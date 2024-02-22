Cheesecake Pops - Plain

$40.00

These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery