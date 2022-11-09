A map showing the location of Daily News Cafe and Restaurant 401 S Belcher RdView gallery

Daily News Cafe and Restaurant 401 S Belcher Rd

No reviews yet

401 S Belcher Rd

Clearwater, FL 33765

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza Large
Cevapi
Make Your Own Pasta

Small Plates

Homemade Fried Dough

$9.00

Served with sour cream and feta cheese or garlic sauce

Pretzels w/Mustard or Cheese

$7.00+

Charcuterie Selection

$25.00

Small beachcured meats beed and pork with selection of cheese and house bread

Bruschetta

$6.50

Grilled cristinies wit house bruschetta mix, extra virgin olive oil, topped with balsamic glaze

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Rich creamy dip with naan bread

Stuffed Baby Portobello au Gratin

$10.00

Three cheese and spices stuffed caps in Alfredo sauce and sprinkled with red peppers

Fried Smoked Gouda

$10.00

Lightly breaded and fried gouda cheese with our spiced house jam and garnish

Daily News Shrimp

$12.50

Fried tiger shrimp in creamy house hot sauce on bed of lettuce

Thai Sweet Ginger Cauliflower

$10.50

Crispy, baked cauliflower, drizzled with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Gustavo Shrimp

$11.50

Our crispy breaded shrimp, tossed with spicy peppers, and served with Ranch drip.

Calamari

$12.00

Lightly breaded calamari served with marinara sauce.

Loaded fries

$11.50

Plates from the Garden

Blankalicius Salad

$11.50

Cabbage Salad

$4.00+

Caprese

$9.50

Tomatoes mozzarella fresh basil olive oil glazed with balsamic vinegar and basil serve with grilled baguette

Classic Caesar

$8.50+

Chopped romaine lettuce house dressing croutons grana padana cheese

House Greens

$8.50+

Spring mix greens carrots tomatoes cucumber red onion herb vinaigrette. Served with grilled baguette

Shopska Salad

$10.50+

Small diced tomatoes cucumbers red onion peppers basil dressed with feta cheese and home made house dressing

Back Home Grill

Cevapi

$10.00+

Ground beef mixed with flavorful spices made in sausage links

Cevapi in Garlic Sauce

$12.00+

Ground beef mixed with flavorful spices made in sausage links

Pljeskavica

$13.00

Traditional beef patty, made from a mixture of ground beef and lamb

Sudzukice

$14.00

Mildly spiced house sausage

Raznjici Lamb

$15.50

Skewers of lamb marinade in homemade herb and garlic marinade

Raznjici Chicken

$13.00

Skewers of chicken marinade in homemade herb and garlic marinade

Mixed Grill

$22.00+

Skewers of lamb and chicken marinade in homemade herb and garlic marinade

Cevapi without onion

$10.00+

Dinners

Grilled Branzino

$26.50

Served with potatoes & asparagus on side

Creamy Garlic Butter Tuscan Shrimp

$19.00

Entrees include House or Caesar salad and 1 side dish ~ Garlic butter shrimp coated in a rustic creamy garlic parmesan sauce with a hint of lemon, capers and spinach

Wild Caught Grouper (8-10oz)

$27.00

Wild caught local grouper filet grilled to perfection with your choice of a side.

Wild Caught Grouper (10-12oz)

$29.00

Wild caught local grouper filet grilled to perfection with your choice of a side.

WIld Caught Snapper (8-10oz)

$26.00

Wild caught local grouper filet grilled to perfection with your choice of a side.

Wild Caught Snapper (10-12oz)

$28.00

Wild caught local grouper filet grilled to perfection with your choice of a side.

Atlantic Salmon

$20.50

Grilled salmon filet laid on rice, sauté baby spinach and piccata sauce over the top

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$21.50

Grilled salmon with artichoke, chickpeas, house salad and balsamic glaze.

Ribeye Steak and Shrimp

$28.00

Cooked to your liking, served with a side dish.

House Signature Burger

$16.50

Topped with bacon, caramelized onions, provolone cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with a lemon garlic butter sauce, sun- dried tomatoes and capers, served with mashed potatoes and house salad.

