Daily Provisions Union Square
6,811 Reviews
$$
103 E 19th St
New York, NY 10003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All Day Breakfast
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Berkshire bacon, fried egg, American cheese.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried egg, American cheese.
Avocado Toast
Seeded sourdough with avocado, pickled Fresno chili peppers, olive oil, and Maldon salt.
Cheesy Egg Gougère
A tidy, warm, indulgent breakfast bite. A light flaky gougère, filled with cheesy soft scrambled eggs.
Granola, yogurt & strawberries
Our coconut, pecan and sesame granola, Local yogurt, and strawberries. (contains pumpkin seed and sunflower seeds) Contains: Wheat, milk, sesame and tree nuts
Firmier Yogurt
The Lumberjack
All your favorites. One sandwich. A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between a Maple Cruller
Crullers
Cinnamon Cruller
Hello, old friend!
Glazed Cruller
Simply the best
Maple Cruller
Crispy, fluffy, maple.
Apple Crumble Cruller
Coffee Cruller
Cup o’ Joe (on a cruller) with dark chocolate espresso beans
Pride Cruller
Blueberry Buttermilk Cruller
Bakery & Sweets
Blueberry Lemon Muffin
Personal tea cake full of delicious blueberries.
Everything Croissant
Flaky croissant covered in everything bagel spice and filled with cream cheese.
Oatmeal Cherry Cookie
Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Pools of chewy caramel with their best friends: milk and dark chocolate chunks.
Salted Fudge Brownie
We call it superfudge.
DP Pastry Box
3 chocolate caramel chunk cookies and 3 salted fudge brownies.
Market focaccia
Cheese & Onion Biscuit
Scone
Sandwiches
Chicken Milanese Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, peppers, and spinach tossed in our house-made Caesar on fresh baked focaccia.
Summer Herb Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Kalamata olive tapenade, arugula, toasted levain.
Tuna Melt
Grilled Cheese
Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich
Chickpea spread on seeded sourdough bread with pickled cucumbers, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, arugula, and feta.
Patty Melt
DOH Inspection In Progress
Mains
Roast Chicken
Our Amish chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic & hormone-free, and marinated for 24 hours in garlic and herbs.
Half Roast Chicken
Half roasted Amish chicken with golden skin and tender meat. *Contains dairy.
Seared Salmon and a Side
Chicken Milanese Salad
Soups & Salads
Tomato Soup
Kale Caesar Salad
Crispy chickpeas, egg, celery, Grana Padano. *Dressing (served on the side) contains anchovy.
Nicoise Salad
Our version of a french classic. Green beans, tomato, new potato, soft boiled egg, tuna, with arugula, and olive vinaigrette.
Arugula and Tomato Salad
Marinated tomato, Spinach, arugula, Parmesan cheese, Caesar vinaigrette
Provisions
Chocolate ice cream
Cookies and pana ice cream
Sorbet
Daily Provisions Sauce 3-Pack
A combo package of all 3 of our homemade sauces: 8 oz bottles of Wake-Up Sauce, Continental Sauce and Caesar Dressing.
Bottle of Continental Sauce
8 oz bottle of our garlicky herb sauce - try it with our roast chicken, as a veggie dip, or on steak. *Contains eggs.
Bottle of Wake-Up Sauce
8 oz bottle of our signature hot sauce. Versatile with the perfect balance of spice and acidity.
Bottle of Caesar Dressing
8 oz bottle of our house-made Caesar dressing - try it on salads, steamed vegetables, and poached fish. *Contains anchovy.
Chicken Salad
Picked from our roasted chickens and lightly mixed with paprika, black pepper, and mayonnaise. *Contains dairy.
Tuna Salad
Tuna fish salad mixed with fennel seeds, herbs, and onions. One cup.
Granola
Oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, coconut. Not too sweet . . .
North Fork Salted Potato Chips
Our favorite potato chips!
Joe Coffee Whole Beans
12 oz bag of Joe Coffee's "Amsterdam" blend.
Delectable Cookbook
Daily Prov Camp Mug
Chocolate Notmilk
Vegan Chocolate Milk
Tuna Salad - Pint
Tuna fish salad mixed with fennel seeds, herbs, and onions. One pint.
Chicken Salad - Pint
Picked from our roasted chickens and lightly mixed with paprika, black pepper, and mayonnaise. *Contains dairy.