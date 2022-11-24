Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily News 2

review star

No reviews yet

1575 South Ft Harrison Avenue

Clearwater, FL 33756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Beef Carpaccio with arugula

$20.00

Thinly sliced marinated beef with arugula and aged Parmesan.

Eggplant Rollatine

$13.00

Fresh eggplant rolled with imported ricotta ,served with tomato sauce made in house ,mozzarella & parmigiana melted .

Burrata with fresh tomatoes

$14.00

Served with fresh tomato’s /basil /Italian herbs mixed in olive oil /lemon juice

Charcuterie selection

$25.00

Calamari steak

$15.00

Grilled calamari steak /fabulous sweet fig sauce /arugula/lemon.

Smoked Gouda

$13.00

Lightly fried smoked Gouda served with spicy/sweet jam.

Calamari fritti

$15.00

Lightly fried calamari with side of marinara sauce and tartar sauce.

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

Italian mix of Herbs/lemon/olive oil

Spicy Fried Shrimp (Daily News shrimp)

$16.00

Fried tiger shrimp in creamy house hot sauce on bed of lettuce.

Soups & Salads

Insalata Cesare

$10.00

Crispy hearts of romaine ,house made dressing, padana Parmesan and homemade croutons.

Bruschetta Classica

$9.50

Tossed Italian bread with fresh marinated tomato ,basil and garlic

Chopped Salad (Shopska salad)

$12.00

Chopped tomato’s,cucumbers,sweet onions,basil,red peppers tossed with olive oil ,lemon juice & apple cider vinegar drizzled with feta cheese.

Caprese salad

$12.00

Tomatoes, imported mozzarella,fresh basil ,olive oil glazed with balsamic vinegar.

House greens

$10.00

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Sautéed in Marsala wine with mushrooms . Served with home made pasta or choice of one side dish.

Chicken Saltimbocca

$24.00

sautéed in white wine ,sage & Demi glaze sauce topped with Prosciutto di Parma & melted Mozzarella . Served over fresh spinach.

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.00

Breaded with Romano cheese , home made marinara sauce mozzarella . Served with home made pasta or your choice of one side dish .

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce ,sun dried tomatoes and capers. Served with home made pasta or one choice of side dish.

Chicken Schnitzel

$22.00

Fried chicken served with home made pasta and mushrooms sauce on side / your choice of one side dish.

Veal

Veal Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed in Marsala wine with mushrooms . Served with home made pasta or choice of one side dish.

Veal Saltimbocca

$28.00

sautéed in white wine ,sage & Demi glaze sauce topped with Prosciutto di Parma & melted Mozzarella . Served over fresh spinach.

Veal Parmigiana

$26.00

Breaded with Romano cheese , home made marinara sauce mozzarella . Served with home made pasta or your choice of one side dish .

Vela Piccata

$28.00

topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce ,sun dried tomatoes and capers. Served with home made pasta or one choice of side dish.

Veal Schnitzel

$26.00

Fried veal served with home made pasta and mushrooms sauce on side / your choice of one side dish.

Dinner’s favorite

Lamb Rack

$45.00

Full rack of Lamb marinated in fine herbs and white wine , truffle mashed potato.

Lamb Chops

$27.00

Grilled ,marinated in garlic /fresh herbs and olive oil .Served with home made truffle pasta .

Fire Grilled T-bone steak

$35.00

Fire grilled steak served with truffle mashed potato.

Grilled Mediterranean plate

$27.00

Grilled mix of meats (beef,lamb,chicken) served with baby potato’s and mushrooms .

Ribeye Steak

$33.00

Well marbled,making it juicy and flavorful.Served with broccoli and baby carrots.

House Hamburger

$18.00

Juicy Angus Beef Burger , the cheese melts as it cooks making the patty very juicy /fried egg /fried onions /golden potato croquettes. + Side of house sauce/onion/lemon/pickles/mayo/mustard Add: bacon optional

Vegetable platter

$18.00

Pasta

Linguine Alla Pescatore

$27.00

Shrimp,whole clams ,baby clams ,scallops and mussels sautéed in fresh garlic and marinara vodka sauce.

Cacio e pepe

$20.00

Tagliatelle pasta with creamy Pecorino Romano Cheese and crushed black pepper .

Shrimp Scampi

$23.00

Garlic /olive oil /lemon butter vine sauce with ,cherry tomatoes,artichoke & capers .Served with fettuccine pasta.

Carbonara

$22.00

Pancetta ,Pecorino Romano cheese,egg yolk,,black pepper and rigatoni pasta

Daily News Rigatoni a la vodka sauce

$24.00

Pancetta/Italian sausages/peas in vodka sauce . Pecorino Romano cheese

Penne Alla Norcina

$23.00

Penne pasta with spicy Italian sausage , a touch of cream aged Parmesan and splash of truffle oil.

Daily News Gnocchi

$25.00

Chicken /peas/mushrooms/porcine mushrooms/cherry tomatoes /Pecorino Romano/touch of cream.

Gluten Free Penne Rigate Pasta

$18.00

Mixed vegetables/Marinara sauce.

Creamy Lobster Ravioli

$27.00

Pizza

Cheese pizza

$16.00

Homemade tomato sauce, Mozzarella ,Padana & Pecorino Romano cheese’s

Daily News Pizza

$22.00

Smoked beef,mushrooms & cheese

Veggie pizza

$20.00

Mushrooms/bell peppers/zucchini/onion

Margarita

$19.00

Homemade tomato sauce ,sliced mozzarella & basil

Frutti de Mare

$24.00

Taste of the sea ,cheese and homemade tomato sauce

Capricciosa

$23.00

Homemade tomato sauce ,Ham,mushrooms,olives and cheese

Prosciutto/Arugula

$22.00

Pepperoni pizza

$19.00

Seafood

Salmon Cacciatore

$27.00

Marinated Wild Cought salmon,Topped with black olives ,capers,cherry tomatoes and red onions in tomato sauce served with side of home made truffle pasta

Salmon grilled

$26.00

Salmon Grilled to perfection seasoned with whole grain honey mustard lemon sauce served with side of homemade spinach pasta

Shrimp in creamy butter sauce (Tuscan shrimp)

$27.00

An Italian classic with our creamy garlic Parmesan sauce with hint of capers,spinach and lemon.Served with truffle mushed potato and broccoli.

Mediterranean Grilled Branzino

$32.00

Whole grilled Branzino with Mediterranean twist. Served with side of grilled vegetables.

Chilean Sea Bass ( 6oz)

$36.00

Pan seared with scallops,basil,capers,broccolini in garlic tomato sauce. Served with side of homemade spinach pasta.

Tuna stack (8oz)

$26.00

Cajun seared rare,sesame seaweed,ginger,arugula,pickled onions and wasabi sauce /Habanero mango sauce.

Zuppa di mare ( Seafood soup)

$34.00

The best combination of mussels,clams,shrimp,scallops,calamari,chef’s catch in our marinara sauce . Served with grilled baguette’s.

Sides

Truffle mashed potato

$10.00

Steamed broccoli

$7.00

Penne pasta

$5.00

Baby potato /rosemary

$8.00

Bread 4 pc

$4.00

Bread 8 pc

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Kid's Meals

Kid’s pizza

$12.00

Kid’s pasta

$10.00

Chicken tenders with fries

$10.00

Boneless wings with fries

$12.00

Dessert

Mix berries cake

$7.00

Pistachio cake

$7.00

Temptation

$7.00

Krempita

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Crème brûlée w/ berries glass

$6.00

Copra mascarpone glass

$6.00

Sparkling Wine

4-BTL Christian Martin

$42.00

5-BTL Arduini Prosecco

$42.00

3-BTL Le Berceau Rose

$56.00

6-BTL Mille Prosecco

$40.00

6-GLS Mille Prosecco

$11.00

7-BTL Vitea Moscato

$32.00

7-GLS Vitea Moscato

$9.00

2-BTL Paul D’Angin Champagne

$99.00

1-BTL Philippe Gonet Extra Brut 3210 Champagne

$115.00

White Wine and Blends

14-BTL Domaine de Martinolles - Chardonnay

$38.00

18-BTL Claude Val Rose-Rose

$46.00

BTL Le Chant Du Merle

$66.00

8-BTL Lis Neris -Pinot Grigio

$78.00

9-BTL George Pauchon -Sancerre

$66.00

10-BTL Cava de la Petite Fontaine -Sauvignon

$76.00

11-BTL Pouilly Fume - Sauvignon

$68.00

12-BTL Brandl Zobing -Riesling

$62.00

14-BTL Domaine de Martinolles -Chardonnay

$38.00

14-GLS Domaine de Martinolles -Chardonnay

$10.00

15-BTL Sotavento -Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

15-GLS Sotavento -Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

16-BTL Poemetto Pinot Grigio

$40.00

16-GLS Poemetto Pinot Grigio

$11.00

19-BTL Antico Borgo Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

19-GLS Antico Borgo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

20-BTL Pillitteri Gewurztraminer -Riesling

$42.00

20-GLS Pillitteri Gewurztraminer -Riesling

$11.00

21-BTL Grasevina -Riesling

$30.00

21-GLS Grasevina -Riesling

$8.00

13- BTL Chateau De Laborde- Chardonnay

$76.00

17- BTL Antico Borgo Pinot Grigio

$46.00

17-GLS Antico Borgo Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Red Wines of Interest

