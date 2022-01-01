Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Daiq's - LIVE 7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101

No reviews yet

7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101

Houston, TX 77072

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Fried Okra

$7.00

Viet Egg Rolls

$10.00

FOOD

CHICKEN AND SAUSAGE PASTA

$18.00

Daiqs Burger

$14.00

Fish & shrimp basket

$16.00

fish + grits

$18.00

FISH BASKET

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN + 2 SIDES

$18.00

fried fish + 2 sides

$16.00

full house grits

$22.00

Kids Meal chicken tenders and fries

$7.00

LOADED PASTA - SHRIMP, CHICK + SAUSAGE

$20.00

pork chops + 2 sides

$16.00

shrimp + grits

$18.00

SHRIMP BASKET

$14.00

SHRIMP PASTA

$18.00

Thai Shrimp

$12.00

WING BASKET

$18.00

lamb chop + grits

$30.00

etouffe+ shrimp

$20.00

etouffe+salmon

$22.00

etouffe+all

$26.00

SIDES

* Fries entree

+ greens entree

+ grits entree

+ MAC N CHEESE ENTREE

+ red beans entree

+fries entree

+yams entree

4 piece chicken

$12.00

FRIES

$5.00

greens

$5.00

grits

$5.00

MAC N CHEESE

$5.00

red beans

$5.00

yams

$5.00

Drinks Thursday Special 4pm - 8pm

Martinis

$7.00

Well gin

$3.00

Well rum

$3.00

Well tequila

$3.00

Well vodka

$3.00

Well whiskey

$3.00

Beer

$3.00

Food - Thursday HR SPC 4pm - 8pm

Burger basket

$10.00

99c wings min 5

$0.99

Frozens

Banana Daiq

$10.00Out of stock

Blue Hawaiian Frozen

$10.00Out of stock

mo city don

$20.00

Hurricane frozen

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon drop frozen

$10.00

Margarita Frozen

$10.00

Mixed All Flavors

$10.00

Sidecar frozen

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiq Frozen

$10.00

Strawberry Limeaide Frozen

$10.00

White Russian frozen

$10.00

Shots

5$ Tequila sunrise shot

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Green Tea shot

$7.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop shot

$7.00

Liquid Marijuna shot

$7.00

Magarita shot

$7.00

Starfucker shot

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Brunch Shots

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Good Music, Good Vibes a Good Time - All American

Location

7333 West Sam Houston Parkway South Suite 101, Houston, TX 77072

Directions

