American
Breakfast & Brunch

Daily Jam - Tempe

1,329 Reviews

$$

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101

Tempe, AZ 85281

Popular Items

Chipotle Egg Burrito
Original Chop
Waffles (gluten free)

limited time only specials

Signature Chicken and Waffles

$13.25

our famous waffles topped with house breaded and fried chicken strips. all toppings served on side.

BBQ Crispy Chicken Sliders

$10.00

plain & simple

Eggs, Toast, & Grilled Potatoes

Eggs, Toast, & Grilled Potatoes

$10.00

Locally sourced eggs made your way, served with potatoes and your choice of toast

Yogurt N' Granola

$9.00

Blended, home toasted granola, strawberries and blueberries with vanilla yogurt

Healthy Oats

$7.50

Oats, almonds, banana, and wheat-germ served with brown sugar and milk

Oats & Berries

$7.50

Oats, strawberries and blueberries served with brown sugar and milk

Sunshine Bowl

$11.50

Eggs your way, with cheese and your choice of protein, over grilled potatoes.

from the griddle

Waffles (gluten free)

Waffles (gluten free)

$9.50

Waffles made from house made batter served with honey butter and syrup on the side.

Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)

Red Velvet Waffles (gluten free)

$10.50

Daily Jam's Award Winning Red Velvet Waffles topped with cream cheese frosting! Voted Best Waffles in Arizona by Food Network!

Original Pancakes

Original Pancakes

$9.75

Three fluffy pancakes made with house created batter, served with honey butter and a side of syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$9.75

Two thick slices of french toast served with honey butter and syrup on the side

omelettes

The Veg

$12.25

peppers, mushrooms, onions tomato, zucchini, jack and cheddar cheese served with grilled potatoes

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$11.50

egg white omelette served with marinated roma tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and red onion served with grilled potatoes

Loaded

Loaded

$12.75

ham, sausage, bacon, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, zucchini, and assorted cheeses served with grilled potatoes

Hot Juan

$11.75

Chorizo, green pepper, onion, jalapeños, cheese and salsa served with a side of grilled potatoes

Greek

Greek

$11.00

Artichokes, tomato, zucchini, onion, feta and jack cheese served with a side of grilled potatoes

Ncounter

$11.00
The Pear

The Pear

$11.50

bosc pear, havarti cheese, sliced almonds and bacon served with a side of grilled potatoes

BYO Omelet

$8.25

2 Egg omelet - customize it your way!

sautes

Santa Fe

$10.50

Chicken, pepper-spiced veggies, mushrooms, potatoes & melted cheese topped with two eggs and served with a flour tortilla

The Denver

$10.50

Ham, green pepper, onions, grilled potatoes & melted cheese topped with two eggs, served with choice of toast

Huevos N' Chorizo

$10.50

Chorizo, onions, grilled potatoes, salsa, potatoes & cheese topped with 2 eggs, served with a flour tortilla

Phoenix Saute (plant based)

Phoenix Saute (plant based)

$10.50

potatoes, zucchini, onion, tomatoes, vegan mozzarella, and Morning Star soy chorizo, served with avocado, cilantro, and a warm tortilla. plant based.

benes & such

Classic Eggs Benedict

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.75

2 poached eggs, canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce, on english muffin with side of potatoes

Farmers Market Benedict

Farmers Market Benedict

$12.75

2 poached eggs, spinach, tomato, avocado, and hollandaise sauce, on english muffin with side of potatoes

Chipotle Egg Burrito

Chipotle Egg Burrito

$12.25

Bacon, avocado, cilantro, potatoes, scrambled eggs, cheese, and chipotle sauce with a side of potatoes

The Daily Burrito

$11.00

two eggs, cheddar cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham, turkey, sausage, or chorizo wrapped in a flour tortilla and grilled for a crispy crunch - served with a side of salsa and potatoes

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$11.25

served open faced with 2 almost hard fried eggs, gruyere cheese, mustard sauce, black forest ham and tomato on grilled artisan sourdough bread

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Fresh corn tortillas lightly fried, topped with roasted ranchero sauce, melted cheese and 2 fried eggs with side of potatoes