35-BTL Domaine Martinolles

$40.00

36-BTL Jean Claude Mas

$38.00

32-BTL Château Vincens

$46.00

34-BTL Sabbiano

$40.00

31-BTL Château Des Gravieres

$56.00

33-BTL Chateau Peyfaures Petit Peyfaures 2016

$42.00

BTL Mocavero

$50.00

22-BTL Caymus Vineyards

$140.00

23-BTL Casalforte Riserva

$126.00

37-BTL Tenuta Alpina

$38.00

37-GLS Tenuta Alpina

$10.00

38-BTL Vitea Sangue di Giuda

$32.00

38-GLS Vitea Sangue di Giuda

$9.00

25-BTL Dezzani Barolo Sacco

$96.00

26-BTL Brunello Eremvs

$96.00

27-BTL UNKU Malbec Gran RESERVE 2019

$75.00

28-BTL Almadi Ripasso Valpolicella Superiore

$68.00

39-BTL Casali 100 metri 2012

$55.00

39-GLS Casali 100 metri 2012

$15.00

40-BTL Orsumella Chianti Classico 2019

$54.00

40-GLS Orsumella Chianti Classico 2019

$15.00

41-BTL Otre Primitivo

$38.00

41-GLS Otre Primitivo

$13.00

42-BTL UNKU Malbec

$36.00

42-GLS UNKU Malbec

$10.00

44-BTL Sweet Cheeks

$62.00

44-GLS Sweet Cheeks

$17.00

29-BTL Dingac

$60.00

30-BTL Postup

$55.00

45-BTL Heros

$32.00

45-GLS Heros

$9.00

46-BTL Laguna

$32.00

46-GLS Laguna

$9.00

47-BTL Eterna

$32.00

47-GLS Eterna

$9.00

46-BTL Signoria

$32.00

46-GLS Signoria

$9.00

Sangria

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Beer draft

Peroni

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

HB original

$7.00

HB Hefeweizen

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Beer Bottles

Corona

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller Light

$4.50

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Guinness

$7.00

Samuel Adams

$6.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Water

Acqua Panna Water

$2.75

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.75

Pepsi Zero

$3.75

Pepsi Diet

$3.75

Mtd Dew

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Unsweet tea

$3.75

Sweet tea

$3.75

Sparkling water

Saratoga 12 oz

$3.75

Saratoga 28 oz

$7.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

European restaurant

Location

1575 South Ft Harrison Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33756

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whiskey Wings Largo #106 - Whiskey Wings Largo #106
orange starNo Reviews
2480 e bay dr largo, FL 33771
View restaurantnext
Olde Florida Brewing Co. - 1158 7th St NW
orange starNo Reviews
1158 7th St NW Largo, FL 33770
View restaurantnext
Remy's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 89
1565 S Highland Ave Clearwater, FL 33756
View restaurantnext
Maggie Mae's on the Bluffs
orange starNo Reviews
2961 West Bay Drive Belleair Bluffs, FL 33770
View restaurantnext
Maggie Mae's Waterfront Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1261 Gulf Boulevard #104 Clearwater, FL 33767
View restaurantnext
Backwater on Sandkey
orange starNo Reviews
1261 Gulf Boulevard Clearwater Beach, FL 33767
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clearwater

Clear Sky on Cleveland - 418 Cleveland Street
orange star4.6 • 1,808
418 Cleveland Street Clearwater, FL 33755
View restaurantnext
Benedict's Clearwater
orange star4.7 • 1,325
768 N Belcher Rd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe - Countryside
orange star4.4 • 1,135
2518 SR 580 Suite c Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Mirage Restaurant - 2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd
orange star4.6 • 738
2284 Gulf To Bay Blvd Clearwater, FL 33765
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - FL023 - Clearwater (Countryside Blvd)
orange star4.2 • 269
2561 Countryside Blvd Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Safety Harbor
orange star4.7 • 207
2516 N McMullen Booth Road Clearwater, FL 33761
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clearwater
Dunedin
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston