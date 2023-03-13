Restaurant header imageView gallery

Daiquiri Den Arlington

review star

No reviews yet

2012 S. Cooper St

Arlington, TX 76013

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Bacon

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Chorizo

$2.50

Burrito

Bacon

$7.99

Sausage

$7.99

Chorizo

$7.99

Breakfast Bowl

Den Bowl

$7.99

Fiesta Bowl

$7.99

Maverick Bowl

Maverick Bowl

$6.99

Grub

Grub & Bites

Catfish basket

Catfish basket

$15.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Hush Puppies

$4.50+
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$12.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies

Upgrade to 32 oz

$5.00
Wings

Wings

$10.25+
Home cut Fries

Home cut Fries

$1.99+

Fish& Shrimp

$13.99+

Served with a side of fries and hushpuppies.

Fried Ribs

Fried Ribs

$12.99+
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.50

Den Fried Corn

$4.99+
Baiters

Baiters

$15.99

Catfish nuggets that include a side of fries, hushpuppies, and corn.

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.99

3 PC Tenders

$6.99

Chili Cheese Hot Dog on Hawaiian Roll

$5.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.29

Cheese Nachos

$4.25

Chili Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Corn Dogs (2)

$4.99

Classic Burritos (2)

$4.99

Chili Cheese Burritos (2)

$6.25

Family Deals & Party Packages

Catfish Family Deal

Catfish Family Deal

$37.45+

Each family deal includes 1/2 pint tarter sauce and family fry.

Party Wings

Party Wings

$54.99+

Daiquiris (ALCOHOL)

Add-Ins

Shot

Shot

$2.00
CBD

CBD

$3.50

Daiquiri

Daiquiri (ALCOHOL)

$9.00+

Slushie (NO ALCOHOL)

Small

$3.59

Large

$5.20

Jell-O Shots

Flavors/ Packs

Flavors

$2.00

Jell-O Shot Packs

$35.00+

Ice Cream on Waffle Cone

Single

$2.25

Double

$3.35

Milkshakes

Non- Alky ( NO ALCOHOL)

$6.25

Boozy (ALCOHOL)

$9.59

Beer

Modelo

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$1.89+

Daiquiris (3PO)

Daiquiri (Deep Copy)

Bed Rock

$9.60+

Beetle Juice

$9.60+

Dexter's Lab

$9.60+
Dreamsicle Classic

Dreamsicle Classic

$9.60+
Hurricane Classic

Hurricane Classic

$9.60+
Hynosis

Hynosis

$9.60+
Lemonade Classic

Lemonade Classic

$9.60+
Peach Daiquiri

Peach Daiquiri

$9.60+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$9.60+

Rocket Power

$9.60+

Rug Rat ( Hypnosis+ Hurricane)

$9.60+

Sailor Moon

$9.60+
Sour Apple Classic

Sour Apple Classic

$9.60+

South Park (Strawberry+ Long Island)

$9.60+
Strawberry Daiquiri

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.60+

Tasmanian Devil

$9.60+
Texas Tea

Texas Tea

$9.60+
Watermelon Classic

Watermelon Classic

$9.60+
White Russian

White Russian

$9.60+

Wild Thornberry

$9.60+

Add-Ins (Deep Copy)

Shot

Shot

$2.40
CBD

CBD

$4.20

Jell-O Shots (3PO)

Flavors/ Packs (Deep Copy)

Flavors

$2.40

Jell-O Shot Packs

$42.00+

Condiments

Ketchup

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Over the Top Daiquiris, Phenomenal Food, and Karaoke Nights?! Live Your Best Life at The Daiquiri Den! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2012 S. Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76013

Directions

