Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daiquiri Den 2620 W. IH 20, #102

review star

No reviews yet

2620 West Interstate 20

Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Grub & Bites

Catfish basket

Catfish basket

$15.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$6.99
Dragon Bites

Dragon Bites

$6.99

Fried jalapeño slices.

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$4.50+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies

Upgrade to 32 oz

$5.00
Wings

Wings

$10.25+
Fries

Fries

$1.99+

Fish& Shrimp

$13.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$12.99+
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Den Fried Corn

$4.99+
Baiters

Baiters

$15.99

Catfish nuggets that include a side of fries, hushpuppies, and corn.

Family Deals & Party Packages

Catfish Family Deal

Catfish Family Deal

$37.45+

Each family deal includes 1/2 pint tarter sauce and family fry.

Party Wings

Party Wings

$54.99+

Add-Ins

Shot

Shot

$2.00
CBD

CBD

$3.50

Daiquiri

Daiquiri

$9.00+

CBD

Gummies (2)

$5.00

CBD Daiquiris

$11.00+

CBD Jell-O Shot

$3.00

Flavors/ Packs

Flavors

$2.00

Jell-O Shot Packs

$35.00+

Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour (2-4pm)

$4.50+

Drink flavors

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Dr. pepper

$1.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Vodka

Cake

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Whiskey

The Den of Fire

$3.00

Daiquiri (Deep Copy)

Bed Rock

$9.60+

Beetle Juice

$9.60+

Dexter's Lab

$9.60+
Dreamsicle Classic

Dreamsicle Classic

$9.60+
Hurricane Classic

Hurricane Classic

$9.60+
Hynosis

Hynosis

$9.60+
Lemonade Classic

Lemonade Classic

$9.60+
Peach Daiquiri

Peach Daiquiri

$9.60+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$9.60+

Rocket Power

$9.60+

Rug Rat ( Hypnosis+ Hurricane)

$9.60+

Sailor Moon

$9.60+
Sour Apple Classic

Sour Apple Classic

$9.60+

South Park (Strawberry+ Long Island)

$9.60+
Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.60+

Tasmanian Devil

$9.60+
Texas Tea

Texas Tea

$9.60+
Watermelon Classic

Watermelon Classic

$9.60+
White Russian

White Russian

$9.60+

Wild Thornberry

$9.60+

Add-Ins (Deep Copy)

Shot

Shot

$2.40
CBD

CBD

$4.20

CBD (Deep Copy)

Gummies (2)

$6.00

CBD Daiquiris

$13.20+

CBD Jell-O Shot

$3.60

Add-Ins (Deep Copy)

Shot

Shot

$2.40
CBD

CBD

$4.20

Family Deals & Party Packages (Deep Copy)

Catfish Family Deal

Catfish Family Deal

$37.45+

Each family deal includes 1/2 pint tarter sauce and family fry.

Party Wings

Party Wings

$54.99+

Grub & Bites (Deep Copy)

Catfish basket

Catfish basket

$15.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$6.99
Dragon Bites

Dragon Bites

$6.99

Fried jalapeño slices.

Jalapeño Hush Puppies

$4.50+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies

Upgrade to 32 oz

$5.00
Wings

Wings

$10.25+
Fries

Fries

$1.99+

Fish& Shrimp

$13.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$12.99+
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Den Fried Corn

$4.99+
Baiters

Baiters

$15.99

Catfish nuggets that include a side of fries, hushpuppies, and corn.

Flavors/ Packs (Deep Copy)

Flavors

$2.40

Jell-O Shot Packs

$42.00+

Seasonal Drinks

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Hot Chocolate ( NO alcohol)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2620 West Interstate 20, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fajitas 'n Ritas - Grand Prairie, TX
orange starNo Reviews
2620 West Interstate 20 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Traders Village #1
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Trader's Village - Grand Prairie
orange starNo Reviews
2602 Mayfield Rd. Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Vita Cane (Grand Prairie, TX)
orange starNo Reviews
2615 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Arlington
orange star4.4 • 1,087
3900 Arlington Highlands Blvd Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
451 East IH 20 Arlington, TX 76018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Prairie

Salata - F - 111 - Grand Prairie
orange star4.6 • 1,167
3150 S State Highway 161 Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
FireHouse Gastro Park - 321 W Main St
orange star4.7 • 1,166
321 W Main St Grand Prairie, TX 75050
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001135 - Camp Wisdom
orange star4.5 • 249
3040 W Camp Wisdom Rd Grand Prairie, TX 75052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Prairie
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Dallas
review star
Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston