Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Daily Kitchen and Bar - Short Pump

1,629 Reviews

$$

12201 W Broad St

Henrico, VA 23233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Burger
Buddha Bowl
Spicy Avocado Bowl

Appetizers

Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$9.95

toasted flatbread

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.95

vegan ranch, pickled celery, radish, pumpkin seeds

Burrata

$11.95

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.95

pistachios, pomegranate seeds, pecorino cheese, balsamic reduction

Fried Calamari

$12.95

peppadews, red onion, chipotle lemon vinaigrette, garlic toum

Guacamole

$10.95

organic blue corn chips

Tomato Bisque

$6.95

Vegan Calamari

$12.95

Hummus Plate

$10.95

Watermelon Gazpacho

$6.00Out of stock

Burgers

Angus Burger

$12.95

burger house style, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche. GFO

Veggie Burger

$11.95

house made patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, whole wheat bun. GFO, V

Mediterranean Turkey Burger

$11.95

Cucumber, pickled onions, whipped feta with dill, whole wheat bun. GFO

Dinner Mains

Angus Filet

$28.95

Roasted garlic whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, rosemary demi glace. GF

Crab Cakes

$36.00

rice, green beans, corn relish, chipotle aioli. MKT **price subject to change.

Mahi Tacos

$17.95

blackened mahi, radish, mango relish, jalapeno, cilantro, guacamole, house hot sauce. GFO, VO **Vegan option made with tofu.

Mahi Entree

$24.95

Roasted with lemon, garlic & herbs, quinoa tabbouleh, asparagus

Miso Salmon

$22.95

brown rice, blistered green beans, orange fennel salad. GFO

Mushroom Risotto

$16.95

wild mushrooms, caramelized onions, braised kale, topped with whipped dill feta. GF, VO

Grilled Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

linguini & zucchini noodles, organic marinara, parmesan

Shrimp al Fresco

$18.95

Linguine & zucchini noodles, blistered tomatoes, garlic, lemon, crushed chilies, parmesan her broth. GFO

Steak Tacos

$18.95

corn, pico de gallo, pickled onions, avocado, cilantro, salsa verde. GFO, VO

Tuna Poke

$19.95

brown rice, quinoa, edamame, carrot, red cabbage, avocado, sesame, samba, ginger tamarin dressing

Veggie Tacos

$13.95

Pork Loin Risotto

$19.95Out of stock

Pizza

Fig & Pig Pizza

$16.95

white base, mozzarella, pulled pork, figs, arugula, balsamic reduction

Margherita Pizza

$12.95

organic tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, basil, oregano

Mushroom & Kale Pizza

$14.95

arugula pesto, mozzarella, parmesan, cipollini onions, truffle oil

White Pizza

$13.95

garlic, olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella, feta, parmesan

Hot Honey Pizza

$14.95

Salads & Bowls

Beet & Arugula Salad

$12.95

goat cheese, toasted pistachio, sea salt, balsamic reduction, basil oil. GF, VO, N

Caesar Salad

$10.95

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing, white anchovies. GFO

Chopped Salad

$11.95

romaine, tomato, avocado, cucumber, blue cheese, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing. GF

Organic Kale Salad

$11.95

pumpkin seeds, pecorino cheese, apples, pomegranate, honey-apple cider vinaigrette. GF, VO

Quinoa Salad

$11.95

romaine, carrots, peppers, tomatoes, chickpeas, feta, almonds, lemon chipotle vinaigrette. GF, V, N

Buddha Bowl

$13.95

quinoa, sweet potatoes, chickpeas, broccolini, kale, charred onions, avocado, beet hummus, tahini sauce

Spicy Avocado Bowl

$13.95

black beans, rice, pickled onions, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, cheese, sirarcha aioli, cilantro lime sauce

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

brown rice, snow peas, broccolini, carrots, cabbage, peppers, onions, spicy sesame teriyaki sauce

Sides

Side House Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Broccolini

$4.95

Side Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

Side Chickpea Salad

$4.95

Side Grilled Asparagus

$4.95

Side Quinoa Tabbouleh

$4.95

Side Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.95

Side Sea Salt Fries

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Roasted Cauliflower

$4.95

Garlic Mashed Potato

$4.95

Squash Gratin

$4.95Out of stock

Side Green Beans

$4.95

Side Wonton Chips

$0.95

Kids Lunch & Dinner

Kid Black Bean Quesadilla

$6.00

cheese, pico de gallo or organic tomato sauce

Kid Caesar Salad

$5.00

romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.00

organic tomato sauce, mozzarella

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

brioche bun, choice of side

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

cheese, pico de gallo or organic tomato sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

choice of side

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

brioche bun, choice of side

Kid Pasta

$7.00

organic tomato sauce, butter and parmesan or cream sauce

Coffee & Tea

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Chai Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.25

