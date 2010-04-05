Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi

Restaurant header imageView gallery

3045 s 9 th st

salina, KS 67401

Popular Items

CRAB RANGOON
BIG JOHN ROLL
CHICKEN Fried Rice

Drinks

All drinks can be added to pair with your favorite entrees and can also be upgraded to a large size (32oz) for only $1 (excluding bottled drinks)

Club Soda

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Water

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Red Bull (8oz)

$3.50

Pineapple

$2.99

Orange

$2.99

Green Apple

$2.99

Mango

$2.99

Blueberry

$2.99

Strawberry

$2.99

Melon

$2.99

Grape

$2.99

Peach

$2.99

Hawaiian Blue

$2.99

Hot Green Tea

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.79

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Coffee

$2.79

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$1.99

Tomato Juice

$1.99

White Milk

$1.99

NON ALOCHOL

THAI TEA

$1.99

APPS

BEEF TATAKI

$10.00

Thin-sliced and seared Beef tenderloin, topped with scallions, sesame seeds and ponzu sauce.

CHICKEN KATSU

$6.00

Deep-fried, breaded chicken breast served with katsu sauce.

CRAB & JALAPENO

$6.00

Deep-fried jalapenos, crab and cream cheese

CRAB RANGOON

$5.00

Homemade crab rangoon served with sweet and sour sauce

CRISPY CALAMARI

$8.00

Breaded calamari, deep-fried and served with bang bang sauce.

EDAMAME

$5.00

Japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt

EGG ROLLS

$5.00

Vegetable egg rolls served with tempura sauce

GYOZA

$6.00

Japanese pan-fried pork & vegetable dumplings

HABANERO SHRIMP

$10.00

Breaded & deep-fried butterfly shrimp served with habanero sauce

JALAPENO YELLOW TAIL

$10.00

Thin-sliced, fresh yellowtail topped with jalapenos

KANI SALAD

$5.00

Crab, mayo, cucumber

MISO SOUP

$3.99

a traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi, miso paste, tofu, seaweed and scallions

SEASAME SEED TUNA

$12.00

Seared Ahi Tuna coated in black and white sesame seeds and served with a ponzu sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$7.00

Crispy, tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables

SOFTSHELL CRAB TEMPURA

$7.00

Crispy tempura battered fried softshell crab and assorted vegetables

SPRING ROLLS

$6.00

Shrimp & vegetables wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce

TAKO SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

TUNA NACHOS

$14.00

Fried wonton chips topped with fresh Ahi Tuna, tamago, jalapenos, masago, avocado, cilantro, spicy mayo and eel sauce

TUNA TATAKI

$9.00

Thin-sliced and seared fresh ahi tuna topped with scallions, sesame seeds & ponzu sauce

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$6.00

Crispy, tempura battered fried assorted vegetables

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

Add Spicy crab, Squid, or Octopus for $2.00

SPICY CRAB SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

SQUID SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

OCTOPUS SEAWEED SALAD

$7.00

CANTON NOODLE

A delectable stir-fry with thin, round, egg noodles tossed in a savory combination. Served with choice of chicken soup or salad.

BEEF & CHICKEN NOODLE

$12.00

BEEF & SHRIMP NOODLE

$13.00

BEEF NOODLE

$11.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP NOODLE

$12.00

CHICKEN NOODLE

$10.00

DAIMARU SPECIAL NOODLE

$30.00

HOUSE SPECIAL NOODLE

$15.00

SEAFOOD NOODLE

$14.00

SHRIMP NOODLE

$11.00

VEGETABLE NOODLE

$9.00

Chef SAI SPECIAL

SEASAME CHICKEN

SEASAME CHICKEN

$13.00

CURRY

A type of red Thai curry that is bursting with rich and creamy flavor, spicy yet balanced, with undertones of peanuts and coconut. Served with vegetables, rice and your choice of chicken soup or salad.

BEEF CURRY

$14.00

CHICKEN CURRY

$13.00

SCALLOP CURRY

$18.00

SHRIMP CURRY

$14.00

TOFU CURRY

$12.00

FRIED RICE ENTREE

A delicious combination of fried rice and egg. served with choice of chicken soup or salad.

BEEF & CHICKEN Fried Rice

$12.00

BEEF & SHRIMP Fried Rice

$13.00

BEEF Fried Rice

$10.00
CHICKEN & SHRIMP Fried Rice

CHICKEN & SHRIMP Fried Rice

$12.00

CHICKEN Fried Rice

$9.00

DAIMARU Fried Rice

$30.00

HOUSE SPECIAL Fried Rice

$15.00

SEAFOOD Fried Rice

$14.00

SHRIMP Fried Rice

$10.00

VEGETABLE Fried Rice

$8.00

KIDS

Your choice of meat, grilled in Hibachi or Teriyaki sauce, served with grilled vegetables, canton noodles, steamed rice, chicken soup or salad. Upgrade to fried rice for $2.99

