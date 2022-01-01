Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daikokuya - Monterey Park 111 North Atlantic Blvd

111 North Atlantic Blvd

Monterey Park, CA 91754

Popular Items

Daikoku Ramen
Spicy Miso Ramen
Homemade Gyoza

*Cold Appetizers*

California Roll

California Roll

$8.95

a lo-cal favorite. imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish. 8pcs

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Avocado, cucumber, kaiware radish, and tuna with a kick. 8pcs.

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$7.95

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetable avocado, cucumber, kalware radish. 8pcs.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Can substitute for only vegetables by request. vegetarian-friendly kappa maki. 6pcs.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna sashimi rolled in the authentic hosomaki style. 6pcs.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00Out of stock

Daikokuya original kimchi

Salmon Carpaccio

$13.00

Homemade Carpaccio Sauce with Parsley and Parmesan Cheese over Salmon Sashimi

*Appetizers*

Homemade Gyoza

Homemade Gyoza

$9.50

5pcs pan-fried dumplings with a mix of black pork and vegetables inside. made fresh every day in store

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.50

deep fried leg meat chicken marinated with soy sauce based sauce

Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.50

5pcs octopus ball

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$9.50

our crunchy and juicy deep fried breaded pork cutlet

Sliced Roast Pork

Sliced Roast Pork

$9.50

seared homemade pork belly chashu with sweet glaze and green onions

Sausage

Sausage

$6.95

5pcs flavorful and juicy pork sausage garnished with onion slices and mustard

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

boiled soy beans.. beer’s best friend!

Tofu Nugget

Tofu Nugget

$6.50

deep fried tofu and vegetables w/ sweet chili sauce

Sprig Veggie Roll

Sprig Veggie Roll

$5.20

3pcs deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili dipping sauce

Geso Age

$8.95Out of stock

Deep Fried Squid Leg

Shrimp Pop

$7.50

Tasty Deep Fried Shrimp

Asparagus Pork

$9.50

Grilled Asparagus wrapped by sliced Pork Belly with special Sauce

Pork Kimchi

$7.50

Deep Fried Gyoza

$9.50

*Noodle*

Daikoku Ramen

Daikoku Ramen

$16.50

our famous tonkotsu soup base infused with our secret blended soy sauce. homemade tender pork belly chashu, marinated boiled egg, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, green onions, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds. recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork Also available: ask for the richer, Kotteri flavor which uses added soup exracted from the back fat.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$17.50

mild spicy miso with pork broth & thicker noodles. * already includes KOTTERI flavor. can change to no KOTTERI by request. recommended toppings: corn, butter, wakame (wet seaweed)

Tsukemen

Tsukemen

$17.50

too hot? noodles cooled under running water, seared chashu, and all the other fixings separated and ready for dipping in a bowl of delicious pork broth recommended toppings: add kotteri flavor, nori (dried seaweed), extra chashu pork, vinegar *Change soup to spicy miso taste add 1.00

Spicy Miso Tsukemen

$18.50

Vegan White Ramen

$15.50

bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean

Spicy Sesame Vegan Ramen

Spicy Sesame Vegan Ramen

$15.50

bean sprouts, green onion, carrot, and garlic *sauce contains wheat and soybean

*Rice Bowl*

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$14.50

onions, green onions, egg, corn, imitation crab, and our chopped chashu pork with rice **Vegetarian option available by request

Pork Cutlet Bowl

Pork Cutlet Bowl

$15.00

breaded in panko crumbs and deep fried pork cutlet cooked again with egg in a soy sauce marinade

Chashu Pork Bowl

Chashu Pork Bowl

$15.50

our homemade pork belly grilled and served over rice with green onions pickled ginger and a sweet glaze

Chicken Egg Bowl

Chicken Egg Bowl

$14.00

chopped chicken leg cooked with egg and onion in a house soy sauce

Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.50

that’s the one you know the beef bowl with onions and ginger

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$25.00

teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice

Salmon Sashimi Bowl

$18.95

slices of raw salmon over a bowl of sushi rice

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$18.95

with our original poke sauce, it’s a little bit spicy. onion, masago, green onion, flavored sesame seeds & seaweed, over steamed rice

*Ramen Combo*

Daikoku Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$21.95

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Poke Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.50

R + Pork Cutlet

Daikoku Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.95

Served with a salad.

*Spicy Miso Combo*

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$23.95

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Poke Rice

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$27.95

Served with a salad.

*Tsukemen Combo*

Tsukemen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$23.95

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Fried Rice

$22.95

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$21.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Beef Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Poke Bowl

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukemen and Small Salmon Sashimi Bowl

$25.50

Served with a salad.

Tsukerman and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$27.95

Served with a salad.

Tsuekemen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy Miso Tsukemen Combo

Spicy MisoTsuekemen and Small Pork Cutlet

$24.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsukemen and Small Fried Rice

$23.95

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsukemen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$24.95

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsukemen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsuekemen and Small Beef Bowl

$23.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsuekemen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsuekemen and Small Poke Bowl

$26.50

Served with a salad.

Spicy MisoTsukerman and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$28.95

Served with a salad.

Spicy Sesame Combo

Spicy Sesame and Small Pork Cutlet

$22.50

Spicy Sesame and Small Fried Rice

$21.95

Spicy Sesame and Small Chashu Pork

$22.95

Spicy Sesame and Small Chicken Egg

$20.50

Spicy Sesame and Small Beef

$21.50

Spicy Sesame and Smalll Salmon Sashimi

$24.50

Spicy Sesame and Small Poke

$24.50

Spicy Sesame and Small Eel Teriyaki

$26.95

*White Combo*

White Ramen and Small Pork Cutlet Bowl

$22.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Fried Rice

$21.95

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chashu Pork Bowl

$22.95

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Chicken Egg Bowl

$20.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Beef Bowl

$21.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Sashimi Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Poke Bowl

$24.50

Served with a salad.

White Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl

$26.95

Served with a salad.

*Ex Ramen Topping*

Extra Noodle

$3.50

Extra Noodle (Spicy Miso)

$3.95

Extra Noodle (Tsukemen)

$3.95

Extra Gulten Free Noodle

$4.00

Extra Soup

$4.00

Extra Soup (Spicy Miso)

$4.50

Extra Soup (Sesame)

$4.00

Extra Chashu Pork

$4.50

Extra Chicken Brest Chashu

$4.50

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Green Onion

$1.50

Extra Bean Sprout

$1.00

Extra Bamboo Shoot

$2.00

Extra Corn

$1.50

Extra Wet Seweed

$1.50

Extra Dried Seweed

$1.50

Extra Butter

$1.50

Extra Cabbege

$2.00

Spicy Bomb

$1.50

*Side*

Rice

$1.50

Salad

$1.50

Cabbage salad, homemade Mayo dressing.

Miso Soup

$1.50

Soft Drink

Coke (Can)

$1.50

Sprite (can)

$1.50

Calpico (Can)

$3.00

Calpico Soda (Can)

$3.00

Milk Coffee (Can)

$3.00

Beer

Must be 21 to purchase.

Sapporo Light (S)

$4.50

Asahi (L)

$8.00

Sake

Bishamon Sake

Bishamon Sake

$19.50

Nigori Sake

$12.50

Mix Berry

$16.00

One Cup Ozeki

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 North Atlantic Blvd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Directions

