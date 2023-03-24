Daily Cafe & Market 9 Harbourside Ln, Unit A1
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! A convenient cafe, coffee shop and market focused on quality ingredients and creative grab and go locally sourced items. A comfortable place to eat, drink, and shop on the waterfront at Shelter Cove Harbour. Join us DAILY.
Location
9 Harbourside Lane, Unit A1, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
