Daikon Banh Mi Shop 1805 29th St Suite 1138

No reviews yet

1805 29th St Suite 1138

Bouldler, CO 80301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Banh Mi Sandwiches

The Original - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled pork, Kewpie mayo, BBQ Hoisin, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro.

The Original - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled pork, Kewpie mayo, BBQ Hoisin, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion, jalapeno, cilantro.

Firebird - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, Sriracha mayo, Super Spicy chili garlic, kimchi, fresno chile, crispy shallot, cilantro

Firebird - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled Lemongrass Chicken, Sriracha mayo, Super Spicy chili garlic, kimchi, fresno chile, crispy shallot, cilantro

Aporkalypse - 8"

$12.95Out of stock

Grilled pork, bacon, creamy pate, kewpie mayo, BBQ hoisin, pickled red onion, spicy house pickles, fresno chile, cilantro

Aporkalypse - 4"

$6.49Out of stock

Grilled pork, bacon, creamy pate, kewpie mayo, BBQ hoisin, pickled red onion, spicy house pickles, fresno chile, cilantro

Beefy Ginger - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Slow braised beef, cilantro maggi mayo, ponzu drizzle, pickled ginger, fresh jalapeño, house slaw

Beefy Ginger - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Slow braised beef, cilantro maggi mayo, ponzu drizzle, pickled ginger, fresh jalapeño, house slaw

Sticky Chicken - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken, teriyaki, kewpie mayo, cucumber, fresh greens, scallions, black sesame seed, cilantro

Sticky Chicken - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Grilled chicken, teriyaki, kewpie mayo, cucumber, fresh greens, scallions, black sesame seed, cilantro

Impossible Banh - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Sweet and spicy Impossible “beef”, vegan mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onions, jalapeno, cilantro

Impossible Banh - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Sweet and spicy Impossible “beef”, vegan mayo, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onions, jalapeno, cilantro

Tofu Time - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Salt & pepper tofu, kewpie mayo, cucumber, BBQ hoisin, pickled ginger, house slaw

Tofu Time - 4"

$5.95Out of stock

Salt & pepper tofu, kewpie mayo, cucumber, BBQ hoisin, pickled ginger, house slaw

Shroomin' 2.0 - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Roasted umami mushroom, thai peanut satay, cucumber, kimchi, red bell pepper, fresno chile, cilantro

Shroomin' 2.0 - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Roasted umami mushroom, thai peanut satay, cucumber, kimchi, red bell pepper, fresno chile, cilantro

Veggie Dynamite - 8"

$11.95Out of stock

Maggi Mayo, sambal, Kimchi, Red Bell pepper, Cucumbers, Banh Slaw, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, pickled ginger, Cilantro

Veggie Dynamite - 4"

$5.99Out of stock

Maggi Mayo, sambal, Kimchi, Red Bell pepper, Cucumbers, Banh Slaw, Pickled Daikon, Crispy Shallots, pickled ginger, Cilantro

Slammin' Salmon - 8"

$14.95Out of stock

Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots

Slammin' Salmon - 4"

$7.99Out of stock

Honey smoked salmon, kewpie, teriyaki, pickled onions, greens, scallions, crispy shallots

Bowls

Chicken Yaki

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken, teriyaki, scallion, black sesame, pickled cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon

Original Banh Bowl

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled pork, BBQ Hoisin, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon, pickled red onion jalapeno, cilantro, jasmine rice

The Slow Braiser

$11.95Out of stock

Slow braised beef, ponzu drizzle, pickled ginger, fresh jalapeños, house slaw, furikake seasoning, jasmine rice

Piggyback

$11.95Out of stock

Grilled pork, bacon, BBQ Hoisin, Sriracha Mayo, House pickles,pickled red onion, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, jasmine rice

Veggie Crunch

$11.95Out of stock

Cucumber, Banh slaw, kimchi, pickled daikon, red bell pepper, crispy shallot, scallions, pickled ginger, black sesame, peanut satay, jasmine rice

Fishbowl

$14.95Out of stock

Honey smoked salmon, teriyaki, cucumber, pickled onion, fresno chile, scallions, crispy shallot, black sesame

Garlic Noodles

$11.95Out of stock

Stir fried noodles, garlic, special sauce blend, scallions, crispy shallots, black sesame, and choice of protein

Kid's Bowl

$6.50Out of stock

Rice or garlic noodles, choice of protein, carrots, cucumbers, and mochi

Tofu-Riffic

$11.95Out of stock

Sides

Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Assorted flavors

Banh Slaw

$2.50Out of stock

Red cabbage, carrots, cilantro, tossed with vinegar and sesame

Mochi

$2.50Out of stock

Assorted flavors

Jasmine Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Steamed jasmine rice

Garlic Noodles

$3.00Out of stock

Side of plain garlic noodles

Bottled Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coca Cola

$2.75Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$2.75Out of stock

Boylan's Cream Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Mortal Kombucha

$4.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

House grilled meats, delicious plant based proteins, fresh baked bread, scratch sauces, and house pickled veggies all combine together for our inspired Banh Mi sandwiches and Asian inspired rice and noodle bowls.

Location

1805 29th St Suite 1138, Bouldler, CO 80301

Directions

