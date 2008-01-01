A map showing the location of Dairy Barn - NorthPort 430 Larkfield RoadView gallery

Dairy Barn - NorthPort 430 Larkfield Road

430 Larkfield Road

East Northport, NY 11731

Cold Drinks

*NEW* Iced Maple Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$4.65+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Its really good...we steep our Cold Brew for 20-hours before giving you the finished product

Iced Latte

$4.45+

basic

Iced Americano

$3.65+

captain americas favorite drink

Iced Chai Latte

$5.15+

we brew our own Chai concentrate in-house

Iced Honey Matcha Latte

$5.45+

it's from japan so....it's good

Lemonade

$3.25+

just lemonade

Arnold Palmer

$3.45+

the old golfer guy who mixed iced tea with lemonade and made a billion dollars

Summer Strawberry Refresher

$3.95+

Tropical Pineapple Refresher

$3.95+

Barn Iced Tea

$2.49+

Cup Of Ice

$1.00

Hot Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

ol' faithful

Latte

$3.95+

basic

Espresso

$2.50

rough day?

Americano

$3.35+

captain america's favorite drink

Cappuccino

$3.95+

a puppuccino for humans

Flat White

$4.95

basically just a smaller latte

Café au lait

$3.25+

ouí

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

adult and kid friendly

Chai Latte

$4.95+

the hot version of what we said under Chai Latte in Cold Drinks

Honey Matcha Latte

$5.45+

it's still from japan so.....it's still good

Rishi Tea's

The bigger the size the more diluted the tea will be.

English Breakfast Tea

$3.15+

Chai Tea

$3.15+

Earl Grey Tea

$3.15+

Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.15+

Peppermint Tea

$3.15+

Black Límon Tea

$3.15+

Signature Cold Brew

Honeycomb Bourbon Cold Brew

$4.95+

Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)

Cookies N' Cream Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate and Vanilla

French Toast Cold Brew

$4.95+

Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar

Samoas Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate and Coconut

S'mores Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow

Whiskey Caramel Cold Brew

$4.95+

Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)

Peanut Butter Cup Cold Brew

$4.95+

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Peppermint Patty Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate and Peppermint

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate and Strawberry

Rainbow Cookie Cold Brew

$4.95+

Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$4.95+

Pecan Pie Cold Brew

$4.95+

Apple Crisp Cold Brew

$4.95+

Caramel Apple Cold Brew

$4.95+

Signature Iced Latte

Honeycomb Bourbon Iced Latte

$5.25+

Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)

Cookies N' Cream Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate and Vanilla

French Toast Iced Latte

$5.25+

Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar

Samoas Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate and Coconut

S'mores Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow

Whiskey Caramel Iced Latte

$5.25+

Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)

Peanut Butter Cup Iced Latte

$5.25+

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Peppermint Patty Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate and Peppermint

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate and Strawberry

Rainbow Cookie Iced Latte

$5.25+

Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat

Pumpkin Spiced Iced Latte

$5.25+

Pecan Pie Iced Latte

$5.25+

Apple Crisp Iced Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Apple Iced Latte

$5.25+

Signature Hot Latte

Honeycomb Bourbon Latte

$4.95+

Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)

Cookies N' Cream Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate and Vanilla

French Toast Latte

$4.95+

Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar

Samoas Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate and Coconut

S'mores Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow

Whiskey Caramel Latte

$4.95+

Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.95+

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Peppermint Patty Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate and Peppermint

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate and Strawberry

Rainbow Cookie Latte

$4.95+

Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat

Pumpkin Spiced Latte

$4.95+

Pecan Pie Latte

$4.95+

Apple Crisp Latte

$4.95+

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.95+

Signature Hot Coffee

Signature Hot Coffee

Honeycomb Bourbon Coffee

$3.95+

Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)

Cookies N' Cream Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate and Vanilla

French Toast Coffee

$3.95+

Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar

Samoas Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate and Coconut

S'mores Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow

Whiskey Caramel Coffee

$3.95+

Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)

Peanut Butter Cup Coffee

$3.95+

Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Peppermint Patty Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate and Peppermint