Kid CHICKEN

$7.00

Kid CHICKEN & SALMON

$12.00

Kid CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$11.00

Kid K.C & CHICKEN

$12.00

Kid K.C & SHRIMP

$13.00

Kid K.C STRIP

$9.00

Kid SALMON

$9.00

Kid SHRIMP

$8.00

kid VEGETABLE

$6.00

KITCHEN ENTREE

Your choice of meat, grilled in Hibachi or Teriyaki sauce, served with grilled vegetables, canton noodles, steamed rice, chicken soup and salad. Upgrade to fried rice for $2.99

CHICKEN

$16.00

FILET MIGNON

$28.00

K.C STRIP

$21.00

LOBSTER

$38.00

RED SNAPPER

$20.00

RIBEYE

$24.00

SALMON

$20.00

SCALLOPS

$21.00

SHRIMP

$18.00

VEGETABLE

$14.00

CALAMARI

$17.00

PAD THAI

A classic Thai dish consisting of stir-fried, flat rice noodles with eggs, vegetables, and bean sprouts, all sautéed in a house made tamarind sauce to create the perfect sweet and savory fusion. Served with choice of chicken soup or salad.

BEEF PAD THAI

$18.00

CHICKEN PAD THAI

$14.00

HOUSE SPECIAL PAD THAI

$20.00

SHRIMP PAD THAI

$14.00

TOFU PAD THAI

$13.00

VEGETABLE PAD THAI

$13.00

PHO

A Vietnamese soup made with a beef-bone broth, banh pho noodles, onions, and cilantro, served with bean sprouts and basil.

CHICKEN PHO

$11.00

SEAFOOD PHO

$13.00

SHRIMP PHO

$12.00

STEAK PHO

$12.00

SIZZLING PLATE

Your choice of meat grilled and drizzled with teriyaki sauce on a sizzling hot plate of broccoli and onions. Served with chicken soup, salad, and steamed rice. Upgrade to fried rice for $2.99

BEEF NEGIMAKI SIZZLING

$23.00

CHICKEN SIZZLING

$14.00

FILET SIZZLING

$28.00

K.C STRIP SIZZLING

$21.00

LOBSTER SIZZLING

$38.00

SALMON SIZZLING

$20.00

SCALLOP SIZZLING

$22.00

SHRIMP SIZZLING

$17.00

VEGETABLE & TOFU SIZZLING

$14.00

UDON

A thick, Japanese noodle made of wheat flour stir-fried in a delicious combination of sake, soy sauce, seasoning and vegetables. Served with choice of chicken soup or salad.

BEEF & CHICKEN UDON

$16.00

BEEF & SHRIMP UDON

$17.00

BEEF UDON

$15.00

CHICKEN & SHRIMP UDON

$16.00

CHICKEN UDON

$14.00

DAIMARU UDON

$30.00
HOUSE SPECIAL UDON

HOUSE SPECIAL UDON

$18.00

SEAFOOD UDON

$18.00

SHRIMP UDON

$15.00

VEGTABLE UDON

$13.00

CHEF SPECIALS

B.M.W ROLL

$11.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeños, cream cheese, Daimaru BBQ sauce, eel sauce

BLACK ANGEL ROLL

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black sesame seeds

BLACK DRAGON ROLL

$15.00

Tempura lobster, smoked eel, avocado, black sesame seeds, eel sauce

BLACK TIGER ROLL

$11.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber, smoked eel, eel sauce

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$12.00

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, masago

COSMOPOLITAN ROLL

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, eel sauce, sesame seeds

DAIMARU ROLL

$15.00

Tempura lobster, crab, cucumber, tamago, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

DYNAMITE ROLL

$13.00

Yellowtail, salmon, tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce

ERNNIE ROLL

$12.00

Smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, spicy mayo, eel sauce

FANCY DRAGON ROLL

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, smoked eel, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds

GODZILLA ROLL

$12.00

Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce

GSI ROLL

$14.00

Crab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with yellowtail, tuna, salmon, spicy crab, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

HOT LADY ROLL

$12.00

Spicy tuna, Salmon, spicy crab, sriracha

HURRICANE ROLL

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, jalapeños, spicy tuna, avocado, spicy crab, sriracha, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

JAYHAWK ROLL

$12.00

Smoked salmon, crab, cucumber, jalapeños, cream cheese, Daimaru BBQ sauce, eel sauce

JOSE ROLL

$12.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, salmon, jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha

K.C ROLL

$10.00

Tempura shrimp, crab, salmon, avocado

KEMPTON ROLL

$13.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, spicy crab

KISS ROLL

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab

LAS VEGAS ROLL

$10.00

Salmon, avocado, crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce

LOVE ROLL

$13.00

Tuna, salmon, masago, cream cheese, cucumber, soy paper

MANHATTAN ROLL

$11.00

Tempura shrimp, smoked eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds

MARTHA ROLL

$10.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo

MONSTER ROLL

$15.00

Tempura lobster, white king crab, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce

NEW HORIZONS ROLL

$13.00

Tuna, avocado, cucumber, salmon, jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail

RED BULL ROLL

$13.00

Tuna, jalapeños, cucumber, cream cheese, soy paper, spicy mayo, eel sauce

RED DRAGON ROLL

$11.00

Smoked eel, cucumber, spicy tuna, eel sauce, sesame seeds

RISING SUN ROLL

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce

ROCKIN' ROLL

$12.00

Tuna, Salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab

SAKURA ROLL

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, white king crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce

