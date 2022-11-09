Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily Bar & Grill

962 Reviews

$$

4560 N Lincoln

Chicago, IL 60625

Popular Items

Daily Burger
Chicken Fingers
Santa Fe Salad

Starters

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Crispy chicken tenders comes with a small side of fries and honey mustard & BBQ dipping sauce

Chili

$6.50

Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.50

Corn Dogs

$9.00

These mini crispy battered dogs made with turkey dogs will hit the spot. Served with a Dijon mustard dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Famous hand-cut French fries. Add Cheddar sauce...$2.00, Chili...$3.00

Hummus

$11.00

Hummus comes with pita wedges, sliced cucumbers and sliced tomatoes.

Nachos

$7.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

A flour tortilla filled with melted chihuahua cheese and a cilantro pesto sauce. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa. Guacamole and/or jalapeno available upon request.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip! Rich, creamy and cheesy, brimming with spinach and artichokes. Served with tortilla chips.

Tater Tots

$8.00

Veggies

$6.00

Wings 6

$12.00

6 wings hot, medium, mild, BBQ or naked. Comes with a side of celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing. Hot sauce on the side if you want!

Soup

$6.50

Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$15.00

Thin sliced sirloin, grilled green peppers & onions topped with pepper jack cheese served on French bread. Served with a side of fries.

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Classic grilled cheese with American and cheddar cheese, tomatoes and Dijon mustard. Comes with a side of fries!

Plain Grill Cheese

$9.00

As traditional as it comes... Toasted brioche bread with melted American cheese. Comes with a side of fries.

Honeymooner

$14.00

One of the original sandwiches made by the owner of the Daily, this sandwich is made with smoked turkey, bacon, mozzarella, honey mustard sauce on a grilled brioche. Comes with a side of fries.

Rick's BLT

$12.00

As classic as the man it's made after.... Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes in brioche bread is just what your looking for! This sandwich comes with side of fries and a side of mayo. Also add chicken or turkey.

Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Satisfy your sweet and savory combination with this classic! Ground beef mixed with BBQ sauce & some seasoning, green peppers and onions. Served with a side of tater tots and coleslaw.

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled sirloin steak and sautéed onions topped with mozzarella cheese served on a toasted French roll. Comes with a side of fries.

Turkey Reuben

$14.00

A twist on a classic Rueben made with smoked turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut on grilled rye. Thousand island comes on the side as well as a side of fries.

Off The Grill

Blackened Florentine Sandwich

$14.00

Blackened grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted red peppers & sautéed spinach with a cilantro pesto spread on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

What to try something HOT!!! Our grilled buffalo chicken sandwich should hit the spot. Grilled chicken breast dipped in a buffalo hot sauce and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with fries, a side of celery and blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Enjoy our delicious chicken sandwich. A marinated grilled chicken breast on top of a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes & onions on the side. Served with fries.

Daily Burger

$14.00

10 oz burger grilled just the say you want served on a toasted classic bun. Served with a side of fries and lettuce, tomatoes and onions on the side.

Patty Melt

$16.00

10 oz burger patty cooked the way you want and your choice of cheese. Topped with grilled onions on a grilled rye bread. Served with a side of fries.

Sunday Edition

$17.00

10 oz burger grilled the way you want!!! Topped with bacon, your choice of cheese, grilled mushrooms & grilled onions with tomatoes & lettuce on the side. This burger comes with a side of fries.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Classic Caesar Salad with romaine lettuce, homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with a creamy Caesar dressing on the side.

Chopped Chicken Salad

$15.00

Green leaf lettuce, topped with chicken, bacon, blue cheese crumble, black olives, red onions, chopped cucumbers, hearts of palm, tomatoes and chicken. Red wine mustard vinaigrette comes on the side.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce topped with chopped smoked turkey breast, bacon, blue cheese crumble, tomatoes, avocados and chopped hard-boiled egg. Comes with a creamy buttermilk dressing on the side.

House Salad

$8.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with red onions, shredded carrots and garlic croutons with your choice of dressing on the side.

Santa Fe Salad

$12.00

Green leaf lettuce topped with strips of grilled chicken, cheddar, tomatoes, green onions, avocados, black beans, corn, and crispy tortilla strips. Avocado ranch dressing on the side.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Romaine lettuce topped with grilled sirloin steak, blue cheese, tomatoes, red onions, croutons and served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Susan's apple

$12.00

Mixed greens topped with blue cheese, dried cranberries, apples, walnuts and served with an apple cider vinaigrette on the side.

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

This pizza comes with chopped grilled chicken, mozzarella, red onions and a tangy BBQ sauce.

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

This pizza comes topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic and a zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

As traditional as pizza comes.... Pepperoni, mozzarella and zesty tomato sauce. You can't go wrong with this pizza.

Pesto Pizza

$14.00

This delicious pizza comes topped with goat cheese, sliced tomato, garlic and basil pesto. For an uniquely delectable treat, top your pizza with shrimp!

Veggie Lovers Pizza

$14.00

Topped with mozzarella, fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, onions, red peppers and a tomato pesto sauce.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

For those who just want a tasty pizza!!! Mozzarella cheese and a zesty tomato sauce.

Lighter Side

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

A healthy choice to a burger.... our black bean burger is topped with cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and grilled onions on a classic brioche bun and served with a side of fries.

Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Taste this wonderful wrap made with a spicy grilled chicken breast, corn, lettuce, black beans and chipotle mayo inside a toasted flour tortilla. Served with a side of fries.

Hotel California

$11.00

This sandwich no longer comes with sprouts!!!! Mozzarella cheese, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomatoes and cilantro pesto packed into a crispy French roll and served with buttermilk dressing on the side. This sandwich come with a side of fries.

Turkey Burger

$14.00

Seasoned ground turkey burger topped with your choice of cheese (no charge), lettuce, tomatoes and onions a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of fries.

Tacos

$13.00

Comfort

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Chili Mac

$12.00

Fish-n-Chips

$15.00

Jambalaya

$15.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Beverages

Ginger Beer Can

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$4.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.75

Tea Blackberry

$3.75

Tea Passionfruit

$3.75

Coke Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Since 1993, The Daily has been pleasing people with its delicious comfort food, creative martinis and extensive draft beer selection. Located in Chicago's Lincoln Square, Daily is a great place for lunch with friends, dinner with the family, or drinks with the gang on a Friday night.

4560 N Lincoln, Chicago, IL 60625

