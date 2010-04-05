Daimaru Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi
3045 s 9 th st
salina, KS 67401
Popular Items
Drinks
Club Soda
Diet Dr. Pepper
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
Pepsi
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Water
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Red Bull (8oz)
Pineapple
Orange
Green Apple
Mango
Blueberry
Strawberry
Melon
Grape
Peach
Hawaiian Blue
Hot Green Tea
Iced Tea
Sweet Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade
Thai Iced Coffee
Tomato Juice
White Milk
APPS
BEEF TATAKI
Thin-sliced and seared Beef tenderloin, topped with scallions, sesame seeds and ponzu sauce.
CHICKEN KATSU
Deep-fried, breaded chicken breast served with katsu sauce.
CRAB & JALAPENO
Deep-fried jalapenos, crab and cream cheese
CRAB RANGOON
Homemade crab rangoon served with sweet and sour sauce
CRISPY CALAMARI
Breaded calamari, deep-fried and served with bang bang sauce.
EDAMAME
Japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
EGG ROLLS
Vegetable egg rolls served with tempura sauce
GYOZA
Japanese pan-fried pork & vegetable dumplings
HABANERO SHRIMP
Breaded & deep-fried butterfly shrimp served with habanero sauce
JALAPENO YELLOW TAIL
Thin-sliced, fresh yellowtail topped with jalapenos
KANI SALAD
Crab, mayo, cucumber
MISO SOUP
a traditional Japanese soup consisting of dashi, miso paste, tofu, seaweed and scallions
SEASAME SEED TUNA
Seared Ahi Tuna coated in black and white sesame seeds and served with a ponzu sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP
Crispy, tempura battered fried shrimp and assorted vegetables
SOFTSHELL CRAB TEMPURA
Crispy tempura battered fried softshell crab and assorted vegetables
SPRING ROLLS
Shrimp & vegetables wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce
TAKO SEAWEED SALAD
TUNA NACHOS
Fried wonton chips topped with fresh Ahi Tuna, tamago, jalapenos, masago, avocado, cilantro, spicy mayo and eel sauce
TUNA TATAKI
Thin-sliced and seared fresh ahi tuna topped with scallions, sesame seeds & ponzu sauce
VEGETABLE TEMPURA
Crispy, tempura battered fried assorted vegetables
SEAWEED SALAD
Add Spicy crab, Squid, or Octopus for $2.00
SPICY CRAB SEAWEED SALAD
SQUID SEAWEED SALAD
OCTOPUS SEAWEED SALAD
CANTON NOODLE
Chef SAI SPECIAL
CURRY
FRIED RICE ENTREE
KIDS
KITCHEN ENTREE
PAD THAI
PHO
SIZZLING PLATE
UDON
CHEF SPECIALS
B.M.W ROLL
Spicy tuna, avocado, jalapeños, cream cheese, Daimaru BBQ sauce, eel sauce
BLACK ANGEL ROLL
Tempura shrimp, crab, spicy mayo, eel sauce, black sesame seeds
BLACK DRAGON ROLL
Tempura lobster, smoked eel, avocado, black sesame seeds, eel sauce
BLACK TIGER ROLL
Crab, avocado, cucumber, smoked eel, eel sauce
CATERPILLAR ROLL
Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, masago
COSMOPOLITAN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, tuna, salmon, eel sauce, sesame seeds
DAIMARU ROLL
Tempura lobster, crab, cucumber, tamago, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
DYNAMITE ROLL
Yellowtail, salmon, tuna, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce
ERNNIE ROLL
Smoked salmon, crab, cream cheese, asparagus, spicy mayo, eel sauce
FANCY DRAGON ROLL
Tempura shrimp, smoked salmon, smoked eel, avocado, eel sauce, sesame seeds
GODZILLA ROLL
Spicy tuna, crab, avocado, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce
GSI ROLL
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with yellowtail, tuna, salmon, spicy crab, masago, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
HOT LADY ROLL
Spicy tuna, Salmon, spicy crab, sriracha
HURRICANE ROLL
Tempura shrimp, jalapeños, spicy tuna, avocado, spicy crab, sriracha, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce
JAYHAWK ROLL
Smoked salmon, crab, cucumber, jalapeños, cream cheese, Daimaru BBQ sauce, eel sauce
JOSE ROLL
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, salmon, jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha
K.C ROLL
Tempura shrimp, crab, salmon, avocado
KEMPTON ROLL
Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail, spicy crab
KISS ROLL
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab
LAS VEGAS ROLL
Salmon, avocado, crab, cream cheese, spicy mayo, eel sauce
LOVE ROLL
Tuna, salmon, masago, cream cheese, cucumber, soy paper
MANHATTAN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, smoked eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds
MARTHA ROLL
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce, spicy mayo
MONSTER ROLL
Tempura lobster, white king crab, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
NEW HORIZONS ROLL
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, salmon, jalapeños, spicy mayo, sriracha
RAINBOW ROLL
Crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, shrimp, yellowtail
RED BULL ROLL
Tuna, jalapeños, cucumber, cream cheese, soy paper, spicy mayo, eel sauce
RED DRAGON ROLL
Smoked eel, cucumber, spicy tuna, eel sauce, sesame seeds
RISING SUN ROLL
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab, eel sauce
ROCKIN' ROLL
Tuna, Salmon, cucumber, avocado, spicy crab
SAKURA ROLL
Tempura shrimp, white king crab, tuna, salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce
SNOW MOUNTAIN ROLL
Tempura shrimp, white king crab
SUPER ROLL
Tempura lobster, tuna, salmon, spicy crab, eel sauce
TORCH ROLL
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, tempura flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce
TROUBLEMAKER ROLL
Tempura shrimp, white king crab, tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
TSUNAMI ROLL
Salmon, asparagus, jalapeños, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, seaweed salad, tempura flakes
VOLCANO ROLL
Crab, cucumber, avocado, volcano seafood topping
Solis Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with smoked eel, sriracha, and eel sauce
TRADITIONAL
ALASKAN ROLL
ASPARAGUS ROLL
AVOCADO ROLL
BIG JOHN ROLL
BOSTON ROLL
CALIFORNIA A ROLL
CALIFORNIA B ROLL
CALIFORNIA C ROLL
CALIFORNIA ROLL
CHUCK ROLL
CRAB ROLL
CRAZY ROLL
CUCUMBER ROLL
EEL ROLL
ESTHER ROLL
L.A ROLL
PHILADELPHIA ROLL
SALMON ROLL
SEAWEED SALAD
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
SPICY CRAB ROLL
SPICY SALMON ROLL
SPICY TUNA ROLL
SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL
SPIDER ROLL
TIKI ROLL
TUNA ROLL
U.S ROLL
VEGGIE ROLL
YELLOWTAIL ROLL
NIGIRI/SASHIMI
SIDE ORDER
SIDES
EEL SAUCE
Fried Noodle
Fried Rice
GARLIC FRIED RICE
GINGER DRESSING
GINGER SALAD
GINGER SAUCE
HOUSE DRESSING
HOUSE SALAD
MUSTARD SAUCE
S-CALAMARI
S-CHICKEN
S-FILET
S-K.C STRIP
S-LOBSTER
S-RED SNAPPER
S-RIBEYE
S-SALMON
S-SCALLOP
S-SHRIMP
S-STEAMED RICE
S-TERIYAKI SAUCE
S-TOFU
S-VEGETABLE
SOUP
SPICY MAYO
BENTO BOX
KITCHEN LUNCH
L-CALAMARI
L-CHICKEN
L-CHICKEN & CALAMARI
L-CHICKEN & SALMON
L-CHICKEN & SCALLOP
L-CHICKEN & SHRIMP
L-FILET MIGNON
L-K.C STRIP
L-KC & CALAMARI
L-KC & CHICKEN
L-KC & SALMON
L-KC & SCALLOP
L-KC & SHRIMP
L-RED SNAPPER
L-RIBEYE
L-SALMON
L-SCALLOP
L-SHRIMP
L-VEGETABLE
L-SHRIMP & SALMON
L- Shrimp & Scallop
SUSHI LUNCH
CHEESECAKE
FLOATS
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Theatrically cooked meats & classic Japanese cuisine in a casual yet contemporary space.
3045 s 9 th st, salina, KS 67401