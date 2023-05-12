Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily Press Coffee House and Bar

38 Somers St

Ste 1

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Tacos

Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, on flour tortillas. Add fresh pico or guac!

Beef Taco

$4.00

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Soy Taco

$4.00

Pork Taco

$4.00

Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Burritos

Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, rice, beans in a flour tortilla. Add fresh pico or guac!

Beef Burrito

$12.00

Chicken Burrito

$12.00

Soy Burrito

$12.00

Pork Burrito

$12.00

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Bowls

Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, and beans on a bed of rice. Add fresh pico, guac or tortillas.

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Beef Bowl

$14.00

Soy Bowl

$14.00

Pork Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Quesadillas

Your choice of protein, plenty of shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, in a flour tortilla. Add fresh pico and guac!

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla

$10.00

Soy Quesadilla

$10.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese - no meat

$12.00

Walking Tacos

Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream in a bag of chips. Add fresh pico, guac or tortillas. BYOChips for a discount!

Chicken Walking Taco

$5.00

Beef Walking Taco

$5.00

Soy Walking Taco

$5.00

Pork Walking Taco

$5.00

Shrimp Walking Taco

$7.00

J-ryo

Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, onions, cilantro, sour cream, chipotle sauce on a warm pita. Add fresh pico or guac.

Chicken J-yro

$11.00

Beef J-yro

$11.00

Soy J-yro

$11.00

Pork J-yro

$11.00

Shrimp J-yro

$13.00

Taco-dilla

Corn quesadilla with fried cheese, topped with your choice of protein, onions, cilantro, and more cheese! Add fresh pico, guac!

Chicken Taco-dilla

$6.00

Beef Taco-dilla

$6.00

Soy Taco-dilla

$6.00

Pork Taco-dilla

$6.00

Shrimp Taco-dilla

$8.00

Snacks/Sides

Chips and Pico

$5.00

Chips and Guac

$6.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tortillas (x3)

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
The neighborhood spot for drinks, food, fun, and community.

38 Somers St, Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11233

