke sauce, it’s a little bit spicy. onion, masago, green onion, flavored sesame seeds & seaweed, over steamed rice

* Side *

Rice

$1.50

Salad

$1.50

Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.

Miso Soup

$1.50

* Ramen Combo *

Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice (To Go)
$21.95

$21.95

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl To Go
$22.50

$22.50

R + Pork Cutlet

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
$22.95

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
$20.50

$20.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$21.50

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
$21.50

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Salmon Sashimi bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
$26.95

$26.95

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Poke Bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

* Miso Combo *

Miso Ramen and Small Fried Rice
$22.95

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
$23.50

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
$23.95

$23.95

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
$21.50

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
$22.50

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$22.50

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Salmon Sashimi Bowl
$25.50

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Poke Rice
$25.50

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Miso Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
$27.95

$27.95

Served with a salad.

* Vegan Spicy Sesame Combo *

Sesame Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
$22.50

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Fried Rice
$21.95

$21.95

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
$22.95

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
$20.50

$20.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
$21.50

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$21.50

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Salmon Sashimi Bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Poke Bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Sesame Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
$26.95

$26.95

Served with a salad.

*Vegan White Ramen Combo*

White Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl
$22.50

$22.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Fried Rice
$21.95

$21.95

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl
$22.95

$22.95

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl
$20.50

$20.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Beef Bowl
$21.00

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
$21.00

$21.00

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Salmon Sashimi Bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Poke Bowl
$24.50

$24.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
$26.95

$26.95

Served with a salad.

* Ex Ramen Topping *

Extra Chashu Pork (To Go)
$4.50

$4.50

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Green Onion ( To Go)
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Bean Sprout
$1.00

$1.00

Extra Bamboo Shoot
$2.00

$2.00

Extra Corn (To Go)
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Wet Seweed
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Dried Seweed
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Butter
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Soup

$4.00

Extra Soup (Spicy Miso)
$4.50

$4.50

Extra Soup (Sesame)
$4.00

$4.00

Extra Soup (Tomato)
$4.00

$4.00

Extra Cabbege
$2.00

$2.00

Extra Chicken Brest Chashu
$4.50

$4.50

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Spicy Miso Bomb
$1.50

$1.50

Extra Noodle
$3.50

$3.50

Extra Noodle (Spicy Miso) To Go
$3.95

$3.95

Extra Noodle (Tsukemen)
$3.95

$3.95

Extra Gulten Free Noodle
$4.00

$4.00

* Sake *

Bishamon Sake

Bishamon Sake

$19.50

Nigori Sake

$12.50

* Soft Drink *

Milk Coffee (Can)
$3.00

$3.00

Calpico (Can)
$3.00

$3.00

Calpico Soda (Can)
$3.00

$3.00

Ramune Soda

$3.00

Iced Green Tea
$3.50

$3.50

Iced Oolong Tea
$3.50

$3.50

Beer

Happy Asahi

$3.99

Appetizer

Happy Sausage
$4.99

$4.99

Happy Chicken Karaage
$7.99

$7.99

Happy Takoyaki
$5.99

$5.99

Happy Spring Roll
$3.99

$3.99

Happy Edamame
$3.99

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
9911 Garvey Avenue, El Monte, CA 91733

