Drink

Build Your Own

Create your own combination

All American

Strawberry, Pina Colada, Hypnotic

Bahama Mama

Hypnotic, Margarita, Peach

Cactus Juice

Peach, Margarita

Cherry Binge

Cherry Limeade, Strawberry

Cherry Dream

Cherry Limeade, Pina Colada

Cherry Limeade

Cherry mixed with Margarita

Cotton Candy

Hypnotic, Pina Colada, Peach

Cyclone

Hurricane, Octane

Dreamsicle

Octane, Pina Colada

Fruity Pebbles

Rum Runner, Mango, Hypnotic

Gruene Rapids

Hypnotic, Margarita

Hippie Cherry

Cherry Limeade, Hypnotic

Hurricane

Fruit Punch Flavor

Hypnotic

Artic Berry

Island Blast

Rum Runner, Strawberry, Peach, Pina Colada

Island Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade with a kick

Island Sunrise

Pineapple, Strawberry

Key Lime Pie

Margarita, Pina Colada

Lazy River

Pina Colada, Hypnotic

Long Island Ice Tea

Mango

Margarita

Traditional Lime Margarita

Miami Vice

Pina Colada, Strawberry

NB Delight

Strawberry, Peach, Pina Colada

New Braunfels Sunset

Strawberry, Octane, Peach

Octane

Citrus, Orange Flavor

Paradise

Pineapple, Hypnotic

Peach

Peach Belllini

Peach and Sangria

Peach on the Beach

Rum Runner, Peach

Perfect Strom

Strawberry, Peach, Hurricane

Pina Colada

Pineapple

Pineapple Express

Pineapple, Pina Colada

River Road

Strawberry, Hypnotic, Peach

Royal Kiss

Watermelon, Mango

Rum Runner

Blackberry Lime

Sex on the Beach

White Russian, Pina Colada, Strawberry

Skittles

Mango, Peach, Strawberry, Hypnotic

Southern Classic

Margarita, Octane, Hurricane

Strawberry

Sunburst

Mango, Strawberry

Superman

Hurricane, Hypnotic

Sweet Magnolia

Pina Colada, Peach

Texas Twist

Strawberry, Margarita

The Titan

Hurricane, Octane, Hypnotic

Tropical Berry

Rum Runner, Strawberry, Pineapple

Tropical Blend

Pina Colada, Pineapple, Strawberry, Peach

Tutti Frutti

Watermelon, Peach, Strawberry, Pineapple

Watermelon

Watermelon Bomb

Watermelon, Octane

Watermelon Breeze

Watermelon, Pina Colada

Wedding Cake

White Russian, Pina Colada

White Russian

Creamy Coffee Chocolate

Party Favors

Pickle Shot

$2.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

Tipsy Bears

$2.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Shiner

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Merchandise

Suck my Daiq shirt

Big Daiq Energy Shirt

$25.00+

Hat

River Jug

$18.00

Souvenir Cup

$15.00

Extra Setups

Extra Cup

$0.50

Extra 32oz Set Up

$1.50

Extra 1/2 Gallon Set Up

$2.00

Extra Gallon Set Up

$3.00

Extras

Water

$1.00

Slushie

$3.00

Gummy Bears

$1.00