SNOW MOUNTAIN ROLL

$12.00

Tempura shrimp, white king crab

SUPER ROLL

$15.00

Tempura lobster, tuna, salmon, spicy crab, eel sauce

TORCH ROLL

$13.00

Crab, avocado, cream cheese, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce

TROUBLEMAKER ROLL

$13.00

Tempura shrimp, white king crab, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

TSUNAMI ROLL

$15.00

Salmon, asparagus, jalapeños, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, seaweed salad, tempura flakes

VOLCANO ROLL

$13.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, volcano seafood topping

Solis Roll

$10.00

Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with smoked eel, sriracha, and eel sauce

TRADITIONAL

ALASKAN ROLL

$6.00

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$4.00

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.00

BIG JOHN ROLL

$8.00

BOSTON ROLL

$6.00

CALIFORNIA A ROLL

$6.00

CALIFORNIA B ROLL

$6.00

CALIFORNIA C ROLL

$7.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$5.00

CHUCK ROLL

$6.00

CRAB ROLL

$5.00

CRAZY ROLL

$8.00

CUCUMBER ROLL

$4.00

EEL ROLL

$6.00

ESTHER ROLL

$7.00

L.A ROLL

$6.00

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$6.00

SALMON ROLL

$5.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$5.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.00

SPICY CRAB ROLL

$6.00

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$6.00

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$6.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$7.00

SPIDER ROLL

$7.00

TIKI ROLL

$7.00

TUNA ROLL

$5.00

U.S ROLL

$7.00

VEGGIE ROLL

$5.00

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$6.00

NIGIRI/SASHIMI

AMA EBI

$8.00

EBI

$5.00

ESCOLAR

$5.00

HAMACHI

$7.00

IKA

$5.00

IKURA

$9.00

KANI

$4.00

MAGURO

$7.00

MASAGO

$5.00

NIGIRI PLATTER

$20.00

QUAIL EGG

$2.00

SABA

$5.00

SAKE

$5.00

SASHIMI PLATTER

$24.00

SMOKED SALMON

$5.00

TAKO

$5.00

TAMAGO

$4.00

UNAGI

$5.00

SIDE ORDER

SPICY CRAB

$3.99

SIDES

EEL SAUCE

$0.25+

Fried Noodle

$2.99

Fried Rice

$2.99

GARLIC FRIED RICE

$3.50

GINGER DRESSING

$0.25+

GINGER SALAD

$2.00

GINGER SAUCE

$0.25+

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.25+

HOUSE SALAD

$2.00

MUSTARD SAUCE

$0.25+

S-CALAMARI

$5.00

S-CHICKEN

$5.00

S-FILET

$20.00

S-K.C STRIP

$16.00

S-LOBSTER

$18.00

S-RED SNAPPER

$7.00

S-RIBEYE

$18.00

S-SALMON

$7.00

S-SCALLOP

$8.00

S-SHRIMP

$6.00

S-STEAMED RICE

$1.75

S-TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.25+

S-TOFU

$3.00

S-VEGETABLE

$4.00

SOUP

$2.00+

SPICY MAYO

$0.25+

BENTO BOX

CALAMARI BENTO

$11.00

CHICKEN BENTO

$11.00

CHICKEN KATSU BENTO

$11.00

K.C. BENTO

$11.00

SALMON BENTO

$11.00

SCALLOP BENTO

$11.00

SHRIMP BENTO

$11.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA BENTO

$11.00

VEGETABLE TEMPURA BENTO

$11.00

KITCHEN LUNCH

L-CALAMARI

$10.00

L-CHICKEN

$9.00

L-CHICKEN & CALAMARI

$11.00

L-CHICKEN & SALMON

$12.00

L-CHICKEN & SCALLOP

$12.00

L-CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$11.00

L-FILET MIGNON

$22.00

L-K.C STRIP

$16.00

L-KC & CALAMARI

$14.00

L-KC & CHICKEN

$13.00

L-KC & SALMON

$13.00

L-KC & SCALLOP

$14.00

L-KC & SHRIMP

$14.00

L-RED SNAPPER

$12.00

L-RIBEYE

$18.00

L-SALMON

$10.00

L-SCALLOP

$12.00

L-SHRIMP

$11.00

L-VEGETABLE

$8.00

L-SHRIMP & SALMON

$13.00

L- Shrimp & Scallop

$13.00

SUSHI LUNCH

PICK 2

$10.00

PICK 3

$14.00

CHEESECAKE

Cheese cake

$8.00

FLOATS

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$5.00

ICE CREAM

BIRTHDAY ICE CREAM

SINGLE SCOOP

$2.50

DOUBLE SCOOP

$4.00

NEW ITEMS

CHEESECAKE EGG ROLLS

$10.00

LAVA CAKE

$8.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Theatrically cooked meats & classic Japanese cuisine in a casual yet contemporary space.

Website

Location

3045 s 9 th st, salina, KS 67401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

