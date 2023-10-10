All Day Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Berkshire bacon, fried egg, American cheese.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Fried egg, American cheese.

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Seeded sourdough with avocado, pickled Fresno chili peppers, olive oil, and Maldon salt.

Cheesy Egg Gougère

$5.95Out of stock

A tidy, warm, indulgent breakfast bite. A light flaky gougère, filled with cheesy soft scrambled eggs.

Granola, yogurt & strawberries

$9.50

Our coconut, pecan and sesame granola, Local yogurt, and strawberries. (contains pumpkin seed and sunflower seeds) Contains: Wheat, milk, sesame and tree nuts

Firmier Yogurt

$4.50

The Lumberjack

$11.95Out of stock

All your favorites. One sandwich. A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between a Maple Cruller

Crullers

Cinnamon Cruller

$4.95Out of stock

Hello, old friend!

Glazed Cruller

$4.95Out of stock

Simply the best

Maple Cruller

$4.95Out of stock

Crispy, fluffy, maple.

Apple Crumble Cruller

$5.95Out of stock

Coffee Cruller

$5.95Out of stock

Cup o’ Joe (on a cruller) with dark chocolate espresso beans

Pride Cruller

$6.50Out of stock

Blueberry Buttermilk Cruller

$4.95Out of stock

Bakery & Sweets

Blueberry Lemon Muffin

$4.50

Personal tea cake full of delicious blueberries.

Everything Croissant

$5.95Out of stock

Flaky croissant covered in everything bagel spice and filled with cream cheese.

Oatmeal Cherry Cookie

$3.75
Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Pools of chewy caramel with their best friends: milk and dark chocolate chunks.

Salted Fudge Brownie

$4.50

We call it superfudge.

DP Pastry Box

$25.00

3 chocolate caramel chunk cookies and 3 salted fudge brownies.

Market focaccia

$5.50Out of stock

Cheese & Onion Biscuit

$3.00Out of stock

Scone

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$15.75Out of stock

Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, peppers, and spinach tossed in our house-made Caesar on fresh baked focaccia. 

Summer Herb Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.50

Kalamata olive tapenade, arugula, toasted levain.

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich

$12.50

Chickpea spread on seeded sourdough bread with pickled cucumbers, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, arugula, and feta.

Patty Melt

$15.00

DOH Inspection In Progress

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00Out of stock
Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy with chili honey and pickled fresnos.

North Fork Salted Potato Chips

$2.75

Our favorite potato chips!

Green Bean & Tomato Salad

$9.00

Roasted New Potatoes

$9.00

Mains

Roast Chicken

$22.00

Our Amish chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic & hormone-free, and marinated for 24 hours in garlic and herbs.

Half Roast Chicken

$14.00

Half roasted Amish chicken with golden skin and tender meat. *Contains dairy.

Seared Salmon and a Side

$19.50

Chicken Milanese Salad

$16.00

Soups & Salads

Tomato Soup

$7.50
Kale Caesar Salad

$12.50

Crispy chickpeas, egg, celery, Grana Padano. *Dressing (served on the side) contains anchovy.

Nicoise Salad

$14.50

Our version of a french classic. Green beans, tomato, new potato, soft boiled egg, tuna, with arugula, and olive vinaigrette.

Arugula and Tomato Salad

$10.50

Marinated tomato, Spinach, arugula, Parmesan cheese, Caesar vinaigrette

Provisions

Chocolate ice cream

$7.00

Cookies and pana ice cream

$7.00

Sorbet

$7.00
Daily Provisions Sauce 3-Pack

$28.00

A combo package of all 3 of our homemade sauces: 8 oz bottles of Wake-Up Sauce, Continental Sauce and Caesar Dressing.

Bottle of Continental Sauce

$9.50

8 oz bottle of our garlicky herb sauce - try it with our roast chicken, as a veggie dip, or on steak. *Contains eggs.

Bottle of Wake-Up Sauce

$9.50

8 oz bottle of our signature hot sauce. Versatile with the perfect balance of spice and acidity.

Bottle of Caesar Dressing

$9.50

8 oz bottle of our house-made Caesar dressing - try it on salads, steamed vegetables, and poached fish. *Contains anchovy.

Roast Chicken

$22.00

Our Amish chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic & hormone-free, and marinated for 24 hours in garlic and herbs.

Chicken Salad

$8.95+

Picked from our roasted chickens and lightly mixed with paprika, black pepper, and mayonnaise. *Contains dairy.

Tuna Salad

$8.95

Tuna fish salad mixed with fennel seeds, herbs, and onions. One cup.

Granola

$9.50

Oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, coconut. Not too sweet . . .

North Fork Salted Potato Chips

$2.75

Our favorite potato chips!

Joe Coffee Whole Beans

$16.50

12 oz bag of Joe Coffee's "Amsterdam" blend.

Delectable Cookbook

$40.00

Daily Prov Camp Mug

$32.00Out of stock

Chocolate Notmilk

$3.50

Vegan Chocolate Milk

Tuna Salad - Pint

$15.00Out of stock

Tuna fish salad mixed with fennel seeds, herbs, and onions. One pint.

Chicken Salad - Pint

$15.00

Picked from our roasted chickens and lightly mixed with paprika, black pepper, and mayonnaise. *Contains dairy.

Find Your Bench Reusable Cold Cup

$25.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip 12oz

$3.25

Drip 16oz

$3.75

Drip To Stay

$3.25

Refill

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.75

Cold Brew 16oz

$5.25

Cold Brew Growler 64oz

$36.00

Cold Brew Growler Refill 64oz

$24.00

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

Joe Coffee espresso.

Americano

Americano 8oz

$3.50

Americano 12oz

$3.50

Americano 16oz

$3.50

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso marked with foamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso with equal part steamed milk.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75

Espresso with steamed milk and foam. 8 oz.

Latte

Latte 12oz

$5.00

Latte 16oz

$5.50

Iced Latte

Iced Latte 12oz

$5.00

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.50

Mocha

Mocha 12oz

$6.00

Mocha 16oz

$6.50

Hot Tea

Hot Tea 12oz

$4.00

Hot Tea 16oz

$4.00

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Brewed in house with Ceylon black tea. 12 and 16 oz.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$6.00

Iced Matcha Tea