Daily Cafe & Market 9 Harbourside Ln, Unit A1

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9 Harbourside Lane

Unit A1

Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

FOOD

BREAKFAST

DAILY MAC

DAILY MAC

$6.50

Toasted English muffin, Egg Round, Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

SUN UP

SUN UP

$6.85

Toasted Bagel, Baked Egg Patty, Smokehouse Bacon, White Cheddar, and Arugula

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.35

Toasted Sour Dough, Avocado Smash, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Za'atar sprinkle Optional Extra(s): Tomato Slice and Bacon

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL

$7.35

Toasted Bagel, Smoked Salmon, Dill Cream Cheese, Tomato Slice

TOASTED BAGEL

$2.35

Bagel

MUFFINS TOP

$1.75

Special

$5.00

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.25

MUFFINS

$2.75

CUPCAKE

$2.00

SOUP

CHILI

$3.95

LEMON ORZO

$3.95

SALAD

THE HOUSE

THE HOUSE

$6.85

Mixed Local Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, House Made Croutons, Daily House Dressing choice ADD CHICKEN- $3.95

THE CAESAR

THE CAESAR

$11.85

Fresh Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons, Tossed Classic Caesar Dressing Optional extra: Chicken

THE CABO

THE CABO

$15.85

Seasonal Spring Greens, Chopped Chicken, Black Beans, Roast Corn, Shredded White Cheese, Tomato, Cucumber, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

THE TUSCAN

THE TUSCAN

$12.95

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Vinaigrette

THE MALIBU

THE MALIBU

$15.95

Seasonal Spring Greens, Chopped Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Shredded White Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, House Made Croutons, Daily House Dressing Choice

THE GREEK

THE GREEK

$12.95

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Greek Vinaigrette

LUNCH

THE AVO BLT

THE AVO BLT

$11.85

Toasted Sour Dough, Avocado Smash, Smokehouse Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

THE FLORENCE WRAP

THE FLORENCE WRAP

$13.85

Chopped Chicken, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Spring Greens, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle, Whole Wheat Wrap (Served Cold)

THE NORM

THE NORM

$12.35

Toasted Whole Grain, Choice of Roast Turkey OR Baked Ham, Smokehouse Bacon, Cheddar. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato

THE DURBAN

THE DURBAN

$13.35

Toasted Croissant, House Made Curried Chicken Salad, Sliced Tomato, Romaine OR- Without Bread Over Mixed Greens , Tomato

THE ROMA

THE ROMA

$11.85

Toasted Whole Grain, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Romaine, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Drizzle

THE ST.GERMAINE

THE ST.GERMAINE

$14.85

Toasted Croissant, Baked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Spring Greens, Herbed Cheese Spread, Sliced Tomato

THE BORDER WRAP

THE BORDER WRAP

$13.85

Roast Turkey, Black Bean Corn, Salsa, Shredded White Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Dressing, Whole Wheat Wrap (Served Cold)