Eddies Breakfast Tacos

Eddies Breakfast Tacos

$11.75Out of stock

three breakfast tacos with scrambled eggs, black beans, crisp red cabbage, shredded provolone cheese, nestled in three warm corn tortillas, served with chipotle mayo, salsa and lime

breakfast sandwiches

Killer

Killer

$11.00

Bacon, gorgonzola, fresh thyme, tomato, and almost hard fried eggs served on artisan ciabatta bread with a side of grilled potatoes

Farmers Choice

$11.00

Ham, cheddar, tomato, red onion, and almost hard fried eggs served on artisan ciabatta bread with a side of grilled potatoes

B.Y.O. Sandwich

B.Y.O. Sandwich

$11.50

Your choice of meat, cheese, and veggies, and almost hard fried eggs on your choice of bread

avocado toast

Bravocado

Bravocado

$10.50

Ciabatta toast topped with avocado, roma tomatoes, feta cheese, and cilantro

Jalapeno Popper Toast

Jalapeno Popper Toast

$10.50

Thick rustic toast topped with cream cheese, avocado, jalapeño slices, crumbled bacon, and cilantro

Soyrizo Avocado Toast (plant based)

Soyrizo Avocado Toast (plant based)

$10.50

thick cut artisan bread, avocado, tomatoes, and Morning Star soy chorizo topped with cilantro

salads & soup

Mediterranean Fresh

$10.50

Fresh spring greens, avocado, artichoke, cucumber, red pepper, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese, sunflower seeds and balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Original Chop

Original Chop

$12.25

Arugula, red cabbage, cranberries, corn, pecans, chicken, feta cheese, couscous, red pepper, green onion and house made basil pesto dressing

Peppered Parmesan Chicken

$10.75

Grilled chicken sautéed with cashews, red peppers, tomato, and a hint of garlic, on romaine with Italian parmesan dressing

Waldorf Chicken

$11.25

Fresh spring greens, thin sliced chicken, caramelized pecans, apples, gorgonzola, and homemade apple cider dressing

Soup of the Day

$3.25+Out of stock

hot sandwiches

Pecos Grille

$11.50

Pepper-grilled chicken breast, jack-jalapeno cheese, lettuce, mayo, and tomato on grilled sourdough served with chips

Grilled Cheese "Melt Down"

$11.50

Jack, cheddar, swiss, american, cream cheese, jalapeños, bacon and tomato on grilled 12 grain served with chips

Portobellini

$11.25

Portobellini mushrooms, roasted red peppers, artichoke, provolone, spinach, and balsamic mayo on grilled ciabatta served with chips

Focaccia Roma-Chicken

$11.50

Grilled chicken, marinated roma tomatoes, balsamic mayo, lettuce, and provolone on fresh baked focaccia bread served with chips

Natie Bomb

$11.50

Smoked bacon, turkey, apple, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomato, mayo, and cheddar cheese on grilled 12 grain served with chips

3rd Street Tuna Melt

$11.00

Albacore tuna, walnuts, apples, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, mayo and melted swiss cheese on 12 grain served with chips

Garden Patty Melt (plant based)

Garden Patty Melt (plant based)

$11.25

a garlic quinoa Gardenburger topped with vegan mozzarella style cheese, spring mix, caramelized onions, tomato, and house-made veganaise Thousand Island spread on toasted sourdough bread, served with kettle chips

cold sandwiches

Smokehouse Avocado Stack

$11.00

Smoked turkey, sprouts, tomatoes, avocado, lettuce and mayo on 12 grain served with a side of chips

Ultimate BLT

$11.00Out of stock

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and egg salad on 12 grain served with a side of chips

Old Fashion Dagwood

$11.00

Turkey, ham, havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, parmesan aioli and pickle on 12 grain served with chips

Carefree Club

$11.75

Sliced chicken, bacon, avocado, swiss, cheddar, gorgonzola, ranch, tomato, lettuce and sprouts on fresh baked focaccia served with chips

Turkey Pesto

$11.00

Turkey, roma tomatoes, provolone, roasted walnuts, pesto dressing and spring mix on fresh baked focaccia serve with chips

kids menu

Simply Kids

$5.75

one egg your way, plus choice of meat and toast, with potatoes

Kids Mickey Cake

$5.75

a single pancake formed in the shape of a very famous mouse! topped with fruits, whipped cream, butter, and served with syrup.

