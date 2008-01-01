- Home
- Dairy Barn - NorthPort - 430 Larkfield Road
Dairy Barn - NorthPort 430 Larkfield Road
No reviews yet
430 Larkfield Road
East Northport, NY 11731
Cold Drinks
*NEW* Iced Maple Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Cold Brew
Its really good...we steep our Cold Brew for 20-hours before giving you the finished product
Iced Latte
basic
Iced Americano
captain americas favorite drink
Iced Chai Latte
we brew our own Chai concentrate in-house
Iced Honey Matcha Latte
it's from japan so....it's good
Lemonade
just lemonade
Arnold Palmer
the old golfer guy who mixed iced tea with lemonade and made a billion dollars
Summer Strawberry Refresher
Tropical Pineapple Refresher
Barn Iced Tea
Cup Of Ice
Hot Drinks
Drip Coffee
ol' faithful
Latte
basic
Espresso
rough day?
Americano
captain america's favorite drink
Cappuccino
a puppuccino for humans
Flat White
basically just a smaller latte
Café au lait
ouí
Hot Chocolate
adult and kid friendly
Chai Latte
the hot version of what we said under Chai Latte in Cold Drinks
Honey Matcha Latte
it's still from japan so.....it's still good
Rishi Tea's
Signature Cold Brew
Honeycomb Bourbon Cold Brew
Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)
Cookies N' Cream Cold Brew
Chocolate and Vanilla
French Toast Cold Brew
Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar
Samoas Cold Brew
Chocolate and Coconut
S'mores Cold Brew
Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow
Whiskey Caramel Cold Brew
Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)
Peanut Butter Cup Cold Brew
Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Peppermint Patty Cold Brew
Chocolate and Peppermint
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cold Brew
Chocolate and Strawberry
Rainbow Cookie Cold Brew
Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
Pecan Pie Cold Brew
Apple Crisp Cold Brew
Caramel Apple Cold Brew
Signature Iced Latte
Honeycomb Bourbon Iced Latte
Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)
Cookies N' Cream Iced Latte
Chocolate and Vanilla
French Toast Iced Latte
Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar
Samoas Iced Latte
Chocolate and Coconut
S'mores Iced Latte
Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow
Whiskey Caramel Iced Latte
Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)
Peanut Butter Cup Iced Latte
Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Peppermint Patty Iced Latte
Chocolate and Peppermint
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Iced Latte
Chocolate and Strawberry
Rainbow Cookie Iced Latte
Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat
Pumpkin Spiced Iced Latte
Pecan Pie Iced Latte
Apple Crisp Iced Latte
Caramel Apple Iced Latte
Signature Hot Latte
Honeycomb Bourbon Latte
Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)
Cookies N' Cream Latte
Chocolate and Vanilla
French Toast Latte
Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar
Samoas Latte
Chocolate and Coconut
S'mores Latte
Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow
Whiskey Caramel Latte
Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Peppermint Patty Latte
Chocolate and Peppermint
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Latte
Chocolate and Strawberry
Rainbow Cookie Latte
Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat
Pumpkin Spiced Latte
Pecan Pie Latte
Apple Crisp Latte
Caramel Apple Latte
Signature Hot Coffee
Honeycomb Bourbon Coffee
Honey and Caramel (no, there isn't actually Bourbon in it)
Cookies N' Cream Coffee
Chocolate and Vanilla
French Toast Coffee
Maple and Cinnamon w/ Cinnamon Sugar
Samoas Coffee
Chocolate and Coconut
S'mores Coffee
Chocolate and Toasted Marshmallow
Whiskey Caramel Coffee
Salted Caramel and Vanilla (Not actual Whiskey)
Peanut Butter Cup Coffee
Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Peppermint Patty Coffee
Chocolate and Peppermint
Chocolate Covered Strawberry Coffee
Chocolate and Strawberry
Rainbow Cookie Coffee
Chocolate, Raspberry, and Orgeat