THE PB&J

$3.95

Sliced Wheat Bread, Creamy Peanut Butter, Grape Jelly

THE ALL-AMERICAN

$4.95

Sliced Wheat Bread, Turkey OR Ham, American Cheese

BBQ PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$13.95

DRINKS

COFFEE

HOUSE BLEND DRIP COFFEE

$2.85

CAFE LATTE

$3.85

Espresso, Steamed Milk

CAPPUCCINO

$3.85

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Foam

CHAI LATTE

$4.85

Steamed Milk, Spiced Black Tea

COLD BREW NITRO COFFEE

$4.85

ESPRESSO

$2.85

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.35

HOT TEA

$2.95

ICED TEA

$2.95

MOCHA

$4.35

Espresso, Chocolate, Steamed Milk

COLD BREW DARK VELVET

$4.85

ON ICE

FLAT WHITE

$3.85

HOT WATER

$2.00

MACCHIATO

$3.85

AMERICANO

$3.85

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.50

BEVERAGES

COCA COLA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

DASANI WATER

$2.00

SMART WATER

$3.00

TOPO CHICHO TROPICAL PINEAPPLE

$3.00

NATALIES GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.25

NATALIES STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.75

NATALIES BLOOD ORANGE JUICE

$3.75

RED BULL

$3.75

GATORADE ORANGE

$3.50

VITAMIN WATER

$3.50

GOLDEN PEAK SWEET TEA

$3.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

GATORADE FRUIT PUNCH

$3.50

GATORADE LEMON-LIME

$3.50

TOPO CHICO STRAWBERRY HIBSCUS

$3.00

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$3.50

SIMPLY ORANGE

$3.50

SIMPLY LEMONADE

$3.50

FAIRLIFE MILK

$4.00

FAIRLIFE CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

SPECIALTY DRINKS

BOYLAN GINGER ALE

$3.00

BOYLAN ROOT BEER

$3.00

BOYLAN SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

IBC CREAM SODA

$3.00

CHEERWINE

$3.00

SAN PELLIGRINO 16OZ

$3.50

SAN P MANGO&ARANCIA

$3.00

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$3.00

SANPELLEGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSA

$3.00

PERRIER

$3.00

SPLINDRIFT UNSWEETEND LEMONADE

$3.00

SPLINDRIFT

$3.00

CELSIUS

$3.00

MARKET

CHIPS & NUTS

CAROLINA KETTLE- SEA SALT

CAROLINA KETTLE- SEA SALT

$2.50
CAROLINA KETTLE- BBQ

CAROLINA KETTLE- BBQ

$2.50
CAROLINA KETTLE- CRAB BOIL

CAROLINA KETTLE- CRAB BOIL

$2.50
GOOD CRISP COMPANY CLASSIC CHIPS

GOOD CRISP COMPANY CLASSIC CHIPS

$2.75
GOOD CHRISP COMPANY SOUR CREAM AND ONION

GOOD CHRISP COMPANY SOUR CREAM AND ONION

$2.75
Zapps

Zapps

$2.00
SIETE QUESO

SIETE QUESO

$5.75
SIETE- CHILE LIME

SIETE- CHILE LIME

$5.75

SIETE SEA SALT

$5.75
GOOD CRISP COMPANY CHEESE BALLS WHITE CHEDDAR

GOOD CRISP COMPANY CHEESE BALLS WHITE CHEDDAR

$2.75
GOOD CRISP CHEESEBALLS CHEDDAR

GOOD CRISP CHEESEBALLS CHEDDAR

$4.75
SALSA GOD- CHIPS & SALSA PACK

SALSA GOD- CHIPS & SALSA PACK

$4.75
1849 SALSA

1849 SALSA

$5.75
1949- SALTED PEANUTS

1949- SALTED PEANUTS

$7.50
1949- DILL PICKLE

1949- DILL PICKLE

$7.50

PISTACHIOS

$1.75

POPCORN

NIKKI’S BUTTER POPCORN

NIKKI’S BUTTER POPCORN

$4.50
NIKKI’S CARAMEL POPCORN

NIKKI’S CARAMEL POPCORN

$4.50
NIKKI’S CHEDDAR POPCORN

NIKKI’S CHEDDAR POPCORN

$4.50

COOKIES & SWEETS

MEMAWS BLUEBERRY SHORTBREAD COOKIES

MEMAWS BLUEBERRY SHORTBREAD COOKIES

$7.25
MEMAWS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

MEMAWS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$7.25
MEMAWS LEMON COOLER COOKIES

MEMAWS LEMON COOLER COOKIES

$7.25
SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE

SALTED CARAMEL BROWNIE

$3.50

KIND BAR

$2.25

NATURE VALLEY BAR

$2.00

YOGURT

YOGURT BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

YOGURT BLUEBERRY

$2.50

YOGURT PEACH

$2.50

YOGURT STRAWBERRY

$2.50

CANDY

COTTON CANDY

$2.00

SKITTLES TROPICAL

$2.00

SKITTLES SOUR

$2.00

SKITTLES ORIGINAL

$2.00

SKITTLES WILD BERRY

$2.00

STARBURST

$2.00

STARBURST ORIGINAL

$2.00

SNICKERS

$2.00

M&M

$2.00

M&M PEANUT

$2.00

KIT KAT

$2.00

FROSTED FLAKES

$3.00

POPS

$3.00

FROOT LOOPS

$3.00

APPLE JACKS

$3.00

FROSTED MINI WHEATS

$3.00

EXTRA PEPPRMINT

$2.00

EXTRA GUM

$2.00

DRINKS

COMPASS ROSE 6PACK

$16.99

WESTBROOK 6PACK

$16.99

LAZY HAZY 6PACK

$16.99

CORONA EXTRA 6PACK

$13.99

MICHELOB ULTRA 6PACK

$11.99

CORONA LIGHT 6PACK

$13.99

BFB 6PACK

$16.99

RIVER DOG 6PACK

$16.99

RIVER RAT 6PACK

$16.99

YUENGLING 6PACK

$11.99

MILLER LIGHT 6PACK

$11.99

BUDLIGHT 6PACK

$11.99

STELLA ARTOIS 6PACK

$13.99

SHCOK TOP 6PACK

$13.99

BUDWEISER 6 PACK

$11.99

RETAIL

DAILY HAT

$25.00

DAILY BEANIE

$28.00

DAILY TOTE

$12.00

DAILY TSHIRT

$22.00

ECO PURE SANITIZER

$5.00

BANANA BOAT SUN SCREEN

$2.50

ADVIL

$1.00

KING BEAN COFFEE

$13.99

COCONUT SALT SCRUB

$25.00

MICHELLE ALLEN DESIGNS

OYSTER TRINKET DISH

$36.00

PLANE WINE STOPPER

$26.00

DECO WINE STOPPER

$30.00

OYSTER NAPKIN RINGS

$13.00

RECYCLED GLASS NAPKIN RING

$20.00

OYSTER SALT AND PEPPER

$36.00

OYSTER ORNAMENTS

$12.00

RATTAN VOTIVE

$34.00

NAPKIN RING: RATTAN

$64.00

DECO CLAM

$30.00

DECO SCALLOP

$30.00

CERAMIC ROUND BOX

$56.00

CANDLE

$30.00

MATCHES

$10.00

TOWELS

$24.00

WINE TOTE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! A convenient cafe, coffee shop and market focused on quality ingredients and creative grab and go locally sourced items. A comfortable place to eat, drink, and shop on the waterfront at Shelter Cove Harbour. Join us DAILY.

9 Harbourside Lane, Unit A1, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