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate and Strawberry

Rainbow Cookie Coffee

$3.95+

Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat

Pumpkin Spice Coffee

$3.95+

Pecan Pie Coffee

$3.95+

Apple Crisp Coffee

$3.95+

Caramel Apple Coffee

$3.95+

Bakery

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.95

"simply delectable" -Gordon Ramsay

Cookies

$5.45

Croissants

Hummel Crumb Topped Pastry

$3.50

Muffins

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$5.75

Scones

Donuts

$3.75

Cinnamon Roll W/ Cream Cheese Icing

$4.45

Breakfast

Bagels

$3.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$5.75

Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$5.25

Hungry Hash-Brown

$6.95

Bacon, Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on Hash-Browns as buns

Hash-Browns

$3.50

French Toast Sticks w/ Maple Syrup

$5.25

BUTTERED ROLL

$2.52

Lunch

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.45

Hand Pies

$5.75

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Coffee

$4.65+

comes with whipped cream

Affogato

$4.95+

Espresso poured over Ice Cream and topped with whipped cream

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.45+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.45+

Piña Colada

$5.45+

Peach Smoothie

$5.45+

Mango Smoothie

$5.45+

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.45+

BEER

Stella Artois 12 Pack Bottle

$22.99

Heineken Light 12 Pack Bottle

$22.99

Heineken 12 Pack Bottle

$22.99

Budweiser 12 Pack Bottle

$15.49

Bud Light 12 Pack Bottle

$15.49

Heineken 6 Pack Bottle

$11.49

Heineken Light 6 Pack Bottle

$11.49

Budweiser 12 Pack Cans

$15.49

Bud Light 12 Pack Cans

$15.49

Bud Light 18 Pack Cans

$22.49

BUDWEISER 6PK CAN

$10.99

BUD LIGHT 6PK CAN

$10.99

BUDWEISER 25OZ

$3.49

BUD ICE 25OZ

$3.49

STELLA ARTOIS 25OZ

$3.99

BUDWEISER 18PK CANS

$22.49

CORONA 6PK

$11.99

CORONA LT 12PK

$22.99

CORONA 12PK

$22.99

CORONA 24OZ

$3.99

MODELO 6PK

$11.99

WHITE CLAW 24OZ

$3.99

WHITE CLAW VARIETY 1

$21.99

WHITE CLAW VARIETY 2

$21.99

COORS 6PK

$9.99

COORS 12PK

$14.49

COORS 18PK

$21.99

VOODOO RANGER 6PK

$12.99

BUD LIGHT 24OZ

$3.49

Modello Tall Boy

$3.99

WHITE CLAW VARIETY 3

$21.99

SLRRRP JELLO SHOTS

$14.99

Fireball Shots10pk

$11.99

BLUE POINT SUMMER ALE 6PK

$12.99

BLUE POINT HOPTICAL ILLUSION 6PK

$12.99

FIREBALL SINGLE

$1.99

Mikes Harder Lemonade

$3.49

Mikes Harder Lemonade Half And Half

$3.49

Natural Light Tall Boy

$3.49

Four Loko Tall Boy Fruit Punch

$3.99

SINGLE ENERGY DRINKS

MONSTER ABSOLUTE ZERO

$2.99

MONSTER REHAB

$2.99

MONSTER GREEN

$2.99

MONSTER LO-CARB

$2.99

RED BULL SUGAR FREE 12OZ

$3.89

16OZ RED BULL

$4.89

16OZ RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$4.89

RED BULL 12OZ

$3.89

Celsius Wildberry

$2.99

Celsius Arctic Vibe

$2.99

BREAD

Pepperidge Farm Farmhouse Potato Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Hamburger Rolls

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Cinnamon Swirl Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Hearty White Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Hot Dog Buns

$4.29

Pepperidge Farm White Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Cinnamon Raisin Swirl Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Sandwich White Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Rye Bread Seedless

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Rye Bread Seeded

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Italian Sliced Bread Seeded

$3.49

Pepperidge Farm 15 Grain Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm 100% Whole Wheat Bread