Espresso

$2.50

Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice & Sodas

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Boylins Cola

$3.00

Boylins Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylins Lemon Lime

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Pomegranate Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Kid Milk

$3.00

Kid OJ

$3.00

Mocktails

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$6.00

Mock Coconut Mojito

$6.00

Mock Cucumber Cooler

$6.00

Mock Passionfruit Lime Soda

$6.00

Mock Shrub Du Jour

$5.00Out of stock

Mock Strawberry Limeade

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mock Berry Bucha

$7.00

Wine

BTL Chapoutier "Bernar"

$120.00

BTL Domaine La Roque Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Gaja Ca'Marcanda "The Promis"

$90.00

BTL Hall Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00Out of stock

BTL Kings Ridge Pinot Noir

$48.00

BTL Medici Ermite Lambrusco

$45.00

BTL Beauty In Chaos Red Blend

$36.00

BTL Santa Julia Cabernet

$32.00

BTL Santa Julia Malbec

$32.00

BTL Tribute Cab Sauv

$44.00

BTL Peter Franus Zinfandel

$80.00

BTL Wente Merlot

$40.00Out of stock

BTL Optum Crianza Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL OMNE Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

BTL Artezin Zinfandel

$45.00

BTL Anima Negra AN/2 Red Blend

$50.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

BTL Decoy Napa Red

$60.00Out of stock

BTL Rappahannock Cab Franc

$38.00

BTL AIX Rose

$48.00

A to Z Pinot Gris

$38.00

BTL Biscaye Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL St Francis Chardonnay (O)

$44.00

BTL Zardetto Prosecco

$40.00

BTL Santa Julia Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Taittinger Champagne

$72.00

BTL Wither Hills Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Dough North Coast Sauv Blanc

$42.00

BTL Faisao Vinho Verde

$36.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Maso Canali Trentino

$48.00

BTL Laurent-Perrier Brut

$95.00

BTL Four Vines Naked Chard (UO)

$40.00

BTL Sonoma-Cutrer Chardonnay

$55.00

BTL Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Domaine Laroche Chablis

$60.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot

$120.00

BTL Bieler Pere Fils Rose

$40.00

BTL Willamette Riesling

$45.00

BTL Horton Viognier

$44.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

BTL Laguna Chardonnay

$60.00Out of stock

BTL St. Claire Sauvignon Blanc

$50.00Out of stock

Santa Julia Malbec

$4.00

Santa Julia Cabernet

$4.00

Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Santa Julia Chardonnay

$4.00

Beer BOTTLES

Crabbies Ginger Beer Bottle

$6.00

Daura Pale Lager (Gluten Free) Bottle

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.00

Upside Dawn NA

$6.00

Flying Dog The Fear Imperial Pumpkin

$7.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Chocolate PB "Cheesecake"

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding Special

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Customer

Feed More Donation

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Currently available for dine in, patio seating and take out orders. For take out, please order through our online menu.

Website

Location

12201 W Broad St, Henrico, VA 23233

Directions

Gallery
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image
The Daily Kitchen & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Perlas Pizza - Henrico,Va
orange starNo Reviews
201 Towne Center W Blvd #703 richmond, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
The Boathouse - at Short Pump
orange starNo Reviews
11800 West Broad Street Richmond, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Casa Del Barco - Short Pump
orange starNo Reviews
11800 West Broad Street Richmond, VA 23225
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Red Salt
orange starNo Reviews
12221 W. Broad St Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Wong's Tacos: The Taco Evolved
orange star4.7 • 370
201-A Maltby Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henrico

The Melting Pot - Richmond VA
orange star4.4 • 3,354
9704 Gayton Road Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
The Original Ronnie's BBQ
orange star4.7 • 1,354
2097 New Market Rd Henrico, VA 23231
View restaurantnext
West Coast Provisions Short Pump
orange star4.5 • 1,181
301 Maltby Blvd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Napoli Pizza - 3324 Pump Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,130
3324 Pump Rd Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Tarrant's West
orange star4.4 • 794
11129 Three Chopt Road Henrico, VA 23233
View restaurantnext
Shawarma Bistro
orange star4.7 • 495
12422 Gayton Rd Henrico, VA 23238
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henrico
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston