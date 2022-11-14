Daiquiri Fusion - Killeen 1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Love Potion
Raspberry Margarita
Tongue Twister

Daiquiris

Strawberry

Strawberry

$5.50+

White Russian

$5.50+
Margarita

Margarita

$5.50+
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$5.50+
Mango

Mango

$5.50+
Sex on the Beach

Sex on the Beach

$5.50+
Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

$5.50+
Hurricane

Hurricane

$5.50+
Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$5.50+

Banana

$5.50+
Daq Daniels

Daq Daniels

$5.50+
504

504

$5.50+

blue coconut + animal + raspberry

Banana Pudding

$5.50+

BlueRita

$5.50+
Bomb Pop

Bomb Pop

$5.50+

hurricane + blue Hawaiian + pina colada

Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$5.50+

hurricane + margarita + amaretto sour

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$5.50+

hurricane + white russian

Face Eraser

Face Eraser

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + sex on the beach + pina colada + hurricane

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$5.50+

strawberry + amaretto sour + mango

Fubar

Fubar

$5.50+

pina colada + hurricane + amaretto sour

Hawaiian Colada

Hawaiian Colada

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + pina colada

Liquid Marijuana

Liquid Marijuana

$5.50+

margarita + animal + blue hawaiian + mango

Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$5.50+

daq daniels + amaretto sour

Love Potion

Love Potion

$5.50+

pina colada + sex on the beach

Mango Berry

Mango Berry

$5.50+

mango + strawberry

Mango Chango

Mango Chango

$5.50+

mango + chamoy

Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita

$5.50+

mango + margarita

Maniac

Maniac

$5.50+

pina colada + mango + strawberry

Monster

Monster

$5.50+

pina colada + animal

Purple Haze

Purple Haze

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + hurricane

Purple Passion

Purple Passion

$5.50+

strawberry + blue hawaiian

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet

$5.50+

pina colada + amaretto sour + hurricane + sex on the beach

Raspberry Margarita

Raspberry Margarita

$5.50+

sex on the beach + margarita

Smurfette

Smurfette

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + amaretto sour

Sour Berries

$5.50+
Strawberries and Cream

Strawberries and Cream

$5.50+

strawberry + white russian

Strawberry Colada

Strawberry Colada

$5.50+

pina colada + strawberry

Strawberry Margarita

$5.50+
Suicide

Suicide

$5.50+

EVERY flavor on the line

Superman

Superman

$5.50+

pina colada + blue hawaiian+ animal

Superwoman

Superwoman

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + amaretto + strawberry

Swamp Monster

Swamp Monster

$5.50+

pina colada + mango + animal + blue hawaiian

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + mango

Sweet Tart

Sweet Tart

$5.50+

blue hawaiian + pina colada + amaretto sour

Terminator

Terminator

$5.50+

hurricane + sex on the beach + strawberry

Tongue Twister

Tongue Twister

$5.50+

margarita + amaretto + sex on the beach

Wild Animal

Wild Animal

$5.50+

mango + animal

Get Tanked

FOR THE PARTY PEOPLE! 64 OZ OF FROZEN FUN INCLUDES YOUR OWN TAKE HOME TANK
Redneck Roulette

Redneck Roulette

$30.00+

EVERY FLAVOR ON THE LINE+ ONE OF EVERY SHOT(10 SHOTS)

Cherry Popper

$25.00+

SEX ON THE BEACH+ HURRICANE+ BLUE HAWAIIAN+ 15 CHERRIES

Kitchen Sink

$25.00+

BOOZY SURPRISES LIKE GUMMIES, JELLO SHOTS & CHERRIES AWAIT IN A SEA OF BLUE HAWAIIAN

Shots Fired

DRINKS LOADED FOR YOUR PLEASURE

The Cowboy

$9.50+

DAQ DANIELS+ A DOUBLE SHOT OF BLITZKREIG JAGER

Animal

$9.50+

MARGARITA+ AMARETTO SOUR+ SEX ON THE BEACH+ SHOTS OF PLATINUM VODKA & BARJAS TEQUILA

Class & Sass

$9.50+

CHERRY PIE & CHERRY BOMBS+ A SHOT OF HENDOG COGNAC

Berry Beary Tasty

$9.50+

STRAWBERRY+AMARETTO SOUR+ TIKI RUM+ WILD GUMMIES

Fling Before the Ring

$9.50+

WHITE RUSSIAN+PINA COLADA+CHERRY BOMBS+ A SHOT OF PLATINUM VODKA

Non-Alcohol

Non-Alcohol Kids Cup

$2.00

Non-Alcohol Small

$4.00

Non-Alcohol Gallon

$17.50

Curvy Non-Alcohol

$9.00

4th of July Specials

Fire Cracker Package

$12.00

Tank 4th of July

$19.00

Curvy 4th of July

$10.00

Jello Shots

BLUEBERRY

$1.00

WATERMELON

$1.00

CHERRY

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

GREEN APPLE

$1.00

PEACH

$1.00

PINEAPPLE

$1.00

STRAWBERRY

$1.00

Jello Syringes

Blueberry

$2.25

Cherry

$2.25

Green Apple

$2.25

Peach

$2.25

Pineapple

$2.25

Strawberry

$2.25

Watermelon

$2.25

Syringe 5/$10

$10.00

Party Packs

NEW PACK #1

$100.00

3 GALLONS DAQ+50 JELLO SHOTS

NEW PACK #2

$75.00

2 GALLONS DAQ + 30 JELLO SHOTS + 15 CHERRY BOMBS

NEW PACK #3

$50.00

1 GALLON DAQ + 20 JELLO SHOTS + 6 CHERRY BOMBS + 6 GUMMIES

JELLO SHOT PACK 1

$15.00

25 Jello Shots

JELLO SHOT PACK 2

$37.50

75 Jello Shots

Infused Ice Cream

Vanilla Bourbon

$7.00+

Irish Cream

$7.00+

Amaretto

$7.00+

Strawberry

$7.00+

Pistachio

$7.00+

Pineapple

$7.00+

Cherry Bombs

Per Cup Cherry Bombs

$1.25

Gummies

Gummies

$1.25

Specialty Drinks

Cake Mix

$5.49+

Caramel Freeze

$5.49+

CC Combo

$5.49+

Chai Tea

$5.49+

Chocolate Coconut

$5.49+

Chocolate Duo

$5.49+

Chocolate Mint

$5.49+

Cinnamon Cookie

$5.49+

Irish Rush

$5.49+

Oreo Blend

$5.49+

Sea Salt Caramel Chai

$5.49+

Sugar Cane

$5.49+

Sweet Cream

$5.49+

Toasted S'mores

$5.49+

White Pumpkin

$5.49+

Espresso

Mocha

$5.49+

Latte

$4.45+

White Mocha

$5.49+

Americano

$3.45+

Cappuccino

$4.45+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Double Espresso

$2.75

Coffee

Brew

$2.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Heavenly Waffles

Dulce de Leche

$3.75+

Black & White

$3.75+

Nutella

$3.75+

Caramel & Chocolate

$3.75+

Plain

$3.75+

Pastries

Brownie

$3.25

Blueberry

$3.25

Chocolate

$3.25

Banana Nut

$3.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1207 S Fort Hood Street #1307, Killeen, TX 76542

Directions