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Italian White Seedless

$3.99

Pepperidge Farm Mini Bagels

$4.99

Pepperidge Farm Multi Seed Bread

$4.99

English Muffins

$4.99

L'oven Fresh White Bread

$2.00

CAKE

DRAKES APPLE PIES

$3.99

DRAKES CHERRY PIES

$3.99

DRAKES MINI DONUTS FROSTED

$2.99

DRAKES MINI DONUTS POWEDERED

$2.99

COSMIC BROWNIE LIL DEB

$2.99

LIL DEBBIE POWDERED DONUTS

$2.99

HUMMEL PIZZA CRUMB

$11.00

LITTLE DEBBIE ZEBRA CAKES

$2.99

G+J ASSORTED COOKIES

$6.99

G+J RAINBOW COOKIES

$6.99

LITTLE DEBBIE MINI MUFFIN CHOC CHIP

$2.99

ENT ALL BUTTER LOAF CAKE

$5.99

ENT MARBLE LOAF

$5.99

ENT CHOC CHIP COOKIES

$4.99

ENT CHOC FUDGE ICED

$7.49

ENT MARSHMALLOW DEVILS FOOD

$7.49

ENT FUDGE ICED GOLDEN

$7.49

ENT CHOC FROSTED DONUTS

$6.59

ENT CHOC POPEMS

$5.99

ENT GLAZED POPEMS

$5.99

ENT VARIETY DONUT

$6.59

ENT CRUMB CAKE

$7.99

LD OATMEAL PIES

$2.99

LD MINI MUFFIN BIRTHDAY CAKE

$2.99

DRAKES RING DINGS

$3.99

DRAKES COFFEE CAKES

$3.99

YODELS

$3.99

DEVIL DOGS

$3.99

FUNNY BONES

$3.99

G+J BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE

$6.99

LD CUPCAKES

$3.29

ENT MINI POPETTES CHOCOLATE

$5.99

SINGLE PACK YODELS

$1.99

SINGLE PACK CRUMB CAKES

$1.99

ENT LOUISIANNA CRUNCH CAKE

$7.99

ENT CINNAMON SWIRL BUNS

$7.99

ENT CHEESE BUNS

$7.99

ENT NY CRUMB CAKE

$7.99

ENT RASP DANISH

$7.99

ENT BUTTER CRUMB CAKE

$7.99

ENT CRUMB DONUTS

$6.29

ENT DEVILS FOOD DONUTS

$6.29

ENT CHEESE DANISH

$7.99

LIL DEBBIE BLUEBERRY

$2.99

G+J JELLY COOKIES

$6.99

LD ZEBRA ROLLS

$2.99

LD MINI MUFFINS CHOCOLATE

$2.99

ENT B&W COOKIES

$7.99

Bakers Treat Honey Buns

$3.99

Entenmanns Cake Truffles

$6.99

CIGARETTES

CAMEL BLUE

$12.99

NEWPORT LT BOX 100's

$13.75

NEWPORT BOX 100's

$13.75

NEWPORT BOX

$13.75

NEWPORT LT BOX

$13.75

PALL MALL BLUE 100

$12.50

MARLB #27 KING BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB RED BX

$13.38

MARLB MENTH KING BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB 100s BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB MED BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB LT KING BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB LT MENTH BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB LT 100s BX(RI)

$13.38

MARLB ULT LT(RI)

$13.38

MARLB ULT LT 100s BX(RI)

$13.38

PARL LT KING BX(RI)

$13.77

PARL LT MENT BX(RI)

$13.77

PARL LT 100s(RI)

$13.77

PARL ULT LT BX(RI)

$13.77

CAMEL CRUSH

$12.99

MERIT LT BOX (RI)

$14.75

MERIT U LT REG KING BX(RI)

$14.75

AMERICAN SPT MENT MELLOW GRN

$13.60

AMERICAN SPIRIT BLUE

$13.60

AMERICAN SPIRIT YELLOW

$13.60

AMERICAN SPIRIT GOLD

$13.60

PARL LT MENTHOL 100

$13.77

CAPRI MAGENTA

$14.99

MARLB MENTHOL 100

$13.38

MARLB MENTHOL LT 100

$13.38

BIC LIGHTER

$2.49

ZIG ZAG CONES

$2.29

EZ WIDER DOUBLE WIDE

$2.49

VIRGINIA SLIM LIGHT

$14.51

VIRGINIA SLIM ULTRA LIGHT

$14.51

PALL MALL RED 100

$12.50

DUTCH MASTER CIGAR

$3.25

AMERICAN SPIRIT TURQOUISE

$13.60

CARLTON 100

$15.25

PARLIAMENT MENTHOL SILVER

$13.77

SOFT DRINKS

CANADA DRY GINGER ALE 20 OZ

$2.16

CANADA DRY DIET GINGER ALE 20 OZ

$2.16

CANADA DRY SELTZER 20 OZ

$2.16

CANADA DRY SELTZER LEMLIME 20 OZ

$2.16

CANADA DRY SELTZER 1 LITER

$1.99

CANADS DRY SELTZER ORANGE 1 LITER

$1.99

CANADA DRY SELTZER LEMLIME 1 LITER

$1.99

CANADA DRY 2L

$2.99

CANADA DRY 2L DIET

$2.99

CANADA DRY GINGER ALE 12PK

$7.59

COKE 20OZ

$2.16

COKE DIET 20OZ

$2.16

COKE 2 LITER

$2.99

COKE 12PK CAN

$7.59

COKE DIET 2L

$2.99

COKE DIET 12 PK

$2.99

DR. PEPPER 20OZ

$2.16

DR. PEPPER DIET 20OZ

$2.16

DR. PEPPER 2L

$2.99

DR. PEPPER DIET 2L

$2.99

SPRITE 20OZ

$2.16

SPRITE 2 LT

$2.99

SPRITE 12PK CAN

$7.59

SPRITE DIET 20OZ

$2.16

GATORADE BLUE

$2.29

GATORADE YELLOW

$2.29

GATORADE ORANGE

$2.29

GATORADE RED

$2.29

DIET COKE 12PK

$7.59

COKE 12PK

$7.59

SPRITE 12PK

$7.59

CANADA DRY GINGER ALE 12PK

$7.59

CANADA DRY SELTZER 12PK

$7.59

CELSIUS WATERMELON

$2.99

CELSIUS ORANGE

$2.99

HALS CHERRY

$1.99

HALS OG

$1.99

PEPSI 2 LITER

$2.99

PEPSI DIET 2 LITER

$2.99

SPRITE ZERO 2L

$2.99

PEPSI 20 OZ

$2.16

DIET PEPSI 20 OZ

$2.16

Hals Lemon Seltzer 20oz

$2.16

Pepsi 20oz

$2.16

COOKIES/GROCERY

PEP FARM CHESSMAN BUTTER

$4.99

PEP FARM NANTUCKET

$4.99

PEP FARM SB OATMEAL

$4.99

PEP FARM FARMHOUSE THIN MILK CHOC CHIP

$4.99

PEP FARM CHEDDAR GOLDFISH

$3.49

PEP FARM XTRA GOLDFISH

$3.49

PEP FARM THIN DARK CHOC CHIP

$4.99

PEP FARM MILANO MINT

$4.99

PEP FARM DARK CHOC MILANO

$4.99

PEP FARM DBL DARK MILANO

$4.99

PEP FARM FARMHOUSE BUTTER

$4.99

PEP FARM CHESAPEAKE

$4.99

PEP FARM SB MONTAUK

$4.99

PEP FARM MLK CHOC MILANO

$4.99

PEP FARM DBL MILK CHOC MILANO

$4.99

CHIPS AHOY 6OZ

$2.99

ANIMAL CRACKERS

$2.99

MINI CHIPS AHOY

$1.99

TEDDY GRAHAMS

$1.99

COCOA PEBBLES

$6.79

CINN TOAST CRUNCH

$6.79

CHEERIOS

$6.79

HONEY NUT CHEERIOS

$6.79

TATES CHOC CHIP

$5.99

KIND BAR CHOC CHERRY

$1.99

CHIPS AHOY 3.75 OZ PACK

$2.29

OREO 10PK

$2.49

ADVIL 1 DOSE

$1.50

CHEERIOS FAMILY SIZE

$7.49

SKIPPY PEANUT BUTTER

$4.99

NESQUICK CHOCOLATE SYRUP

$4.49

RONZONI SPAGHETTI

$2.99

RED CROSS SALT

$1.99

SMUCKERS GRAPE

$4.49

SMUCKERS STRAWBERRY

$4.49

4C PLAIN BREAD CRUMBS 15OZ

$4.49

HEINZ KETCHUP

$3.99

HELLMANS MAYO

