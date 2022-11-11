Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daily Soup

118 High Street

Belfast, ME 04915

Italian Panini
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Open-Faced Sauteed Greens and White Beans on Grilled Bread

DAILY SANDWICHES

Turkey Sandwich withSmoked Gouda, Lettuce, Mayo and Honey-Chipotle Mustard

Turkey Sandwich withSmoked Gouda, Lettuce, Mayo and Honey-Chipotle Mustard

$12.00

Roast turkey, smoked gouda, and lettuce are sandwiched in Universal Bread with chipotle-honey mustard and mayo.

Italian Panini

Italian Panini

$11.00

Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic dressing, Universal Bread

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

Sauteed portobello mushrooms, sliced tomato, parmigiano, roasted garlic-basil mayo on Universal Bread

Ham and Cheese Melt

Ham and Cheese Melt

$12.00

Brown sugar ham, provolone, special butter, brown sugar and dijon sauce on Universal Bread

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.00

Sharp cheddar cheese is melted between two slices of buttered Universal Bread

2 All-Beef Nathan's Grilled Hotdogs

2 All-Beef Nathan's Grilled Hotdogs

$7.50

2 All Beef Nathan's hotdogs are served in a bun with your choice of condiments.

Open-Faced Sauteed Greens and White Beans on Grilled Bread

Open-Faced Sauteed Greens and White Beans on Grilled Bread

$12.50

Grilled Universal Bread is topped with greens sauteed in olive oil with garlic, onion, and red pepper flakes, homecooked white beans, parmigiano

Grab n Go Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Grab n Go Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Brown sugar ham, baby swiss, light mayo, Honeycup mustard, and lettuce on multigrain sandwich bread.

Salads

Greek Garden Salad

Greek Garden Salad

$8.00

Salad greens, tomatoes, cukes, olives, feta, house dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.00

Local salad greens, toasted walnuts, roasted local beets, and crumbled feta are served with a house-made sherry vinaigrette.

COOKIES

Apple Crisp Bar

$2.50

EXTRAS

Slice of Universal Bread

Slice of Universal Bread
$1.00

$1.00

Fox Family Maine Made Potato Chips

$2.00

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Auquafina Water

$1.75

Pure Leaf Teas

$2.50

Kevita Kombucha

$3.75

Special Sodas

$3.00

Spindrift Flavored Waters

$2.00

Pellegrino Flavored Drink

$2.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Pepsi Cola

$1.50

COFFEE

Maine Roasted Wicked French Coffee, 12 oz

$2.50

ASSORTED HOT TEA

Assorted Hot Tea

$2.00

QUARTS TO GO

Quart Frozen: Cream of Mushroom Soup

$22.00

Quart Frozen: Curried Tomato and Lentil Soup

$16.00

Vegan/GF

Quart Frozen: Roasted Squash and Apple Soup

$17.00
Quart Frozen: Peruvian Cilantro Chicken Soup

Quart Frozen: Peruvian Cilantro Chicken Soup
$19.00

$19.00

Quart Frozen: Vegetable and Lentil Soup

$17.00

Quart Frozen: Lentil Soup with Sausage and Garlic

$19.00

Quart Frozen: Turkey Chili

$20.00
We are a takeout restaurant offering delicious soups, stews, sandwiches, salads, and other fare, including vegetarian and vegan options. We use homemade stocks and fresh local ingredients whenever possible. Get tasty food with easy online ordering and convenient pick up, from the Daily Soup kitchen

118 High Street, Belfast, ME 04915

