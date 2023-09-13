Popular Items

Daily Grind Hot 20oz

$6.95

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Honey I Am Home Iced 16oz

$5.65

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

Breakfast In Bed Hot 12oz

$5.80

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with whip cream.

Featured ChuckWagon Menu

Hot Drinks

The Wagon Express Hot 12oz

$5.85

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 12oz

$5.85

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Cowboy's Choice- Americano Hot 12oz

$4.40

Espresso & Water

Cowboy's Choice- Americano Hot 20oz

$5.50

Espresso & Water

Cold Drinks

The Wagon Express Iced 16oz

$5.85

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Iced 20oz

$6.20

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Iced 24oz

$7.25

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 16oz

$5.85

Iced swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 20oz

$6.20

Iced swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 24oz

$7.25

Iced swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 16oz

$4.50

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 20oz

$5.00

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 24oz

$5.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.65

Espresso and milk

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.15

Espresso and milk

Iced Latte 24oz

$6.20

Espresso and milk

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.15

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Iced Mocha 20oz

$5.70

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Iced Mocha 24oz

$6.95

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Iced Specialty Espresso

Triple shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.

Daily Grind Iced 16oz

$5.15

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Daily Grind Iced 20oz

$5.70

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Daily Grind Iced 24oz

$6.95

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Breakfast In Bed Iced 16oz

$5.80

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with maple cold foam.

Breakfast In Bed Iced 20oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with maple cold foam.

Breakfast In Bed Iced 24oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with maple cold foam.

24/7 Iced- 16oz

$5.80

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk, salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce.

24/7 Iced- 20oz

$6.20

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk, salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce.

24/7 Iced- 24oz

$7.25

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk, salted caramel cold foam, drizzled with caramel sauce.

The Struggle Bus Iced- 16oz

$5.80

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk, topped with caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle.

The Struggle Bus Iced- 20oz

$6.20

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk, topped with caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle.

The Struggle Bus Iced- 24oz

$7.25

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk, topped with caramel cold foam and caramel drizzle.

All Nighter Iced 16oz

$5.80

Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.

All Nighter Iced 20oz

$6.20

Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.

All Nighter Iced 24oz

$7.45

Triple shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with chocolate cold foam, and black salt.

Carpool Iced - 16oz

$5.80

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splash of half n half, topped with orange cold foam and orange peel.

Carpool Iced - 20oz

$6.20

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splash of half n half, topped with orange cold foam and orange peel.

Carpool Iced - 24oz

$7.35

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splash of half n half, topped with orange cold foam and orange peel.

Honey I Am Home Iced 16oz

$5.65

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

Honey I Am Home Iced 20oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

Honey I Am Home Iced 24oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

9 to 5 Iced 16oz

$5.65

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk, topped with raspberry cold foam.

9 to 5 Iced 20oz

$6.20

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk, topped with raspberry cold foam.

9 to 5 Iced 24oz

$7.40

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk, topped with raspberry cold foam.

The Wagon Express Iced 16oz

$5.85

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Iced 20oz

$6.20

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Iced 24oz

$7.25

Iced latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros, topped with cold foam, and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 16oz

$5.85

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 20oz

$6.20

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Iced 24oz

$7.25

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Iced Tea

Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Iced 20oz

$5.00

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Iced 24oz

$6.00

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte Iced 16oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte Iced 20oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte Iced 24oz

$6.00

Iced Tea 16oz

$4.50

Iced Tea 20oz

$5.00

Iced Tea 24oz

$5.50

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 16oz

$4.50

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 20oz

$5.00

Ginger Peach Iced Tea 24oz

$5.50

Iced Water

16oz

$0.25

20oz

$0.35

24oz

$0.45

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Hot Latte 12oz

$4.65

Espresso and milk

Hot Latte 16oz

$5.15

Espresso and milk

Hot Latte 20oz

$6.20

Espresso and milk

Hot Mocha 12oz

$5.15

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Hot Mocha 16oz

$5.70

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Hot Mocha 20oz

$6.95

Espresso, milk, and white or dark chocolate mocha

Americano 12oz Hot

$4.40

Espresso & Water

Americano 20oz

$5.50

Espresso & Water

Straight Shooter 12oz Hot

$5.15

4 shots of Straight Espresso

Hot Specialty Espresso

Daily Grind Hot 12oz

$5.15

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Daily Grind Hot 16oz

$5.70

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Daily Grind Hot 20oz

$6.95

Vanilla Bean Latte with our signature creamy milk, topped off with a dusting of cocoa and vanilla bean powder.