$5.99

CAMPFIRE MARSHMELLOWS

$3.99

CUP OF CORN POPS

$1.99

CUP OF FROSTED FLAKES

$1.99

CUP OF FROOT LOOPS

$1.99

PACK OF RAMEN CHICKEN

$0.99

DOMINO SUGAR 4LBS

$4.99

MAZOLA CORN OIL

$3.99

FRANKS RED HOT HOT SAUCE

$2.99

NUTELLA

$5.29

VANILLA FROSTING

$3.99

SRIRACHA

$4.99

SUGAR IN THE RAW 2LBS

$4.99

SPECIAL K CINNAMON

$5.99

FROSTED FLAKES

$5.99

PEP FARM VERONA APRICOT RASP

$4.99

MILANO RASP

$4.99

GOLDFISH PRETZEL

$3.49

FRENCHS MUSTARD

$2.99

OREO FAMILY PACK

$6.29

CHIPS AHOY FAMILY PACK

$5.99

HONEY MAID GRAHAM CRACKERS

$6.29

VANILLA CAKE MIX

$2.99

RUGGEROS LINZER TARTS

$6.29

VIENNA FINGERS

$5.99

CHEEZ IT SMALL

$1.99

RICOLA 21CT

$2.99

THOMAS ENGLISH MUFFIN 8CT

$4.99

Hot Dogs

$5.99

PMC PANCAKE MIX

$5.49

PMC PANCAKE SYRUP

$5.49

BC BROWNIE MIX

$3.29

Tums

$2.49

Tic Tacs Peppermint

$2.19

peanut delight creamy peanut butter

$4.99

BANANA

$1.00

BANANA BUNCH

$4.49

Northern Catch Tuna

$2.49

Tylenol Single Dose

$2.00

Welch's Grape Jelly 20oz Squeeze Bottle

$3.99

Heinz 20oz Ketchup

$4.99

Entenmanns Halloween Cupcakes

$6.99

Pillsbury Mini Soft Baked Confetti Cookies

$2.50

Pillsbury Mini Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.50

Pillsbury Mini Soft Baked Double Chocolate cookies

$2.50

Mallomars

$5.99

Chic Fil A Sauce Pint

$5.99

Kraft Mac And Cheese 7.25

$2.29

Hersheys Syrup

$5.49

Eggo Homestyle Waffles

$5.99

DEPOSIT

TOTE PAPER BAG

$0.25

12 PACK DEPOSIT

$0.60

SINGLE BOTTLE DEPOSIT

$0.05

6 PACK BOTTLE DEPOSIT

$0.30

24 PACK DEPOSIT

$1.20

18 PK DEPOSIT

$0.90

CANDY/PEG

TRIDENT ORGINAL

$1.99

TRIDENT SPEARMINT

$1.99

M&M PEANUT

$3.49

MINI CHIPS AHOY 3 OZ NEW

$1.99

M&Ms

$3.49

TEDDY GRAHAMS

$1.99

TRIDENT BUBBLEGUM

$1.99

SWEDISH FISH

$1.99

HARIBO GUMMY BEARS

$1.99

UNCLE ED HEART HEALTHY

$2.99

UNCLE ED CHOCOLATE

$2.99

5 HOUR ENERGY

$3.19

HERSHEY KISSES PEG

$2.99

PAPER TOWEL

$1.99

TOILET PAPER

$1.25

KIT KAT BAR

$1.99

REESES CUPS 2PK

$1.99

HERSEY MILK CHOC BAR

$1.99

ALTOIDS PEPPERMINT

$2.79

ALTOIDS SPEARMINT

$2.79

WELCHES BERRY N CHERRY GUMMIES

$2.29

SOUR PATCH HEADS

$1.99

FRISKIES

$1.99

SWAN PAPER TOWEL

$1.99

CLIF BAR CHOC CHIP

$2.99

Pedigree Dog Food

$2.99

Foam Glass Cleaner

$5.99

Radiance Dish Soap Blue

$3.99

Radiance Dish Soap Green

$3.99

Hershey Milk Chocolate Bar

$1.99

Twizzlers Peg Bag

$2.29

Mike & Ike Peg Bag

$2.29

Welches Island Fruit Snacks

$1.99

Snickers Bar

$1.99

Boulder Twin Lock Gallon Bags

$5.99

ICE CREAM

EDYS BERRY RAINBOW

$7.49

EDYS MINT CHIP ICE CRM

$7.49

EDYS CHOC ICE CRM

$7.49

EDYS NEOPOLITAN

$7.49

EDYS VANILLA

$7.49

EDYS ORIG ROCKY RD

$7.49

EDYS NEAPOLITAN SLOW CHURNED

$7.49

EDYS ESPRESSO CHIP

$7.49

EDYS BUTTER PECAN

$7.49