Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights 101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Order Again

Popular Items

Love Potion
NEW PACK #2
Fruit Punch

Daiquiris

Strawberry

$5.50+

White Russian

$5.50+

Margarita

$5.50+

Pina Colada

$5.50+

Mango

$5.50+

Sex on the Beach

$5.50+

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50+

Hurricane

$5.50+

Amaretto Sour

$5.50+

Banana

$5.50+

Daq Daniels

$5.50+

504

$5.50+

Banana Pudding

$5.50+

BlueRita

$5.50+

Bomb Pop

$5.50+

Cherry Limeade

$5.50+

Cherry Pie

$5.50+

Face Eraser

$5.50+

Fruit Punch

$5.50+

Fubar

$5.50+

Hawaiian Colada

$5.50+

Liquid Marijuana

$5.50+

Long Island Ice Tea

$5.50+

Love Potion

$5.50+

Mango Berry

$5.50+

Mango Chango

$5.50+

Mango Margarita

$5.50+

Maniac

$5.50+

Monster

$5.50+

Purple Haze

$5.50+

Purple Passion

$5.50+

Rainbow Sherbert

$5.50+

Raspberry Margarita

$5.50+

Smufette

$5.50+

Sour Berries

$5.50+

Strawberries and Cream

$5.50+

Strawberry Colada

$5.50+

Strawberry Margarita

$5.50+

Suicide

$5.50+

Superman

$5.50+

Superwoman

$5.50+

Swamp Monster

$5.50+

Swamp Thing

$5.50+

Sweet Tart

$5.50+

Terminator

$5.50+

Tongue Twister

$5.50+

Wild Animal

$5.50+

Get Tanked

FOR THE PARTY PEOPLE! 64 OZ OF FROZEN FUN INCLUDES YOUR OWN TAKE HOME TANK

Redneck Roulette

$30.00+

EVERY FLAVOR ON THE LINE + ONE OF EVERY SHOT(10 TOTAL)

Cherry Popper

$25.00+

SEX ON THE BEACH + HURRICAN+ BLUE HAWAIIAN+ 15 CHERRIES

Kitchen Sink

$25.00+

BOOZY SURPRISES LIKE GUMMIES,JELLO SHOTS & CHERRIES AWAIT IN A SEA OF BLUE HAWAIIAN

Shots Fired

DRINKS LOADED FOR YOUR PLEASURE!

The Cowboy

$9.50+

DAQ DANILES + A DOUBLE SHOT OF BLITZKREIG JAGER

Animal

$9.50+

MARGARITA + AMARETTO SOUR+ SEX ON THE BEACH+SHOTS OF PLATINUM VODKA & BARJAS TEQUILA

Class & Sass

$9.50+

CHERRY PIE & CHERRY BOMBS+ A SHOT OF HENDOG COGNAC

Berry Beary Tasty

$9.50+

STRAWBERRY+ AMARETTO SOUR+ TIKI RUM+ WILD GUMMIES

Fling Before the Ring

$9.50+

WHITE RUSSIAN+ PINA COLADA+CHERRY BOMBS+ PLATINUM VODKA

Non-Alcohol

Non-Alcohol Kids Cup

$2.00

Non-Alcohol Small

$4.00

Non-Alcohol Curvy

$9.00

4th of July Specials

Fire Cracker Package

$12.00

Tank 4th of July

$19.00

Curvy 4th of July

$10.00

Jello Shots

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

WATERMELON

$1.00

CHERRY

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

GREEN APPLE

$1.00

PEACH

$1.00

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

Jello Syringes

Blueberry

$2.25

Cherry

$2.25

Green Apple

$2.25

Peach

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.25

Strawberry

$2.25

Watermelon

$2.25

Syringe 5/$10

$10.00

Cherry Bombs

Per Cup Cherry Bombs

$1.25

Gummies

Gummies

$1.25

Party Packs

75 Jello Shots

NEW PACK #1

$100.00

3 GALLONS DAQ + 50 JELLO SHOTS

NEW PACK #2

$75.00

2 GALLONS DAQ + 30 JELLO SHOTS + 15 CHERRY BOMBS

NEW PACK #3

$50.00

1 GALLON DAQ + 20 JELLO SHOTS + 6 CHERRY BOMBS + 6 GUMMIES

JELLO SHOT PACK 1

$15.00

JELLO SHOT PACK 2

$37.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 W Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Banner pic
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights image
Daiquiri Fusion - Harker Heights image

