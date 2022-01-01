Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Bar - Red River

399 Reviews

$$

417 E main st

Red River, NM 87558

Order Again

Popular Items

Hamburger
Grilled Chicken Salad
Boneless wings

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix topped with tomato, cheese and croutons

Loaded French Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with melted cheese, green chili and bacon

Pork Fries

$6.00

sides

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet potato Fries

$4.00

House made chips

$3.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

served with a small side of French Fries

Kids chicken nuggets

$5.00

served with a small side of French Fries

Kids corn dog

$4.00

served with a small side of French Fries

soups

Green Chili Stew

$6.00

hot cup of stew

salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spring mix topped with Goat cheese and tomato

Crispy chicken Salad

$10.00

Spring mix topped with cheese, croutons and tomato

wings

Boneless wings

$9.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.00

served on white toast with letuce, tomato and mayo

grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

served on toasted ciabatta with letuce, tomato and chipotle aioli

Turkey Avocado Club

$10.00Out of stock

served on wheat toast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo

Pulled pork sandwich

$10.00

served on toasted ciabatta with onion, pickle and bbq sause

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

toasted bun with mustard,lettuce, oinon, pickle and tomato

Double hamburger

$11.50

toasted bun with mustard,lettuce, oinon, pickle and tomato

Veggie Burger

$10.00

Beyond Patty with sping mix, oinon, pickle, tomato and chipotle aioli

Okie Burger

$10.00

grilled onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli

Wild West

$13.00

served on toast with 2 onion rings, bacon, cheese and BBQ sause

The Melt

$12.00

served on ciabatta with swiss cheese, herbed mushrooms and caramelized onion

New Mexican

$12.00

toasted bun with cheese, green chili, bacon ,lettuce, mayo and tomato

Patty Only

$3.00

Shelby

$12.00

Goat cheese, herbed mushrooms, spring mix, mayo and tomato

special

mushroom jalapeno cheese burger

$12.00

Ice Cream

Cone

$2.00

Waffle cone

$3.00

Cup

$3.00

Dipped cone

$3.00

Sundae

$4.00

topped with whip cream, peanuts and cherry

soda Float

$4.00

Shake

$5.00

topped with whip cream and cherry

Malt

$5.00

topped with whip cream and cherry

Wheeler Peak

$6.00

ice cream mixed with candy of your choice

Dipped Waffle

$4.00

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.50+

Low Cal Kola

$1.50+

Vanilla Cream soda

$1.50+

Blackcherry soda

$1.50+

Lemon Berry soda

$1.50+

Rootbeer

$1.50+

Sweet Tea

$1.50+

Unsweet Tea

$1.50+

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$2.25

Cup of Ice

$0.25

water

$0.25

Bag Of Ice

$2.50

Hot coco

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! Dairy Bar is a locally owned burger and ice cream restaurant conveniently located in the heart of Red River, New Mexico. We offer a variety of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and of course, ice cream! You can order carry-out or grab a table in our friendly and comfortable dining room. All of our food is prepared fresh to order with only the finest ingredients, and we work very hard to give you the best possible food experience.

417 E main st, Red River, NM 87558