Traditional Wiener Schnitzel

$22.95

Entrees include House or Caesar salad and 1 side dish

Chicken Wiener Schnitzel

$19.95

Entrees include House or Caesar salad and 1 side dish

Jägerschnitzel Wiener Schnitzel

$24.95

Entrees include House or Caesar salad and 1 side dish ~ breaded with mushroom white wine gravy

Grilled Lamb Chops

$27.00

Served with your chose of side dish (potato salad, rice with peas, mashed potato, fries, or grilled veggies)

Mom's Perogies (Spinach/Cheese)

$16.50

Coated in creamy garlic sauce, served with house salad.

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Chicken tenderloins topped with mushrooms in marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and house salad

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Grilled Vegetarian Platter

$12.00

The taste of the Sea fettuccine

$21.00

Veal Scaloppine

$21.00

Grouper skewers w/rice

$25.00

Saltimbocca

$27.00

Make your Own Pasta

Make Your Own Pasta

$12.00

Homemade Pizza

Cappriccosa

$18.50

Cheese Pizza Large

$13.99

Thin Crust Italian Style Pizza

Cheese Pizza Medium

$10.00

Margarita

$15.00

White pizza

$15.00

Side

Ajavar

$0.75

Baby Potato

$4.00

Breadsticks

$8.50

Extra side of any sauce

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Fries

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.50

Grilled Salmon

$5.50

Grilled Shrimp

$5.50

Grilled Vegetables

$4.50

Lamb Skewers

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steak NY Strip

$7.00

Tomato Salad

$4.50

Tomato Sliced

$4.00

Potato salad

$4.50

Lepina

$3.50

Garlic bread

$2.00

Feta cheese sliced

$7.00

Kids Meal

Fried Chicken Tenders w/Fries

$8.00

Kid’s Pizza

$8.50

Kid’s Bolognese Pasta

$9.50

Kid’s hamburger w/fries

$8.50

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Soda

Coke Mexican

$3.00

Fanta Mexican

$3.00

Sprite Mexican

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

DIet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Redbull

$5.00

Water

Fiji Water

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

Juice/Lemonade/Tea

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$5.00

Caffe Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato Single

$4.00

Macchiato Double

$5.00

Americano

$3.50

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Extra milk

$1.00

Draft Beer

Hofbräu Hefeweizen

$6.00+

Hofbräu Original

$5.00+

Yuengling

$3.00+

Stella

$4.50+

Bud Light

$4.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Beck's

$5.00

Becks N/A

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Guinness

$5.50

Heineken

$5.00

Michelob Amber Bock

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Paulaner Hefeweizen

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.50

Warsteiner Pilsner

$5.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweizen

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Original

$7.00

Wine by the GLS

GLS Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS Merlot

$7.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS Malbec

$7.00

GLS Zinfandel

$7.00

GLS Rose

$7.00

GLS Red Sangria

$7.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Riesling

$7.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS Moscato

$7.00

GLS Champagne

$7.00

GLS Mimosa

$7.00

GLS Grasevina

$7.00

GLS Bucuria

$7.00

Red Wine by the BTL

Merlot - Estancia

$34.00

Merlot - Montenegro

$30.00

Pinot Noir - Clos du Bois

$30.00

Pinot Noir - Robert Mondavi

$30.00

Malbec - Alamos

$30.00

Cab Sauv - J. Lohr

$34.00

Cab Sauv - Estancia

$34.00

Korlat Cab Sauv - Croatia

$42.00

Red Blend - Apothic

$30.00

Rose - Chateau St. Michele

$30.00

TGY ZA JGA -Macedonia

$32.00

Vranac PRO-Corde -Montenegro

$36.00

Zdrepceva KRV -Serbia

$30.00

Postup Croatia

$42.00

Dingac Croatia

$48.00

White Wine by the BTL

Pinot grigio Ruffino

$30.00

Chardonnay - J.Lohr

$34.00

Chardonnay-Croatia

$28.00

Sauvignon blanc-Oyster Bay New Zeland

$32.00

Sauvignon blanc -Chateay ste Michelle

$32.00

Riesling - Chateay ste Michelle

$32.00

Riesling -Croatia

$30.00

Moscato D’asti

$32.00

Champagne -Andre

$28.00

Grasevina -Croatia

$32.00

Bucuria semi sweet

$30.00

Desserts

Cakes group 1

$6.00

Cakes group 2

$4.00

Krempita

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 S Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL 33765

Directions