Kids French Toast

$5.75

one thick french toast slice, cut into two wedges. with a dash of powdered sugar, and served with butter and syrup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

ooey gooey american cheese melted and sandwiched between two slices of grilled sourdough. served with chips or choice of side.

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.75

freshly battered + fried chicken strips, served with chips or choice of side

Kids PB&J Sandwich

$5.75

sourdough bread, with peanut butter and Daily Jam's house apple cinnamon jelly. served with chips or choice of side.

sides + extras

One Egg Side

$2.00

Two Eggs Side

$3.75

Bacon Side

$4.50

Sausage Side

$4.50

Turkey Sausage Side

$4.50

Ham Side

$4.50

Canadian Bacon Side

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$4.50

Single Pancake

$3.75

Single French Toast

$3.75

Grilled Potatoes Side

$3.25

Fruit Side

$4.25

Toast Side

$3.50

Potato Chips Side

$2.50

Avocado

$3.00

Pear Salad Side

$4.50

Sauteed Veggies Side

$3.00

Spring Mix Salad Side

$4.25

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Side Yogurt

$3.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

red bull infusions

Peachy Keen

$6.50

Triple Threat

$6.50

Midnight Berry

$6.50

Prick Me Up

$6.50

Jam Bam

$6.50

barista-crafted beverages

Espresso

Iced Americano (20oz)

$3.50

espresso, water

Large Hot Americano (16oz)

$3.50

espresso, water

Small Hot Americano (12oz)

$3.00

espresso, water

Large Hot Shot In The Dark (16oz)

$4.50

espresso combined with drip coffee

Small Hot Shot In The Dark (12oz)

$4.00

espresso combined with drip coffee

Large Cappuccino (16oz)

$4.50

Small Cappuccino (12oz)

$4.00

Iced Latte (20oz)

$4.75

espresso, milk

Large Hot Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Small Hot Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Chai Latte (20oz)

$4.75

Large Hot Chai Latte (16oz)

$4.75

Small Hot Chai Latte (12oz)

$4.25

Iced Mocha (20oz)

$5.25

Large Hot Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

Small Hot Mocha (12oz)

$4.75

Iced White Chocolate Mocha (20oz)

$5.25

Large Hot White Chocolate Mocha (16oz)

$5.25

Small Hot White Chocolate Mocha (12oz)

$4.75

Iced Caramel Macchiato (20oz)

$5.25

Large Hot Caramel Macchiato (16oz)

$5.25

Small Hot Caramel Macchiato (12oz)

$4.75

Iced Dirty Chai (20oz)

$5.00

chai latte with espresso

Large Hot Dirty Chai (16oz)

$5.00

chai latte with espresso

Small Hot Dirty Chai (12oz)

$4.50

chai latte with espresso

Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

Large Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$3.25

Small Hot Chocolate (12oz)

$2.75Out of stock

Large Hot Tea (16oz)

$3.25

Small Hot Tea (12oz)

$2.75

smoothies

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie

$7.00

Blueberry Blast Smoothie

$7.00

The Hulk Smoothie

$7.00

PB&J Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

The Protein Bean

$7.00Out of stock
Acai Power Smoothie

Acai Power Smoothie

$7.00Out of stock

açaí, strawberry, banana, chocolate soy protein, peanut butter, almond milk

beverages (to-go)

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Black Iced Tea

$3.25

Passion Fruit Mango Iced Tea

$3.25Out of stock

Coca-Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Pibb Xtra

$3.25

Powerade

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

bottled beverages (to-go)

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00Out of stock

2% Milk

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.50Out of stock

Perrier

$4.00

Vitamin Water Zero Shine

$4.00

Vitamin Water Zero Squeezed

$4.00

Vitamin Water Zero XXX

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Red Bull - Regular

$2.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy our selection of fresh from scratch breakfast and lunch items, locally soured coffee, and refreshing smoothies!

Website

Location

310 S. Mill Avenue, Suite A101, Tempe, AZ 85281

Directions

