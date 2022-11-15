  • Home
Daiquiri Fusion - Belton 608 E Central Ave

No reviews yet

608 E Central Ave,

Suite C

Belton, TX 76513

Order Again

Popular Items

Liquid Marijuana
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberries and Cream

Daiquiris

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50+

White Russian

$5.50+
Margarita

Margarita

$5.50+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.50+
Mango

Mango

$5.50+
Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$5.50+
Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50+
Hurricane

Hurricane

$5.50+
Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$5.50+

Banana

$5.50+

BlueRita

$5.50+
Daq Daniels

Daq Daniels

$5.50+
504

504

$5.50+

blue coconut + animal + raspberry

Banana Pudding

$5.50+
Bomb Pop

Bomb Pop

$5.50+

hurricane + blue Hawaiian + pina colada

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$5.50+

hurricane + margarita + amaretto sour

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$5.50+

hurricane + white russian

Face Eraser

Face Eraser

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + sex on the beach + pina colada + hurricane

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$5.50+

strawberry + amaretto sour + mango

Fubar

Fubar

$5.50+

pina colada + hurricane + amaretto sour

Hawaiian Colada

Hawaiian Colada

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + pina colada

Liquid Marijuana

Liquid Marijuana

$5.50+

margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.50+

daq daniels + amaretto sour

Love Potion

Love Potion

$5.50+

pina colada + sex on the beach

Mango Berry

Mango Berry

$5.50+

mango + strawberry

Mango Chango

Mango Chango

$5.50+

mango + chamoy

Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita

$5.50+

mango + margarita

Maniac

Maniac

$5.50+

pina colada + mango + strawberry

Monster

Monster

$5.50+

pina colada + animal

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + hurricane

Purple Passion

Purple Passion

$5.50+

strawberry + blue hawaiian

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet

$5.50+

sex on the beach + margarita

Raspberry Margarita

Raspberry Margarita

$5.50+

sex on the beach + margarita

Smurfette

Smurfette

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + amaretto sour

Sour Berries

Sour Berries

$5.50+

amaretto sour + strawberry

Strawberries and Cream

Strawberries and Cream

$5.50+

strawberry + white russian

Strawberry Colada

Strawberry Colada

$5.50+

pina colada + strawberry

Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$5.50+

strawberry + margarita

Suicide

Suicide

$5.50+

EVERY flavor on the line

Superman

Superman

$5.50+

pina colada + blue hawaiian+ animal

Superwoman

Superwoman

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + amaretto + strawberry

Swamp Monster

Swamp Monster

$5.50+

pina colada + mango + animal+ blue hawaiian

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + mango

Sweet Tart

Sweet Tart

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + pina colada + amaretto sour

Terminator

Terminator

$5.50+

hurricane + sex on the beach + strawberry

Tongue Twister

Tongue Twister

$5.50+

margarita + amaretto + sex on the beach

Wild Animal

Wild Animal

$5.50+

mango + animal

Get Tanked

FOR THE PARTY PEOPLE! 64 OZ OF FROZEN FUN INCLUDES YOUR OWN TAKE HOME TANK

Redneck Roulette

$30.00+

EVERY FLAVOR ON THE LINE+ ONE OF EVERY SHOT(10 TOTAL)

Cherry Popper

$25.00+

SEX ON THE BEACH+ HURRICANE+ BLUE HAWAIIAN+ 15 CHERRIES

Kitchen Sink

$25.00+

BOOZY SURPRISES LIKE GUMMIES, JELLO SHOTS & CHERRIES AWAIT IN A SEA OF BLUE HAWAIIAN

Shots Fired

DRINKS LOADED FOR YOUR PLEASURE

The Cowboy

$9.50+

DAQ DANIELS+ DOUBLE SHOT OF BLITZKREIG JAGER

Animal

$9.50+

MARGARITA+ AMARETTO SOUR+SEX ON THE BEACH+SHOTS OF PLATINUM VODKA& BARJAS TEQUILA

Class & Sass

$9.50+

CHERRY PIE+CHERRY BOMBS+ A SHOT OF HENDOG COGNAC

Berry Beary Tasty

$9.50+

STRAWBERRY+AMARETTO SOUR+TIKI RUM+WILD GUMMIES

Fling Before the Ring

$9.50+

WHITE RUSSIAN+ PINA COLADA+CHERRY BOMBS+ A SHOT OF PLATINUM VODA

Non-Alcohol

Non-Alcohol Medium

$3.00

4th of July Specials

Fire Cracker Package

$12.00

Tank 4th of July

$19.00

Curvy 4th of July

$10.00

Jello Shots

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

WATERMELON

$1.00

CHERRY

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

GREEN APPLE

$1.00

PEACH

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

Jello Syringes

Jello Syringes BLUEBERRY

$2.25

Jello Syringes WATERMELON

$2.25

Jello Syringes CHERRY

$2.25

Jello Syringes PINEAPPLE

$2.25

Jello Syringes GREEN APPLE

$2.25

Jello Syringes PEACH

$2.25

Jello Syringes PINEAPPLE

$2.25

Jello Syringes STRAWBERRY

$2.25

5/$10

$10.00

Cherry Bombs

Cherry Bomb

$1.25

Gummies

Gummies

$1.25

Infused Ice Cream

Vanilla Bourbon

$7.00+

Amaretto

$7.00+Out of stock

Irish Cream

$7.00+

Pistachio

$7.00+Out of stock

Pineapple

$7.00+Out of stock

Strawberry

$7.00+Out of stock

Party Packs

JELLO SHOT PACK 1

$15.00

JELLO SHOT PACK 2

$37.50

PACK #1

$100.00

PACK #2

$75.00

PACK #3

$50.00

Coffee

Brew

$2.59+

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Red Eye

$3.25+

Espresso

Mocha

$5.49+

White Mocha

$5.49+

Americano

$3.45+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Frappe

Coffee

$4.99+

Caramel

$4.99+

Mocha

$4.99+

White Mocha

$4.99+

Specialty Drinks

Cake Mix

$5.49+

Caramel Crisp

$5.49+

CC Combo

$5.49+

Chocolate Coconut

$5.49+

Chocolate Duo

$5.49+

Chocolate Mint

$5.49+

Cinnamon Cookie

$5.49+

Irish Rush

$5.49+

Ocean Caramel Chai

$5.49+

Oreo Blend

$5.49+

Sugar Cane

$5.49+

Sweet Cream

$5.49+

Toasted S'mores

$5.49+

White Pumpkin

$5.49+

Sea Salt Caramel Chai

$5.49+

Chai

$5.49+

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.70+

Boozy Lemonade

$5.00+

Grab & Go

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Water

$1.49

Gatorade

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Egg

$5.75

Sausage & Egg

$5.75

Ham & Egg

$5.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.49

Triple Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Ham and Cheese

$5.75

Heavenly Waffles

Black & White

$3.75+

Nutella

$3.75+

Caramel & Chocolate

$3.75+

Plain

$3.75+

Bakery

Butter Croissant

$2.95

Plain Bagel

$2.95

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

BananaNut Muffin

$3.25

Boozzy Cakes

Lemon Vodka

$4.50

Key Lime Rum

$4.50

Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket

$5.00

3 Raffle Tickets

$10.00

8 Raffle Tickets

$20.00

Medium Mystery Drink

Mystery Drink - Medium Only

$6.00

BYO Container

0-50 .25 an ounce

$0.25

51-132 .22 an ounce

$0.22

133-264 .20 an ounce

$0.20
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

608 E Central Ave,, Suite C, Belton, TX 76513

