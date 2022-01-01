Restaurant header imageView gallery
Daily Dose Long Beach

review star

No reviews yet

440 Pine Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

Peanut Butter
Latte
Signature

Signature Sips

Lemonaid

Lemonaid

$8.00

House Blend Coffee, Lemon, Agave

Cereal Killer

Cereal Killer

$8.00

Cinnamon toast crunch infused oat milk, espresso

Deja Brew

Deja Brew

$8.00

Cold Brew, Hazelnut, Vanilla, Oat Milk

You Had Me At Aloe

You Had Me At Aloe

$8.00

Green Tea, Guava Nectar, Aloe Vera, Lime

Pink Matter

Pink Matter

$9.00

Matcha, Strawberry milk

Thirst Trap

Thirst Trap

$9.00

Black Tea, Lychee nectar, Agave, Watermelon

Uh Huh Honey

Uh Huh Honey

$8.00

Cold Brew, Honey, Lavender, Almond milk

Main Squeeze

Main Squeeze

$8.00

House made lemonade, Hibiscus tea, Coconut milk

Oh My Ghourd

Oh My Ghourd

$8.00

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Sauced

Apple Sauced

$9.00

Espresso, Milk, Apple Butter Caramel Syrup, Caramel, Whip Cream, Cinnamon

Here I Crumb

$9.00

Almond Milk, Chai Tea, Cookie Butter syrup

Sweet Life

$9.00

House Blend Coffee, Hot Chocolate, Marshmallow

Matcha Made In Heaven

$9.00

Matcha, Oat Milk, White Chocolate, Heavy Cream

Smoothies

Caffeine

Caffeine

$9.00

Cold Brew, Cacao, Peanut Butter, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk

Detox

Detox

$9.00

Spinach, Kale, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Ginger, Coconut Water

Energy

Energy

$9.00

Avocado, Kiwi, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Mango, Lime, Spinach, Mint, Chia Seeds

Tart

Tart

$9.00

Lime, Strawberry, Pineapple, Orange Juice

Prevention

Prevention

$9.00

Oat milk, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries

Immune

$10.00

Orange Juice, Banana, Carrot, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Honey

Juices

Metabolism

Metabolism

$10.00

Kale, Spinach, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon, Mint

Ignition

Ignition

$10.00

Ginger, Orange, Pineapple, Lemon, Basil, Cayenne

Vitamin

Vitamin

$10.00

Beet, Carrot, Grapefruit, Apple, Lemon

Combat

Combat

$10.00

Celery, Cucumber, Apple, Cinnamon

Pick Your Own

$10.00

Celery, Orange, Apple, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Ginger, Beet, Cucumber, Carrot

Coffee

House Blend

$2.75

Orange Blossom, Brown Butter, Nut

Cold Brew

$5.00

Ground Beans with Cold Water

Americano

$3.50

Espresso, Hot Water

Double Espresso

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Vanilla, Cacao, Hazelnut, Matcha

Mocha

$5.50

Latte with Cacao and Whip Cream

Capuccino

$4.00

Espresso with Milk Foam

Affogato

$4.50

Espresso over Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Cold Brew Flight

$12.00

Tea

Black

$3.50

Dark Malty

Green

$3.50

Nutty and Floral

Chai

$3.50

Smooth and Spicy

Hibiscus

$3.50

Sweet and Fruity

Ginger & Lemon

$3.50

Wellness Shot

Kick

$5.00

Ginger, Turmeric, Orange, Lemon, Cayenne

Cure

$5.00

Beet, Apple, Lemon

Zing

$5.00

Nourish

$5.00

Glow

$5.00Out of stock

Aloe Vera and Apple

Recovery

$5.00

Wheatgrass

boost

$5.00

Essential

$5.00

Açai

Signature

Signature

$12.00

Coconut Water, Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Mango

Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$13.00

Peanut Butter, Cacao, Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry

Matcha

Matcha

$12.00

Matcha base, Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Almond, Dates, Espresso powder

Mango

Mango

$12.00Out of stock

Mango base, Chamoy, Watermelon, Pineapple, Cucumber, Tajin

Spirulina

Spirulina

$12.00

Spirulina base, Granola, Raspberry, Kiwi, Blueberry, Coconut, Agave

Sandwich

Nutella

Nutella

$12.00
Brekkie

Brekkie

$13.00
Veggie

Veggie

$13.00
Pesto

Pesto

$12.00

Chikn Salad Sandwich

$10.75

Turky Club Sandwich

$10.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Breakfast Bagel

$9.95

Hashbrown Sandwich

$9.95

Food

Banana Toast

Banana Toast

$9.00

Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey, Chia Seeds, Granola

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Hummus, Avocado, Sprouts, Sriracha

Berry Toast

Berry Toast

$9.00

Cream Cheese, Berries, Mint, Powdered Sugar

Tomato Toast

Tomato Toast

$10.00

Mozzarela, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$5.00
Parfait

Parfait

$5.00

Bagel

$4.00
Apple

Apple

$9.00

Almond Butter, Apple, Granola, Honey, Cinnamon

Dogs

Protein

$2.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter, Oat Bar

Pupsicle

$2.00

Assorted Berries, Greek Yogurt

Puppuccino

$2.00

Whipped Coconut Cream

M

Bar

$2.50

Better Booch

$4.50

Celsius Sparkling Drink

$3.75

Coconut Water

$4.00

Large Essentia Water

$4.99

Gogo Squeez

$1.25

Sparkling Yuava

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.99

Fiji

$2.99

Honest Water

$1.25

Weird Tea

$3.50

Small Water

$3.99

Honsetvwater

$1.00

Smoothies

Tart

$9.50

Caffeine

$9.50

Detox

$9.50

Signature Sips

Lemonmaid

$8.50

Oh my ghourd

$8.50

Cereal Killer

$8.50

Deja Brew

$8.50

You had me aloe

$8.50

Juices

Metabolism

$10.50

Combat

$10.50

Vitamin

$10.50

Acai

Signature

$11.00

Toast

Avocado

$13.00

Banana

$11.00

Tea

Black

$4.50

Green

$4.50

Hibiscus

$4.50

Wellness Shot

Zing

$5.00

Kick

$5.00

Dogs

Pupsicle

$2.50

Protein

$2.50

Coffee

House blend

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Americano

$4.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Affogato

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A prescription for your everyday routine. Daily Dose is a quality neighborhood cafe located in the heart of Downtown Long Beach including a variety of effortlessly healthy sips, eats, and quick bites.

Website

Location

440 Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Daily Dose image