Breakfast In Bed Hot 12oz

$5.80

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with whip cream.

Breakfast In Bed Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with whip cream.

Breakfast In Bed Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, glazed donut, and maple syrup, topped with whip cream.

24/7 Hot- 12oz

$5.80

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk and swirled with salted caramel.

24/7 Hot- 16oz

$6.20

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk and swirled with salted caramel.

24/7 Hot- 20oz

$7.25

Smooth butter toffee latte, with signature creamy milk and swirled with salted caramel.

The Struggle Bus Hot- 12oz

$5.80

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk.

The Struggle Bus Hot- 16oz

$6.20

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk.

The Struggle Bus Hot- 20oz

$7.25

Double espresso with vanilla, creamy caramel, white chocolate, and our signature creamy milk.

All Nighter Hot 12oz

$5.80

Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with whipped cream, and black salt.

All Nighter Hot 16oz

$6.20

Double shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with whipped cream, and black salt.

All Nighter Hot 20oz

$7.45

Triple shot of espresso with double dunked salted dark chocolate, our signature creamy milk, topped with whipped cream, and black salt.

Carpool Hot - 12oz

$5.80

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splashed with half n half.

Carpool Hot - 16oz

$6.20

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splashed with half n half.

Carpool Hot - 20oz

$7.35

Espresso swirled with orange and sweet creaminess, splashed with half n half.

Honey I Am Home Hot 12oz

$5.65

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

Honey I Am Home Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

Honey I Am Home Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, infused with honey and cinnamon, and drizzled with honey.

9 to 5 Hot 12oz

$5.65

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk.

9 to 5 Hot 16oz

$6.20

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk.

9 to 5 Hot 20oz

$7.40

Shot of espresso, white chocolate, raspberry, vanilla bean, splashed with cream, swirled with our signature creamy milk.

The Wagon Express Hot 12oz

$5.85

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

The Wagon Express Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte with our signature creamy milk, swirled with the essence of churros dipped in cinnamon and sugar.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 12oz

$5.85

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 16oz

$6.20

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Wheel To Wheel Hot 20oz

$7.25

Latte swirled with creamy caramel cheesecake, splashed with extra cream and saucy caramel.

Hot Tea

Chai Latte Hot 12oz

$4.50

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Hot 16oz

$5.00

Chai Latte

Chai Latte Hot 20oz

$6.00

Chai Latte

Matcha Latte Hot 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte Hot 16oz

$5.00

Matcha Latte Hot 20oz

$6.00

Hibiscus Hot Tea 12oz

$4.00

Herbal Tea

Hibiscus Hot Tea 16oz

$4.75

Herbal Tea

Ginger Peach Hot Tea 12oz

$4.00

Ginger Peach Hot Tea 16oz

$4.75

Frozen Drinks

Frappes

Caramel Frappe 16oz

$6.00

Caramel Frappe 20oz

$7.00

Caramel Frappe 24oz

$8.00

Mocha Frappe 16oz

$6.00

Mocha Frappe 20oz

$7.00

Mocha Frappe 24oz

$8.00

Vanilla Bean Frappe 16oz

$6.00

Vanilla Bean Frappe 20oz

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Frappe 24oz

$8.00

Custom Frappe 16oz

$6.00

Custom Frappe 20oz

$7.00

Custom Frappe 24oz

$8.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie Frappe 16oz

$6.50

Organic frappe base ingredients, espresso, and all the flavors- vanilla, brown sugar, chocolate all blended into frozen goodness. Topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, and fresh chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Frappe 20oz

$7.50

Organic frappe base ingredients, espresso, and all the flavors- vanilla, brown sugar, chocolate all blended into frozen goodness. Topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, and fresh chocolate chip cookies.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Frappe 24oz

$8.50

Organic frappe base ingredients, espresso, and all the flavors- vanilla, brown sugar, chocolate all blended into frozen goodness. Topped with whipped cream, fudge sauce, and fresh chocolate chip cookies.